Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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javiergarcia's avatar
javiergarcia
Sep 26

I just caught up with the Nigeria series. Seriously a masterpiece of work you have done here. I agree with you that it was the external restriction (the crisis of oil revenue) the deeper cause of the lost decade of Nigeria, with the Neoliberal adjustment being the exact shape it took. Although in Latinamerica we also had a lost decade in this same period, honestly I think none of us faced a crisis in that scale. 80%+ collapse of government revenue is insane. The crisis in Bolivia and Peru were in the 30%-50% range and still both us had hyperinflation and declining of living standards. What happened to Nigeria is simply saddening to the core of one´s heart.

I wanted to ask a question tough: can we agree that maybe the cut to education was simply too strong? because as you showed in the article education was not even the main expenditure of the state. I ask that because the "japa"/brain-drain+higher secondary and tertiary education dropout rates for a country in that level of income can be catastrophic. You can recover FX after a few years, bur re-creating your medical staff or forming a cohort of engineers is a decade+ project. And actually that (was? is?) one of the few advantages of Nigeria: its human capital vis a vis the rest of west africa and the average african standard. I know I am asking a short term cost vs a long term cost, so butter vs guns tradeoff, but I believe you must have a take here.

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Donald Robotham
Sep 21

Good one. Congrats! Why do you think Babangida (African militaries in general) are unable to pursue a South Korean developmental state model? My theory is that their underlying social basis is very different especially in Nigeria

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