This is Part 8 of my Nigeria series. Previous installments traced the region’s deep origins, the rise of northern Islamic polities and southern states, and the ad-hoc beginnings of British colonization which you can read here (I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII).

The Ad-Hoc Empire

As mentioned in my previous article, 19th-century British colonization in West Africa emerged not as a master plan, but rather as an improvised conquest. At first, British engagement was less about colonial rule and more about suppressing the slave trade, securing palm oil trade, checking French & German rivals, and propping up client rulers. But each “temporary” intervention made withdrawal harder until annexation seemed inevitable.

It began on the coast: first in Old Calabar, where “humanitarian intervention” turned into bombardment, and then in Lagos, where Britain restored an exiled King and then annexed his kingdom in 1861. Steamships & quinine changed everything. With faster travel and lower death rates from malaria, British power began pushing inland—into Yorubaland, the Middlebelt, and eventually the Sokoto Caliphate—turning diplomacy and trade into direct rule.

Britain’s default policy was simple: trade with informal control if possible; trade with rule only when necessary. The Treasury refused to finance new bureaucracies in West Africa, so a cheap “company-run empire” was the only acceptable colonization… Until it wasn’t.

The Technologies That Changed Imperialism

The empire’s next phase was driven not by ideology but by technology.

Before the 1870s, sailing ships made the voyage from Liverpool to Lagos a months-long gamble—small cargoes, high freight costs, unpredictable winds, and irregular delivery kept palm oil prices high. Steamships changed everything: iron hulls, reliable timetables, massive loads, and a 50% reduction in travel time from months to weeks slashed costs and flooded West African markets with European goods.

At first, this boosted the palm oil trade. African chiefs expanded production using slave labor to meet demand. But just as output peaked, a second industrial revolution in the West upended the market: refined petroleum from Pennsylvania, US and Baku, Czarist Russian Azerbaijan replaced palm oil in factories.

Mineral lubricants didn’t gum up machinery like palm oil did. Kerosene lamps burned cleaner and brighter than palm oil candles. Ships switched to petroleum-based greases that better resisted salt corrosion. Palm oil’s industrial value collapsed. By the 1880s, palm oil’s main use cases were soap and margarine.

The double shock of reduced demand and increased supply crushed prices, triggering a palm oil depression in West Africa. Prices tumbled from £45 per ton in the 1850s to just £20 per ton by the 1890s.

One British merchant lamented in 1873 ‘in the days of sailing ships a few wealthy firms had a sort of monopoly on the (palm) oil trade and large profits; but large profits are a thing of the past which can never return. Steam has brought new firms and a keen competition”.

Falling prices and suicidal price wars from French–German competition triggered a wave of bankruptcies and desperate consolidations. In 1863, several Liverpool firms merged into the Company of African Merchants, but even this alliance struggled. By the 1880s, British traders were undercutting one another while shrewd African middlemen played them like chess pieces. Price wars turned violent, profits evaporated, and in 1889, nine companies combined into the British and Continental African Company—soon restructured as the African Association, a last-ditch cartel trying to stop the bleeding.

See chart of prices below, it never returned to £45 per ton :

During this time, the Niger-Delta was awful for London investors, but was a “golden age” for the African brokers. Europeans stuck at the coast, African middlemen and chiefs from the Bonny and Nembe controlled the upriver supply. The Africans in Bonny & Nembe armed local African allies with European rifles to raid rival trading stations. But, one British businessman upended this whole system.

Goldie's Corporate Solution

Sir George Tubman Goldie, outplayed everyone. In 1879, he merged four British firms into the United Africa Company (UAC, this company would become a subsidiary of Unilever), creating a cartel to end destructive price wars. The headquarters of the UAC was Lokoja, an inland supply depot strategically located at the confluence of the Niger & Benue Rivers.

But mergers alone couldn’t solve his problems. African chiefs continued to pit rival firms against one another, while German and French companies kept undercutting his prices. Goldie realized he needed more than cooperation—he needed to eliminate rivals, control the rivers, and rewrite the rules.

Goldie’s masterstroke came in 1882: he restructured the UAC into the National African Company(NAC) and floated its shares on the London Stock Exchange, raising massive capital to buy out competitors.

Between 1882-1884, flush with investor cash, Goldie systematically bought out rivals, British, French, and German alike, while bribing African chiefs to sign exclusive treaties. By 1884, he controlled 90% of the lower Niger Delta trade. The company had become a monopsony, the single buyer of palm oil.

To add legitimacy to Goldie’s enterprise, he recruited the former Home Secretary, Lord Aberdare, as chairman — giving him a direct line to Foreign and Colonial Offices in Whitehall, London.

To put the Niger trade in context in the British Empire, Sub-Saharan Africa’s total trade was a rounding error compared to India. Between 1880-1884, Sub-Saharan African trade was £2.8M (£1.3M exports, £1.5M imports), only 4% of Indian trade. The Foreign Office had no interest in expanding colonial rule besides the coastal hub of Lagos.

The British Treasury refused to fund more colonization in West Africa at the time. It was only after Germany declared a protectorate over Cameroon in 1884— a region Britain had long treated as its commercial backyard — did London finally panic.

This brought the logic of “competition vacuum” —the belief that “If I don’t secure influence, then France or Germany will!”. To Britain, Germany and France were exactly how modern-day America views China (rising threat) and the European Union (a wimpy catch-up rival/ junior partner).

