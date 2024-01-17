Length: (10 Minute Read or 30 min listen)

#1 “To what extent does the history of colonialism still hinder or prevent economic development in many African countries?”

There’s a couple issues that affect some countries more than others. In fact this won’t be an exhaustive list, but I’ll just list some issues now.

#2 Can you tell me some African based companies run by Africans?

I’m happy to. I’ll speak about two Ghanaian acquittances of mine.

One is a C-Suite executive at M-Pharma an African healthcare technology startup improving access and affordability to medicine. It created a network of community pharmacies across Africa and it is attempting to be the #1 primary healthcare service provider for Africans. M-Pharma optimizes the final stage of prescription drug delivery, ensuring efficient last-mile distribution. It’s been around since 2013 and makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Another Ghanaian I know founded Jet Stream Africa, a trade finance startup addressing the demand for export loans among cash-strapped small exporters in Africa, where the need for trade financing is substantial - small businesses in Africa need trade financing around $120B or more.

Nigeria:

AFEX Commodity Exchange transforms smallholder farmers' lives by providing loans for seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. AFEX buyers their produce at market prices, stores it, and transports it to buyers, bringing Nigerian farming to the modern age.

This firm has been life changing to farmers, one farmer said:

“Before 2019, our family’s annual income would be about 1.2M naira ($1463 USD a year) but now we are getting between 4.5M naira ($5488) to 5M naira ($6098)… I have a house and a car now, so I don’t need much. I will spend the money on a good education for my four children. I will send them to a better school.”

The company was founded in 2014, and as of 2021 it made $102M a year.



Democratic Republic of Congo

Altech Group is a firm that is trying to expand access to renewable energy to households. The company was founded in 2013 and they provide solar home systems, solar lamps, and clean cookstoves to Congolese families. In 2021, they made $17M.



#3 If Argentina dollarizes (they probably won't be able to do it now but might do it eventually) will other African countries do you think will follow? Do you think it will beneficial for them?

I don't believe Argentina's actions impact African countries' policy thinking. Instead, I'll use this opportunity to discuss the pros and cons of dollarization, focusing on Zimbabwe's experience.

For those who don’t know, dollarization involves a country adopting a stable currency, like the US dollar or another currency due to the home nation’s economic instability, such as hyperinflation. In this process, the domestic currency is replaced or used alongside the adopted currency for transactions.

Let’s say my made up currency, the sika, was losing value it its exchange rate (so before 2 sika= 1 dollar to 20 sika to a dollar). My currency is getting weaker because my country imports foreign goods (food, medicine fuel) in dollars way more than my country exports goods to the world. In that example I just gave, food got 10x more expensive.

Dollarization eliminates exchange rate concerns but strips the country of monetary control. With dollarization, the central bank loses the ability to set interest rates or manage the money supply for economic strategy, such as artificially weakening or strengthening the currency.



Artificial weakening of currency: China and historically Japan lowered interest rates to make the renminbi or yen weaker than the dollar and to make borrowing costs cheaper for their companies. This allowed Japan in the 1970s-1980s and China in the 2010s-Presentundercut Western goods on prices which contributed to how Japanese cars & Japanese semiconductor chips dominated Western markets and Chinese solar firms destroying the American solar energy industry and Chinese cars like BYD gain market share in EVs in the European Union. We call this “export competitiveness”. The trade off of weakening your currency is that importing goods is more expensive because you are making your currency weak to the dollar. Recently, Bangladesh and Vietnam are growing rapidly using this strategy too in textiles and electronics respectively. Most of Africa isn’t really deploying this strategy because to do this strategy well, you need to be food and energy secure first through agricultural productivity boosts and oil refineries. Much of Sub-Saharan Africa has not achieved adequate food or energy security yet.

Artificial strengthening: Many African countries today purposely sell their dollars and buy back their currency or raise interest rates on their bonds to artificially increase the value of their currency. Thus making food, fuel, and medicine imports relatively cheaper than they would be. That’s why many African nations care about their foreign reserves because if they run out, it means no food/fuel/medicine. In addition, the disparity between the black market exchange rate and the official exchange rate illustrates that the currency is artificially strengthened. The black market rate is the true rate and the artificial strengthened rate is the government’s official rate. Most African countries don’t make enough food for their population, have strong drug manufacturing, produce enough domestic manufactured goods or refine enough oil to have fuel. As a result, they artificially strengthen their currency to make importing these goods cheaper. The trade off is that it makes their businesses’ exports more expensive. Ethiopia struggles to compete with Bangladesh or Vietnamese textiles since those Asian countries are more food/energy secure, so they artificially weaken their currency and can sell more clothes than Ethiopia can. In 2021, Vietnam sold $64B in textiles, Bangladesh sold nearly $50B in textiles, meanwhile Egypt sold $4.5B Ethiopia sold $373M, and Tanzania sold $320M.

Dollarization kills both those strategies, when you use using the dollar as legal tender, you outsource monetary responsibility to America. America’s central bank looks out for its interests not other countries. You’ll never hear Jerome Powell say “I won’t raise rates because I will hurt Zimbabwe’s export markets since they use the dollar too.” If he doesn’t feel inflation is under control in America he will (and has) raised rates.

Zimbabwe was experiencing hyperinflation in 2008 and ran a dollarization test to see if using the dollar could stave off inflation. It legalized use of the US dollar, British Pound, South African rand, EU euro, Chinese renminbi, and the Botswanan pula in 2009 for transactions instead of the Zimbabwean dollar.

As a result of using US dollars instead of a depreciating Zimbabwe dollar, inflation reduced from 157% to 6% then consistently under 4%. By 2015, Zimbabwe completely suspended the Zimbabwe dollar. Dollarization did reduce inflation since you didn’t have to worry about the weakening exchange rate of the Zimbabwe currency, but as a result Zimbabwe couldn’t control their monetary policy.

By 2019, Zimbabwe “de-dollarized” and reintroduced a new Zimbabwe dollar so it can control monetary policy again. However inflation soared again to over 100% inflation. You can see how dollarization reduced inflation and de-dollarization brought back inflation in the chart #4 below.

You might be asking, why did Zimbabwe de-dollarize in 2019? It wanted to control monetary policy again. Using the dollar makes Zimbabwean goods too expensive to purchase. In 2006, before dollarization, Zimbabwe exported $4.47B of goods (ferroalloys, metallurgical coke, nickel, raw tobacco, gold etc.). By 2011, under dollarization, it was exporting nearly a billion dollars less: $3.54B. In 2016 Zimbabwe exports got even worse… Zimbabwe sold $2.92B. Why? The US dollar was strengthening during this time after the 2008 financial crisis because investors wanted US treasury bonds. The dollar index was 84.62 in January 2009 in 2019 it was 96. For Zimbabwe, which used the US dollar, this was bad for the export businesses. Other countries used their central bank to lower their exchange rate to make their currencies weaker, in order to help their exporting businesses, which Zimbabwe couldn’t do anymore due to dollarization. So South African, Chinese, Emirati, and European buyers sought cheaper sources to get raw tobacco, gold, and nickel. So over 10 years, Zimbabwean was selling less to the world due to the dollar removing their export competitiveness. As a result, Zimbabwe de-dollarized to get back in control.

BUT in April 2020, reversed policy and Zimbabwe dollarized again while keeping the Zimbabwe dollar. Why? Inflation soared again. The government plans to allow the US dollar usage until 2030.

The point of using Zimbabwe as an example is to discuss the tradeoffs with dollarization. You reduce inflation but can’t use your central bank to help your exporting firms.

#4 “Can you talk about the conflicts between farmers and nomadic pastoralists?”

I don’t know too much about this. Maybe you were talking about clashes between herdsmen and farmers in Nigeria around Christmas 2023?

The nomads were supposedly Muslim Fulani cattle herders from Northern Nigeria that killed 140+ Christian farmers.

#5 Do you think crypto and smart contracts have any applications beyond scams and terror funding? There is a desperate need for low level contract enforcement in developing countries

I don’t follow crypto too well, so my answer is “I don’t know”. But I am sure people are working on it.

#6 “What is the Impact on the Catholic Church on Africa?” The Catholic Church ended clans in Europe, are they making headway in Africa?

Africa is roughly split between Christianity and Islam. Traditional African religion has been either fused with Christianity/Islam, exists as a minority religion (like in Benin or Togo), or it has been wiped out entirely.



Mostly Muslim: All of North Africa, the Sahel, Sierra Leone, the Guineas, and Somalia

50-50 Muslim & Christian: Ivory Coast and Nigeria

Mostly Christian: Ethiopia, Eritrea, Liberia, Ghana, and basically all of Central, East, and Southern Africa

- Mostly Protestant Christian: Mostly non-Muslim British Africa (Ghana, Kenya),South Africa, and Madagascar, Mozambique

- Mostly Orthodox Christian: Ethiopia, Eritrea

- Mostly Catholic Christian: Mostly non-Muslim Spanish, Portuguese, Belgium and French Africa (Demographic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, etc.), Seychelles

Mostly Hindu: Mauritius

The person who asked this question wanted to know if Catholicism is destroying tribes & clans in Africa the same way the Catholic Church dismantled the tribes & clans in Medieval Europe. The answer is not really.



