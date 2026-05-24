Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
3d

Best analysis of the U.S. S&L industry I have ever seen. It is particularly instructive to see how competing legislation and political philosophies combine in unholy ways to result in outcomes worse than anyone imagined.

I was on an S&L board back then. The real estate market was soft, but risk-free rates remained stubbornly high, resulting in negative spreads - you had to pay more for deposits than you could get on a mortgage loan. To make things worse, Carter's Community Reinvestment Act was in place, and a certain percentage of our loans had to be to "minorities", or the OTS would lower our rating. They said so directly. Lacking adequate minority borrowers, they suggested we lend to far away neighborhoods of which we knew nothing. It was a clean, well-run operation, but we couldn't make the numbers work without undue risk as Yaw points out. We shut it down and distributed the remaining equity to the Thrift's shareholders, mostly local business owners who were not particularly wealthy themselves. In retrospect, it was the right decision.

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Copy Ninja Kakashi's avatar
Copy Ninja Kakashi
1d

This is a terrific post. Especially the second half where you point out international comparisons.

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