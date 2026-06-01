Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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Stephen Brien's avatar
Stephen Brien
1d

The math-not-morality argument raises a question: if the FX structure was primarily a policy error, then why did it survive the coup? Shagari defended the overvalued naira and import-license rationing as a democrat; Buhari defended the same structure as the military anticorruptor who'd just jailed Shagari's colleagues. How did two regimes with opposite theories of government have the same distribution mechanism?

My sense is the structure was doing something for someone. Otherwise, it doesn't survive two regimes. And if the bribe chain was structural rather than pathological, as argued, then was WAI just targeting the retail end while the wholesale end stayed intact?

Curious whether the import-license holders came through the Babangida transition too, and what that means for how much work the IMF conditionality actually had to do.

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K. Nikolas Renik's avatar
K. Nikolas Renik
1d

This brought back some memories! I read just a little about how Buhari was at the time he was elected to be President a second time. An unlikely comeback story that one!

Co-incidentally New Zealand was also going through a massive crisis at the same time. The economy was seriously mismanaged by Prime Minister Muldoon (who was also the Finance Minister), to the point that the country completely ran out of foreign exchange (which was only discovered the day after he lost an election). Massive amounts of subsidies, benefits, and import controls were swept away by following governments and ten years later it was as if it had never happened so successful was the recovery. Inflation rates also dropped from 18% to 2%.

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