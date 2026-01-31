“Why doesn’t Nigeria just split into different states?”

It’s a question asked often. After all, Nigeria is large, diverse, and politically fractured. Countries with fewer internal tensions have broken apart(Czechoslovakia in 1993, Norway from Sweden in 1905).

But Nigeria almost did split. The attempt nearly destroyed the country.

To understand why Nigeria did not balkanize, and why future secession remains unlikely, you have to understand Biafra in Nigeria’s Civil War.

By January 1970, Nigeria's civil war ended. Between 1M to 2M people died; most of them were “Biafran” children that starved to death. Images of children with distended bellies suffering from kwashiorkor (qua-she-or-core) filled refugee camps and shocked humanity.

A starving Biafran suffering from kwashiorkor during the civil war

How did it come to this?

Context & History

Recap

Last time, I covered Nigeria's early post-independence from 1960 to 1966. The economy looked promising: agriculture boomed, factories attracted foreign investment, and oil was starting to flow. But the domestic politics were toxic.

The Powder Keg

After independence, ethnic patronage dominated politics. Politicians rigged elections and censuses. Corruption was routine. Parties distributed jobs, contracts, scholarships, and public services through regional machines. Whoever controlled the federal center had the power to funnel resources to their bloc.

The South benefited from decades of missionary & colonial education before the North was colonized. One group, the Igbos of the Southeast, filled trading networks, railways, postal services, telecommunications, and civil service posts across the nation, even in the North. Northern English literacy rates lagged far behind. They usually read in Hausa-Ajami.

Many Northerners resented Igbos. As Northern Premier Ahmadu Bello put it “If we can’t have a northerner in a job, we would rather have an expatriate than a Southerner. Foreigners do their job and go home, leaving vacancies to fill. Southerners want to stay forever.”

The January 1966 Coup: Chukwuma Patrick “Kaduna” Nzeogwu

“Our enemies are the political profiteers, swindlers, the men in the high and low places who seek bribes and demand ten per cent, those that seek to keep the country divided permanently so that they can remain in office as ministers and VIPs of waste, the tribalists, the nepotists.”— Nzeogwu

On January 15, 1966, young officers (mostly Igbo, led by Major Chukwuma Nzeogwu) launched a bloody coup. They killed Prime Minister Balewa in Lagos, Northern leader Ahmadu Bello in Kaduna, four Northern superior officers, and the pro-North, Western Premier Akintola in Ibadan. The plotters framed it as an anti-corruption, anti-tribal reset, claiming they planned a balanced government. They said half the positions would be reserved for Northerners, with imprisoned Yoruba leader Obafemi Awolowo as Prime Minister. But the casualties were overwhelmingly Northern. To the North, this looked like Igbo aggression.

Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, an Igbo officer uninvolved in the plot, mobilized loyal troops and crushed the coup. With the civilian authority shattered, senior officers accepted Ironsi as head of state.

Major General Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi (January-July 1966)

Ironsi blamed Nigeria’s instability on regionalism. He responded with Decree No. 34 (the Unification Decree), abolishing federalism and turning Nigeria into a unitary state. He also banned political parties and replaced elected leaders with installed military regional governors, with Lieutenant Colonel Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in the Eastern Region (Remember that name).

Southerners welcomed the end of Northern political dominance. But Northerners saw a confirmation of their worst fears. The coup killed mostly Northerners and was led by mostly Igbos.

The Putschists: 80% Igbo. 20% Yoruba

Ironsi declined to prosecute key coup plotters quickly. He leaned on Igbo advisers and accelerated Igbo promotions, violating the old quota equilibrium. Northerners interpreted these moves as Igbo favoritism, not national unity.

The North responded with anti-Ironsi riots across Northern cities (in Kano, Zaria, Sokoto, Gusau), killing ~3K Igbos in total across May, June and July 1966.

Counter Coup (July 1966)

On July 29, 1966, Northern officers (the "Kaduna Mafia") struck back. They murdered Ironsi and killed 200 Igbo officers. For three days, Nigeria had no head of state. Eventually, the Northern leaders installed 31 year old Yakubu "Jack" Gowon, a Christian from the Northern middle belt Ngas minority group. He was Ironsi’s chief of staff, meant to be a compromise ruler.

Major Yakubu “Jack” Gowon (1966-1975)

Gowon moved quickly to undo Ironsi's policies. He repealed Decree No. 34, restoring regional federalism, and freed political prisoners, including Obafemi Awolowo, who was initially jailed for an alleged coup plot in the early 1960s.

But Ironsi’s appointee for the Eastern Region's military governor, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, refused to recognize Gowon's legitimacy. Ojukwu argued that Gowon’s government couldn’t protect Easterners, and he had a point.

The anti-Igbo Pogroms

Even after the Northern-led July coup, Northerners massacred Southeastern migrants in the North. Igbos in the North lived in segregated quarters called sabon garis. In the Northern city of Kano, Northerners killed over 1K Igbos in a single week. In October, in Kano, the military joined civilian mobs in shooting and lynching Igbos in the streets. Violence spread in Maiduguri (northeast), Jos & Bukuru in the middlebelt), and Kaduna, the northern capital. Bodies lay maimed in the streets, limbs severed by machetes.

Estimates of the Igbo death count varied widely.

Regardless of the death toll, what’s indisputable is that between 1M to 2M Southeastern migrants in the North fled back to the East.

The Igbo massacres crippled Nigeria’s infrastructure in the North. Igbos staffed railways, logistics and commerce. Without them, trains stopped, fuel shortages spread, and gasoline prices spiked. Northern cotton and peanut farmers couldn’t ship crops by rail to southern ports. Ethnic violence destroyed basic state capacity.

The Cycle of Revenge & Internal Population Transfer

Easterners retaliated by killing Hausa traders in Eastern cities like Enugu. Eastern leader Ojukwu concluded that coexistence was impossible. He urged Easterners outside the region return home and encouraged Northerners to leave the East. He began talking openly about secession, or at minimum, much stronger autonomy.

The Aburi Conference

Determined to preserve Nigeria, Gowon met Ojukwu on neutral ground. Ghanaian leader General Joseph Ankrah hosted them in Aburi, Ghana on January 4–5, 1967.

The Aburi talks between Gowon & Ojukwu produced an agreement that reduced Nigeria to a loose federation, granting regions control over security and requiring unanimity in federal decisions. Gowon accepted it while politically weak but later repudiated it under Northern military, Permanent Secretaries (Super Perm Secs), and British nudging, issuing Decree No. 8 to restore federal supremacy.

When the federal government did not implement Aburi, Ojukwu moved to enforce the deal’s terms. In March, he announced that effective April 1st, the Eastern region would assume control over security, federal assets, taxation, and revenues in its territory.

The 12 States

On May 27th 1967, Gowon declared a state of emergency and broke Nigeria’s four regions into 12 states, with three carved out specifically out of the East.

The move strategically boxed the Igbo heartland inland, transferring coastline and oil assets to non-Igbo eastern states. Non-Igbo minorities (Efik, Ijaw, Ibibio, & Ogoni) welcomed the change. They long resented Igbo dominance and saw Gowon’s policy as proof-positive that the Federal Government would protect their interests better than an Igbo-dominated secessionist state.

The Creation of Biafra

On May 30th, 1967, Ojukwu declared the Eastern region as the independent Republic of Biafra.

He timed that declaration to coincide with the 1st anniversary of the lynching of Easterners in Kano, Northern Nigeria’s largest city.

The capital of Biafra was in Enugu.

Gowon’s Response

Gowon rejected secession. If Biafra left, other regions could follow. Even Obafemi Awolowo, the former Western Yoruba leader, had mulled secession two weeks earlier before he chose unity and joined Gowon’s government as finance commissioner.

But the real issue was oil. Biafra had 60% of Nigeria’s oil reserves and 20% of Nigeria’s federal revenues, with production expected to double within a few years. Losing the East meant fiscal collapse and losing crucial foreign currency. To both sides, control of Nigeria’s oilfields became the goal, propelling the country to civil war.

Oil companies paid royalties and taxes to the federal government in Lagos, but since oil wells sat in the East, Biafra claimed those revenues.

Gowon blocked payments from reaching Biafra and moved to strangle Biafra economically. The federal soldiers then captured the vital oil storage areas at Bonny island and imposed a naval blockade, restricted land trade routes, and introduced a new currency in Jan 1968 to invalidate Biafra’s cash reserves. Biafra was cut off from food, fuel, and medicine.

The blockade worked brutally. Food shortages worsened. Inflation soared. Beef and fish went from 3 and 5 shillings to 60. Material deprivation became a strategic weapon.

The War Begins

Civil war followed. Gowon treated this conflict as a swift police action. Ojukwu framed the war as survival against extermination. To amplify this narrative, Biafran leaders hired the NY PR firm, Ruder & Finn for $250K to spread their narrative about the “righteousness of Biafra”. The campaign built international sympathy by labeling Gowon "Black Hitler" pursuing a "final solution" to Nigeria's Igbo question.

When Nigerian forces entered Biafran territory, one colonel reported: "They doubt everything we say. Their leaders tell them we intend to kill everyone age five or over." Gowon insisted his war was "against Ojukwu, not against Igbos."

But Gowon's strategy of blockade and economic deprivation did nothing to dispel the genocide narrative. It hardened total war logic.

Militarily, Biafra started strong. Its forces occupied the Midwestern region (from Aug to Sept 1967) and even threatened Western Nigeria.

In that brief moment under Biafran occupation (but also literally hours before federal forces recaptured Benin City from Biafra) the Midwest military officer Albert Okonkwo declared the Midwest region independent as the state of Benin in Benin City. (distinct from modern-day country of Benin, which back then was called Dahomey).

For a brief moment in Sept 1967, there were two states trying to secede from Nigeria:

But once the federal Nigerian forces regained the initiative, they crushed the Biafran advance in the Midwest and it was incorporated back into Nigeria. The state of Benin didn’t even last 24 hours.

Federal forces then captured Enugu in October 1967, forcing the Biafran leaders to relocate their capital to Umuahia. Nigerian forces then seized the coastal city of Calabar two weeks later and Onitsha, severing river access, scorching the city, and destroying the Niger bridge linked to the Midwest.

The Nigerian forces bombed, shelled and occupied towns along the way as they compressed Biafra into a shrinking enclave.

Also, sadly in Lagos, barely touched by the war, security services and mobs detained and killed some Igbos, driven by fears of sabotage and fifth-column activity. Meanwhile, inside Biafra, Igbo authorities and local militias killed non-Igbo minorities, often accused of spying for the federal side.

Economic Warfare

In May 1968, Nigeria took Port Harcourt, tightened its blockade, and captured the oil refinery. Gowon expected economic strangulation plus outreach to non-Igbo Biafran minorities would trigger an internal collapse of Biafra without further large-scale fighting.

Instead, worsening starvation (100K Biafrans died of starvation in July 1968 alone, ~3K+ perished per day according to the Red Cross) allowed Ojukwu to reframe Gowon’s policies as deliberate extermination of Easterners.

Biafran children suffered from Kwashiorkor, severe protein malnutrition characterized by enlarged livers with fatty infiltrates. Their inflated bellies became the war’s defining image.

Biafra leveraged deprivation into a propaganda weapon. In 1968, the plight of Biafra became the cause célèbre, with massive international outcry in Paris, London, Tel Aviv and other major cities.

What followed was churches and NGOs spearheading the largest private relief mobilization in history at the time.

War Profiteering

As the war dragged on, Nigerian military officers enriched themselves. When Nigerian troops controlled Port Harcourt, soldiers brought food from Lagos and sold it to Biafrans at triple the price. Officers created "ghost soldiers" on paper and pocketed the extra salaries. Commanders inflated procurement contracts and siphoned the remaining cash. Some officers reportedly built $30K homes ($273K in 2025 money) in three months with siphoned funds.

When the Nigerian forces took Calabar, officers turned the city into a currency-laundering node. With their guns, officers controlled checkpoints, roads, and port access. If a civilian wanted entry, the soldier would charge a bribe gatekeeper tax in old Nigerian pounds to pass. Officers or their proxies then deposited these old notes in Calabar banks and converted them into the new currency.

Starvation Politics

President Lyndon B. Johnson urged all sides to allow food airlifts. The United States gave $8.8M in food & medical supplies to the Red Cross, Catholic Relief Services, Church World Services, and UNICEF.

But getting food in became a deadly stalemate. Nigeria demanded all food shipments go through Nigerian territory and be checked for contraband arms to respect its sovereignty. If airlifts were attempted, Nigeria would shoot them down. In June 1969, Nigeria shot down Swedish Red Cross planes flying supplies to Biafra.

Biafran leader, Ojukwu, turned down road shipments from Nigeria, claiming they could be poisoned (this was not unjustified, many investigators stated that poison was detected in food for Biafrans). Instead, he provided food on risky night flights. Some NYT journalists claimed Ojukwu was deliberately allowing his people to starve to attract world sympathy.

Some Nigerian soldiers called these aid efforts “misguided humanitarian rubbish”, arguing food would just go to Biafra soldiers. One said “if children must die first, then that is… just too bad. Ojukwu could stop this war.” Claims like that made some journalists think Nigeria was genocidal, but Gowon rejected genocide claims.

Eventually, international coverage led to international involvement.

The geopolitical map:

Foreign Involvement

Pro-Nigeria:

The USSR became Nigeria’s first arms supplier after the U.S. and UK initially refused to ship arms to Nigeria, which frustrated Gowon. So Gowon turned to the Soviet Union for arms, buying $5M worth of MiG-17 fighters and Ilyushin bombers.

The Soviets sent ~50 technicians to help the Nigerian military maintain and operate the aircraft, offered $56M in economic credits, and increased scholarships for Nigerians to attend Soviet Universities. Lastly, Nigeria and the Soviet Union signed a $140M economic agreement which involved bartering weapons for cocoa.

The USSR’s Warsaw Pact allies also helped Nigeria. Communist Poland provided a $28M development loan. Communist Czechoslovakia provided a $14M loan to Nigeria and six jet fighter trainers to improve Nigeria’s military.

Egypt’s President Gamal Abdel Nasser, believing Biafra was a “Zionist plot”, provided pilots to fly Soviet jets for Nigeria. The U.S.A supported a united Nigeria diplomatically but refused to sell offensive weapons.

The UK initially held back arm sales to Nigeria. But the UK shifted to arming Nigeria with rockets, bombs, and mortar shells after the Soviets started selling arms and the Egypt’s 1967 closure of the Suez Canal threatened British energy supplies. Securing non-Arab oil, specifically Shell-BP’s oil exploitation in Nigeria, became a national security priority.

Lastly, Organization of African Unity (OAU) refused to recognize Biafra, and stood for African territorial integrity. Cameroon, Biafra’s neighbor to the east, blocked all communications, roads, and flights to Biafra.

Pro-Biafra:

France, under Charles De Gaulle, (while never recognizing Biafra) covertly funneled $30M in military arms to Biafra through former colonies (Ivory Coast & Gabon) and via Portuguese Sao Tome. De Gaulle called Biafra a “just and noble cause”, but France’s true motivation was also to diversify oil streams after Egypt’s closing of the Suez. The French oil firm ERAP was already operating in the Niger Delta before Biafran secession. So if Biafra won, the French firm could be first in line for Biafran oil concessions due to French aid.

Ivory Coast, Gabon, Tanzania, and Zambia defected from the OAU’s position and recognized Biafra’s sovereignty. Tanzania bought arms from China and provided those weapons to Biafra. Haiti, under François Duvalier (“Papa Doc”), expressed friendship for Biafrans and recognized Biafra as well.

Sweden was officially neutral but Swedish count and humanitarian pilot, Carl Gustav von Rosen, privately organized a small air force for Biafra using Swedish-made Minicon aircraft to conduct low-level strikes against Nigerian jets. In response, Nigeria shot down Swedish Red Cross planes attempting to fly to Biafra.

Israel hedged strategically, providing technical aid and logistics to Nigeria, while quietly providing captured Soviet arms to Biafra. Domestically, Israeli Jews felt kinship with Igbos since they are both persecuted successful minorities.

Fascist states like Franco’s Spain and Salazar’s Portugal, and Apartheid states like Rhodesia and South Africa also armed Biafra via Portugal’s Sao Tome and Guinea-Bissau. Presumably, all of them wanted Nigeria to lose its oil so it would stop funding Black African liberation movements on their territories. Biafra took their arms but still hated apartheid & colonialism.

Biafra’s Last Stand

By 1969, Biafra turned to sabotage. Guerrilla units and light aircraft attacked oil infrastructure to force negotiation. But, federal forces tightened the siege. Despite inevitable defeat, Ojukwu refused compromise, continuing to present himself as a Messiah for the Igbos. At this point, prominent Igbos like former Ceremonial President Nnamdi Azikiwe, withdrew his support for Biafra.

The End

Federal troops overran Biafra by December 1969. On January 12, 1970, Ojukwu fled to Ivory Coast. His deputy General Philip Effiong, surrendered to Gowon.

Afterwards, Gowon gave a speech of "No Victor, No Vanquished" and promised Reconciliation, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction. Reality fell short, but I’ll discuss that next time.

The war lasted 2.5 years and killed 1 to 3M people. The International Observer Team absolved Nigeria of genocide charges, citing a lack of “proven intent.” However, Igbos think differently, and this exonerations is widely viewed as a whitewash by survivors. The investigation was limited in scope and dependent on the Nigerian military for access, leading many researchers arguing that the observer team ignored the genocidal reality of the blockade.

Economic effects

The war brought significant carnage and a massive decline in foreign investment (if we exclude oil investment, FDI in Nigeria went from £N 45M per year to £N 6M in 1966). This was particularly acute in manufacturing. Agriculture, livestock, and forestry production stagnated (which was most of the labor force back then).

The war forced a total rerouting of trade. When Port Harcourt fell to Biafra, the western port of Lagos faced massive congestion, handling nearly all exports and imports.

Defense spending tripled from 1964 to 1967, while revenues declined due to losing the East.

Lastly, due to the Biafra war, oil exports dropped. In 1966, crude oil was £N 91.9M ($257M) in foreign currency earnings (33% of Nigeria’s merchandise exports), but due to the Biafra war crude oil dropped to £N 35.9M ($100M) which was 17% of Nigeria’s merchandise export earnings.

Before the war, Nigeria was catching up to states like Indonesia. By the war’s final year, Nigeria was poorer and was overtaken by Pakistan. But Nigeria was still ahead of India, Congo, and Maoist China.

Conclusion

If you ask “Why doesn’t Nigeria just split along ethnic lines?” the answer is that Nigeria almost did, six years after independence.

The Southeast seceded. The Midwest seceded for a day. The Southwest considered it. Nigeria enforced its territorial sovereignty through force. Any zone that seeks independence must be willing to fight the state and survive the consequences.

The better question is why Biafra failed while Africa’s two successful secessions (Eritrea from Ethiopia and South Sudan from Sudan) eventually succeeded.

The answer comes down to political will, resources, and timing.

Biafra fought for 2.5 years. Eritrea fought for three decades. South Sudan fought for nearly four decades across two wars. Secession succeeds when the center collapses, exhausts itself, or consents.

Resources made compromise impossible in Nigeria. Losing Biafra would have rendered the Nigerian state fiscally unviable. Sudan, by contrast, could lose territorial sovereignty over the South while still extracting oil rents through pipeline control (South Sudan was landlocked). Eritrea had no comparable resource base whose loss threatened Ethiopia’s survival (although Ethiopia would like their coastline).

Timing also mattered: Biafra challenged borders in the 1960s, when African leaders treated border freezes as survival policy through the OAU. Eritrea (1993) and South Sudan (2011) emerged later under different diplomatic conditions and with different forms of parent-state consent.

However, after the war ended, there was an oil boom. Next time, I’ll discuss Nigeria’s 1st “Golden Age” of growth and corruption from 1970 to 1982.