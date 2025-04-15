Hey everyone,

As of today, I’m thrilled to share that we’ve hit 20 paid subscribers! To say thank you, I’m hosting my first-ever Ask Me Anything—on video.

This is your chance to ask me anything:

1. Challenge me on my articles

2. Ask my opinion on something

3. Suggest something for me to write

4. Ask about my thought process

5. Or just get to know me better

Ask me anything—politics, history, Africa, my background, or how I research and write. I’m open to most questions, and if I’m unsure about something, I’ll be upfront about it.

Where:

Video link will be sent out to paid subscribers later this week.

If you’re not yet a paid subscriber and want to join, consider subscribing or dropping a one-time donation to support the work.

Excited to talk with you all—this should be fun.

When: