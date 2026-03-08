Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Slaydie's avatar
Slaydie
1d

Great article as usual.

The bit about the Japanese navy/army was really interesting - I always knew the Navy and Army hated eachother to an almost unreasonable degree, but never understood why it was so much more severe than other nations. The clan association explains a lot.

Reply
Share
JBjb4321's avatar
JBjb4321
2d

Good and informative read thanks. A sad state of affairs. The end of the cold war and Mandela giving up the SA program gave some hope. But now that you have North Korea, Russia, China routinely making nuclear threats to their non-nuclear neighbours, the US not defending its allies and attacking all non-nuclear enemies, non proliferation is dead.

Only silver lining is that the guy at the top also dies in nuclear war, which has been quite effective in calming their urges.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture