Last time, I covered the first four years of General Ibrahim Babangida’s rule after he overthrew Muhammadu Buhari and Tunde Idiagbon in 1985.

Babangida came to power at an awful economic moment. Oil prices collapsed again in 1985 due to Saudi Arabia’s oil production surge, and Nigeria depended on oil. As a result of lower prices, Nigeria was running out of foreign exchange (FX).

Babangida responded by holding a public debate over whether Nigeria should accept an IMF loan. Nigerians overwhelmingly rejected the loan. But rejecting the IMF loan did not mean rejecting IMF reforms (Structural Adjustment Program).

Thinking Black Guy Meme

Babangida devalued the naira, reduced government deficits, liberalized trade, reduced fuel subsidies (doubling gasoline & tripling the cost of diesel), ended agricultural marketing boards, and removed the old import-licensing system.

These reforms confronted some very real problems. After the reforms, farmers increased production, the corrupt license system was gone, cross-border fuel smuggling dropped, and by 1989, Nigeria was out of crisis level territory for foreign exchange reserves.

Not only that, debt service paid as a share of export earnings declined from 33% in the Buhari era to ~25%. Part of that came from debt rescheduling (grace periods & reduced interest payments) with the Paris Club (Western government lenders) and the London Club (Western commercial banks) in 1986 and 1987. If Babangida never did those SAP reforms, then the rescheduling and grace periods would have never happened. Before the SAP, global lenders stopped speaking to Nigeria and froze credit access.

Manufacturing, however, was a mixed bag. Import-dependent factories (like Nigerian cars needing to import engines, transmissions, and components) were already in crisis before the SAP in the late Shagari era and Buhari era due to the sheer lack of FX for factories to import spare parts, machines or raw materials. By 1984, under Buhari, manufacturing was already operating at 33% of capacity, triggering plant closures and layoffs.

So the SAP didn’t create the crisis. Nigeria was already squeezed by an FX shortage. What the SAP changed was the way the FX shortage was handled. Pre-SAP, FX was artificially cheap at the official rate but hard to obtain unless you had the political connections to get an import-license. Babangida devalued the naira and removed the license system, so firms could get FX more easily but at a more devalued naira rate. For firms that could substitute imports for Nigerian raw materials, they were fine. But industries that were heavily dependent on imported components were dying.

Overall, manufacturing after the SAP was increasing compared to the pre-SAP year 1984.

But if you look underneath those aggregates, and look at specific sectors, then you see the real story. Textiles, soft drinks, rubber, wood products, soaps, and food processing did well, while vehicle assembly, Radios, and TV manufacturing in Nigeria were crumbling because their production models depended on relatively cheap imported components and heavy tariff walls in the pre-SAP era. The trade liberalization prematurely made those firms compete with global firms, killing development in those industries.

If you change the baseline from 1984 to 1981 (when oil prices were higher!), then the post-SAP recovery looks much less impressive.

Overall, while Babangida’s reforms improved Nigeria’s national balance sheet compared to the end of the Shagari era & Buhari era, these same reforms were socially painful on top of a terrible macro environment of lower oil prices. The double whammy of lower oil prices killing Nigeria’s government budgets and the budget cuts from the SAP was breaking Nigerians’ patience with making personal livelihood sacrifices to improve government finances. By the late 1980s, fixing the economy took a back seat, and Babangida had to shift his focus on political survival.

The Nigeria Series:

Revolt against the SAP & Economic Struggles

“Reduce the deficit” and “increase foreign reserves” sound like perfectly reasonable goals in an econ textbook. But on the ground in Nigeria, they translated to sheer misery.

Reducing the deficit meant slashing subsidies, freezing government salaries, and inadequate spending on education and healthcare. When Babangida cut subsidies in 1987, the prices of gasoline, electricity, telephone service, rail travel and mail all increased. The Nigerian government was already very terrible at providing government services, so Nigerians were asked to pay more for unreliable services.

But the root of the misery wasn’t the SAP subsidy cuts; there was less funding to go around in general due to the global oil price crash. Since oil funds 80% of Nigeria’s government revenue and 95% of its foreign exchange, the price of oil causally determines the fate of Nigeria. In the early 1980s, oil was ~$30, by Babangida’s early years, the price hovered around $15.

There wasn’t a corresponding production pump to compensate with lower oil prices, so oil revenues dropped. Oil exports were $26B in 1981. In 1987, oil exports were $6B. To put the sheer scale of the crisis in perspective: in 1980, right after the Iranian-Revolution & the Iraq-Iran war, Nigeria’s federal retained revenue was $22B. But, Nigeria’s federal retained revenue in 1985,1986, 1987, and 1988 COMBINED almost matched Nigeria’s dollar revenue in 1980 alone.

Federal Revenues were Reported in Naira & then I converted them to USD at the official exchange rate : Source (1980-1982) , (1983-1988)

This is why claiming “the SAP destroyed Nigeria” misses the big 10K pound elephant in the room: Nigeria was dependent on oil and oil prices crashed again the year before Babangida introduced the SAP.

That said, the SAP did cause real pain. An urban civil servant in Lagos, who doesn’t grow his food & buys imported food at a grocery store/market and relies on cheap fuel subsidies to fuel their motorbike or car, was hammered by naira’s depreciation and fuel subsidy reduction. Also, college graduates struggled to find professional industrial jobs.

Babangida Reversing Course

By 1988, Babangida was worried about how much pain the SAP was causing so he ran a ballooning deficit (a $3B deficit [revenues- expenses], when revenues were $3.5B), financed increasingly via money printing, meant to cushion the pain of the SAP. Babangida increased government wages, which had been frozen since 1982, by an average 27%.

Unfortunately, Babangida picked an awful year to stimulate the economy via government spending. Northern Nigeria suffered from a severe drought in the north from 1987-1988, which reduced food supply. When you combine the currency devaluation (which makes imports more expensive) + the expansion of money supply by the central bank directly financing the government deficit + the increased consumer demand from a wage hike + a drought-induced food shortage, you get additional inflation. Between 1985 to 1987, Nigeria’s inflation averaged ~8%. By 1988, inflation was ~55%. So not even Babangida’s wage hike kept up with inflation.

The People’s Perspective

By 1989, there was little tolerance for the SAP, regardless of Babangida’s “stop & go”. For the ambitiously educated, professional managerial class (doctors, engineers, pilots, professors), they started to leave the country in large numbers, speeding up brain drain or “Japa”.

The universities became so stripped of faculty, library resources, technical equipment, and even basic materials like paper, chalk, and exam books that many departments could barely function and higher education was collapsing. Speak to many Nigerians who lived through that time, and the middle class urbanites saw their dreams of having a car, a refrigerator, traveling, or buying anything else requiring foreign exchange evaporate. Universities were overcrowded with students and undersupplied.

Students took to the streets in several southern cities, while labor unions and other civil society groups increasingly treated SAP as a shorthand for everything going wrong with the economy. Some riots became violent, with looting, burning and attacks on property.

Babangida responded with a relief package that partially reversed some measures of the adjustment program. In 1989, he gave 62K government jobs to unemployed workers, increased pay for public sector workers, and tried to hire more teachers.

This is where Babangida’s SAP policy became interesting. He gave some Nigerians targeted relief while, at the same time, tightening the overall economy.

The relief ran through a slew of safety-net programs he’d been building since 1986: the Directorate of Food, Roads, and Rural infrastructure (DFRRI) for rural development, the Better Life Program for rural women, the National Directorate of Employment for the unemployed, and People’s banks for micro-loans to the poor. Some of this was a genuine attempt to deal with the SAP’s social costs. But frankly, most of these programs became patronage machines that Babangida used to hand out favors and build dependent political networks.

Meanwhile, after letting the money supply balloon in 1988, the Central Bank then restricted credit sharply in 1989. By 1990, inflation was single digits again.

This was Babangida’s defining economic issue. When Babangida tried to tighten policies to signal to global investors that Nigeria was creditworthy, it hurt the average Nigerian’s living standards, leading to political resistance. When Babangida encountered political resistance, he loosened policy reforms to relieve the pressure. Then he would create new foreign exchange shortages (1988: under 3 months of reserves) or inflationary problems, which he needed to respond with tighter policy. After tighter policy, in 1989, Nigeria had over 3 months of reserves again and by 1990, Nigeria had less inflation. The World Bank called this Babangida’s “Stop & Go Implementation Style”, which undermined the positive signal Babangida was trying to display to global lenders.

Babangida had the “Stop & Go” style because of the brutal political limit of structural adjustment. Nigerians don’t care about lower government debt service ratios or higher reserves. They cared about unemployment, failing public services, and high prices. Talking about a better government balance sheet would make Babangida sound even more of the out-of-touch despot that he was already perceived to be. Also, oil prices kept decreasing. By 1989, Nigeria was reclassified from a lower-middle income country to a low income country.

Attempted Coup

Babangida knew the mechanics of a coup better than anyone; he was a veteran of several of them. He already crushed one plot in December 1985, by Major General Vatsa. After that failed coup, he executed Vatsa and several co-plotters. But by March 1990, after several hundred students rioted in Lagos and other cities, burning buildings and cars, some military officers took that as a signal that Babangida needed to go.

In April 1990, Major Gideon Orkar, a Middle Belt Christian made his move. Rebels briefly seized the federal radio station and broadcasted a call for Nigerians to take to the streets and support the coup.

But Orkar’s plot came with a radical twist: he announced that he wanted to excise the main 5 Northern Muslim States (Sokoto, Borno, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina) from Nigeria.

Orkar’s rebellion was driven by a deep resentment that the North’s political power was too dominant. They hated the oil distribution formula, arguing that it was unfair that the Niger Delta’s oil in the South flowed disproportionately to the North. He was also motivated by Babangida’s reshuffling the military hierarchy in January 1990, where Babangida demoted many Christian officers from senior positions like Lt. Bali, a former Defense Minister from the Middle Belt. To Orkar, “True Nigeria” was the Christian South and the Middlebelt.

But the coup failed. Babangida loyalists retook the radio station, recaptured other strategic locations, and crushed the rebellion. The close call reinforced a cold reality for Babangida; millions of angry civilians could make governing annoying, but angry soldiers could remove him in a few hours. So going forward, Babangida increasingly used public funds to buy the loyalty of different military factions to ensure his political survival.

Military Patronage

Babangida’s nicknames were “Evil Genius” or “Maradona”, after the Argentine footballer/soccer player, because Nigerians thought Babangida was extraordinarily good at dribbling around political enemies. His strategy was simple; keep the military so well-fed that they wouldn’t dare try another coup.

While civilians lived with temporary wage freezes, he insulated the armed forces from SAP pain with unmeritocratic promotions and across-the-board pay raises.

The defense budget morphed into an opaque patronage machine. The finance ministry quietly bankrolled a lavish lifestyle for military officers, handing out “brown envelopes” of cash, new cars, building materials, livestock (cows & rams) for officers’ birthdays. Babangida’s government paid for expensive Christmas or Eid festivals, weddings, baby showers, and all-expenses-paid for foreign medical treatments for officers or their families.

Then, there was a stroke of geopolitical “luck” for Nigeria.

In the 1990-1991 Gulf war, Saddam Hussein’s Iraq tried to annex Kuwait, which triggered a sudden spike in oil prices.

Thanks to the oil price bump, Nigeria’s oil exports increased.

Thanks to the export bump, Nigeria had 4 to 5 months of FX in 1990-1991, comfortably beating the 3 month emergency levels.

But, as the Nigerian journalist Seye Kehinde reported in 1990, Babangida had “surreptitiously set up a slush fund, from the revenues of the oil exports that were anticipated because of the fortuitous increase in the price of oil on the international market”. The slush funds were to prevent other officers from overthrowing him cater to the welfare of the military.

The scale of the bribes were pretty crazy. Retired military officers were handed massive farms or government contract awards from state governors or federal ministries (especially internal affairs, labor, trade, sports, transport, and aviation) “so that they could earn a living in a respectable manner”.

In fact, Babangida was very sneaky with the government budget. You would be misled if you actually believed Nigeria’s government statistics. On official stats, it will show that he cut military, education, and health spending in 1989 and 1990.

Defense dominates from 1985-1987 , but then the chart is a lie 1990 onward

But it’s a lie that he cut defense spending. Instead, defense expenditures largely became an extrabudgetary allocation. In reality, if you consider extrabudgetary funds, healthcare and education were decreased in order to expand the military budget.

Probably one of the most egregious displays of military privileges was the 500M naira allocation in 1992 to buy luxury cars for military majors or captains. Then in January 1993, junior ranks received motorcycle or bike donations, while police and other security agencies received similar goodies.

Babangida also doled out political power as a pacifier during the Gulf War, appointing military personnel as state governors or other political offices. He would deliberately hand out the “radical” military cliques political power in order to satiate their political ambitions.

Babangida basically made a “divide and rule” strategy, designed to ensure that the armed forces never find common cause with the disaffected civil society. This increased the existing issue of public services and infrastructure deteriorating all while military officers and their political and business cronies grew more visibly rich.

But placating the army was one half of his strategy for survival, the other half was violence.

War on Civil Society

Economic hardship, political duplicity and gross misgovernance eradicated the goodwill Babangida had when he took office in 1985. Since he lacked the money to buy off all of his sources of opposition, he increasingly turned to repression.

It was a master class of hypocrisy. Babangida initially won praise for dismantling the dreaded Buhari-Idiagbon government’s secret police, the Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), framing himself as a human rights champion. But he replaced it with a three-headed intelligence Hydra:

The “brain” of these three agencies was the Coordinator of National Security, an office that Babangida used to routinely manufacture or exaggerate threats to justify crushing specific groups. For example, in 1986, one of these intelligence agencies allegedly killed the journalist Dele Giwa via a parcel bomb.

Despite his early promises to respect press freedom, he grew very hostile to civil society. He weaponized the SSS against anyone who pushed back (i.e. labor unions, students, professional associations, journalists, and human rights organizations). He called them all “extremists” to justify arresting, detaining, torturing or killing them.

When harassment wasn’t enough, he broke up, took over, or banned groups like The Nigerian Labor Congress (1988-1989) and Academic Staff Union of Universities (1988-1990). Journalists were frequently locked up, and whole magazines were seized by the state for being critical.

On the streets, the violence was even less refined. Extra-judicial killings increased. His heavily armed police force was nicknamed the “Kill-and-Go brigade”. They would bring vehicles to a checkpoint, rob passengers, shoot them, and log the murder as “self defense”. Their favorite target were black market fuel sellers.

Religious Issues

The 1980s saw an Islamic and Christian revivalist movement at the same time. Just like in other Muslim countries there was a rising sense that Islam needed to have a more assertive role in governance and law, known as “Islamism”. The religious scales were already tipping under Babangida’s predecessor, Buhari, a Muslim himself, who stalled church building permits while fast-tracking mosque construction.

Under Babangida, this tension was boiling. In 1986, he quietly enrolled Nigeria in the Organization of the Islamic Conference.

Christians were irate, viewing it as a backdoor move to declare Nigeria an Islamic state. Religious lobbying quickly became a zero-sum game: Islamic organizations like the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam pushed to replace Sunday with Friday as the national day of rest and remove Christian symbols from public spaces. Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria demanded state-sponsored pilgrimages to Jerusalem to match government funding for the Islamic hajj.

The Crusade/Jihad tug-of-war soon spilled to the streets, sparking a horrific cycle of Christian-Muslim clashes in Ilorin, Kafanchan, Kaduna, Katsina, Funtua, Kano, Zaria and Bauchi between 1986 to 1992.

For example, in March 1987, Christian mobs destroyed three mosques and murdered eight Quranic teachers (killing seven by slitting their throats and one with an arrow). In retaliation, Muslim mobs chanted “Sai Musulunci!” (Hausa for “Islam Only!” and “Allahu Akbar!” (Arabic for “God is the Greatest!”), invaded dozens of churches, doused them with gasoline, and burned them to the ground killing 10+ civilians.

The rhetoric from religious leaders hardened into militancy. Roman Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, bluntly warned “The Christians are not going to pull out from the north, If one hair of a Christian is plucked out, we will pluck out a Moslem hair. If care is not taken, there will be an eruption.’‘

He was right. The eruptions only got deadlier. In 1991, Christian and Muslim youth gangs set homes and shops on fire in Bauchi, killing up to 1K people.

Realizing the OIC was tearing the country apart, Babangida tried to cool tensions not by withdrawing the OIC, but with forming an advisory panel to review implications of the membership political theater. The theater didn’t do much, there were still tensions.

One crucial nuance is that the bloodshed was not all over Nigeria. The Yoruba Southwest, which is evenly split between Christianity & Islam with some paganism, had frequent intermarriage.

Conclusion

When evaluating leaders like Shagari, Buhari, or Babangida, they should all be judged against the brutal macro reality of the mid 1981 and mid 1985 oil crashes. Shagari and Buhari tried non-IMF policies to navigate the crash and failed miserably.

Babangida took over a mess: an unsustainable, overvalued naira, a corrupt import-license regime, and declining oil revenue.

The SAP reforms were important (devaluing the currency so the central bank isn’t hemorrhaging FX to prop up the naira, removing the import license scheme, allowing farmers to capture more of the surplus) but imposed enormous costs on Nigerians, especially university students, urban workers, and the middle class. As the political backlash grew, Babangida governed in circles: tighten —> get riots —> loosen —> get inflation —> tighten again. To survive he had to pay off the military and rely on repressive thuggery to not get overthrown.

Frankly, when people think of Babangida they think of the pain, not the “improvement of the government’s balance sheet”. Because at the end of the day, the Babangida era can be summarized with deteriorating public services, a weak currency, and military officers owning private farms, BMWs, lavish baby showers for their 5th kid, and annual medical checkups in the West. It’s very hard to tell a Nigerian that the SAP was “worth it” while Babangida was still begging western creditors for debt relief and giving “brown envelopes” of cash to his cronies.

By the early 1990s, the brief Gulf War oil windfall gave him more breathing room, but he still had to deliver on his promise to civilian rule. We’ll discuss his privatization plans, debt negotiation strategy, and his “transition to democracy” next time. Babangida so far was good at maneuvering around political crises, but next time you’ll see that he eventually created a crisis that he couldn’t maneuver around.

Sources