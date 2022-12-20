Some Basics on U.S. Manufacturing
In ways American manufacturing is in decline. In other ways, it has never been better
Is American manufacturing in decline? The answer is: “Yes” if you mean US manufacturing’s shrinking percentage of GDP, if you mean the declining number of manufacturing jobs, or if you mean America losing its lead in being the World’s largest manufacturer. The answer is “No” if you mean America’s rising manufacturing output” or if you mean the rising am…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.