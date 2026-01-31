Hi everyone!

Every year, I revisit my archive to surface pieces that still matter. Here are six older articles I think are worth your time:

#1

One of my most popular articles. The Soviet Union and China both called themselves communist, but the similarities end there. The USSR never had a stock market; China does. Soviet glasnost (political openness) and perestroika (economic restructuring) helped destroy the regime; China did perestroika without the glasnost. That difference explains a lot about why one system collapsed and the other endured.

#2

Demography is the most important structural driver in the 21st century. Identity, migration, economic growth, and pension systems are all downstream from demographics.

Every advanced country except Israel now has below-replacement birth rates. Also, France just announced that 2025 brought 645,000 births against 651,000 deaths. Without immigration, France shrinks. And since pension systems depend on the young funding the old, and since spending alone doesn’t fix fertility (ask Hungary or Norway), immigration becomes the only band-aid available.

But immigration terrifies much of Europe. Ottoman Palestine transformed as Jewish migrants escaping lynchings from the Russian Empire bought swamp-infested land in Palestine from absentee landowners in Beirut (the Sursock family), Damascus, and other areas. Australia became something new after British settlement. Many Europeans ask: “If you import large numbers of people from elsewhere, doesn’t the country eventually resemble the place they came from?”

Whether you see that fear as paranoid or legitimate, it helps explain why books like Douglas Murray's The Strange Death of Europe remains a bestseller.

#3

I debunk the nonsensical claims about a "50-year secret exclusive pact" between Saudi Arabia and America in 1974. The conspiracy theory doesn't survive contact with the evidence.

#4

A primer on the semiconductor supply chain. Consider what it takes to power OpenAI:

OpenAI runs on Microsoft’s Azure data centers

Those data centers use Nvidia GPU servers

Nvidia’s chip blueprints come from Britain’s ARM

ARM’s design software comes from Germany’s Siemens (Mentor Graphics)

The designs go to Taiwan’s TSMC for fabrication

TSMC buys silicon wafers from Japan’s Shin-Etsu and lithography machines from the Netherlands’ ASML

Final packaging and testing happen in Malaysia, Vietnam, China, and Singapore

Modern technology is global, fragile, and deeply interdependent.

#5

Dambisa Moyo argues that long-term, open-ended development assistance (bilateral grants and soft loans from Western donors and the World Bank) creates dependency. African governments become accountable to foreign donors rather than their own citizens. Her solution: phase out aid and force countries onto Eurobond markets. The market, she argues, is harsher but more effective. Misgoverned countries face higher interest rates or get shut out entirely.

Some parts I disagree with. African governments already get locked out of bond markets constantly. Commodity cycles and fiscal indiscipline see to that. My country, Ghana, is one of Sub-Saharan Africa's better performers by human development metrics, yet we've borrowed from the IMF eighteen times. (Pakistan is even worse: 25 times for them).

This means, Ghana was deemed uninvestable several times and needed the IMF to make the country lendable again.

I don’t think reducing foreign aid will have the disciplinary effect on African government finances. If a government is incentivized by short-term political survival (election cycles), the "threat" of high interest rates on a Eurobond often isn't enough to stop them from overspending. They simply borrow until they default, then ask for a haircut.

Regardless of whether I agree or not, in a way, parts of her book are finally being implemented. African countries have increased eurobond borrowing since she wrote that book. In addition, thanks to Trump 2.0, America, Germany, France, UK, and Canada have all reduced foreign aid.

#6

A discussion of The World for Sale and the most important companies you've never heard of: Trafigura, Gunvor, Phibro, Vitol, Marc Rich, Glencore. Many are headquartered in Switzerland.

Why should you care? Glencore owns 95% of the Mutanda mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. If you want to understand how raw materials actually move around the planet, and who profits, read this article and then read that book.