To ease tensions and prevent war, German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck convened the Berlin Conference (1884-1885) with 14 powers to prevent European skirmishes over Africa.

Berlin and the Race for “Effective Occupation”

Contrary to popular belief, the 1884-85 Berlin conference did not draw up African boundaries. Most of the African borders didn’t take their final form after the conference in the 1890s-1910s. Some of the attending powers left empty-handed (Netherlands, Russia, Austria-Hungry, Sweden-Norway) and others had their ambitions dismissed (Portugal’s “Pink Map” claims were ignored. Ottoman Turkey, which already lost most of North Africa from France, was about to lose Tripolitania (Libya) to Italy in 1910s).

Instead, the conference established the framework of “effective occupation”: only powers that demonstrated real control through treaties, military presence, or administration would receive recognition from other European powers.

This conference was Goldie’s opening. He pitched to the British government that the NAC would be Britain’s “Cheapest Empire” — a self-funding company that could enforce British interests at no cost to the taxpayer.

This intrigued Britain, as a British Foreign Office memo explained: “unless it should be necessary that this country should go to the great expense of setting up the machinery of government, there seem to be no other course open and certainly no better one, than that of legalizing and affirming the position of the Company and placing the business of administration into its hands.”

The Treaty Blitz

Between 1884-1887, Goldie launched his treaty blitz— a campaign to turn his trade contracts into sovereignty. As Britain scrambled to beat France & Germany to prove “effective occupation”, NAC’s agents fanned out across the rivers of Niger and Benue. The NAC made chieftaincies and kingdoms sign agreements that they could/did not read that ceded their sovereignty. Chiefs were bribed for cowrie shell payments (The West African currency), gin, and guns to sign treaties.

The language was blunt. One such treaty read:

By 1886, Goldie submitted 200+ treaties to the British Foreign Office. Some of these treaties were in places beyond where British merchants had ever set foot, including the Muslim Emirates of the Sokoto Caliphate. As a result, the British crown bestowed a royal charter on the NAC.

The NAC was renamed the Royal Niger Company (RNC). Modeled off the North Borneo Company (Malaysia) in 1881, the company was given sweeping sovereign powers, — tax & custom collections, military force, law courts, even a post office. By the 1890s, the company amassed over 300 treaties, transforming the Niger basin into a corporate state.

Hewett’s Government Solution

While Goldie was using his company to colonize inland, the British government sought to prove “effective occupation” along the coast. In 1885, Britain proclaimed the (Palm) Oil Rivers Protectorate, covering Bonny, Opobo, New Calabar, Brass, Warri, and Benin. Consul Edward Hewett, based in Calabar, had thin authority—local rulers remained in place, and British consuls merely arbitrated trade disputes.

But tensions rose quickly. When King Jaja of Opobo violated his treaty by taxing British traders, he was captured and exiled to the Caribbean. In response, London authorized a small constabulary force—80–100 African mercenaries from Hausaland in the North or from Sierra Leone, led by British officers—to enforce its will.

In 1893, the protectorate was renamed the Niger Coast Protectorate, formalizing British jurisdiction.

The War Against the Middlemen

The RNC trekked through the Niger, Benue, and Cross Rivers to meet interior producers, bypassing coastal middlemen entirely. Armed with quinine and steam power, Goldie’s traders bypassed the entire coastal trading network—eliminating the markups that once flowed from African producers to transporters to coastal middlemen. The RNC could buy palm oil straight from the source.

Quinine prophylaxis reduced European mortality from malaria and tropical diseases from 25% to 2%—suddenly, British agents could survive in the interior.

Let’s break down British inland skirmishes by region:

In “South West” — Yorubaland

In 1800s Yorubaland, the Hausa-Fulani Sokoto Caliphate destroyed the old Oyo Empire. The collapse created new polities. Oyo refugees and warlords carved out new kingdoms: Ibadan, Ijaye, New Oyo, and Abeokuta, all armed with European guns bought with slave labor and palm oil profits.

Ibadan emerged as the unlikely champion. When Fulani jihadists of the Sokoto Caliphate tried to conquer them, Ibadan’s forces held back Sokoto’s emirate of Ilorin at Ogbomosho in 1840. By the 1840s, Ibadan had become the largest city in Black Africa and a regional superpower that sold slaves for guns.

But victory bred ambition—after stopping the jihad, Ibadan turned on its Yoruba neighbors.

Ibadan’s crushing of Ijaye in 1862 was Ibadan’s high-water mark. When they pushed south into Egba and Ijebu territory, they triggered the epic Ekiti-Parapo War (1877-1893). Five kingdoms—Egba, Ijebu, Ekiti, Ijesa, and Ife—united against Ibadan in a conflict that raged from 1877 to 1893.

It was a bloody gun war in West Africa, with firearms imported through Benin. In the midst of that war, Britain brokered peace in 1886. The treaty called for all sides to stop hostilities and secure safe passage for British merchants. All sides agreed to let the British governor in Lagos settle all future disputes—essentially handing over their sovereignty. However, mutual distrust reignited the war within months.

Eventually the anti-Ibadan alliance fractured as members pursued different interests. The Awujale (King) of Ijebuland banned British trade, giving Britain the excuse it needed. Despite commanding 8,000 warriors, Ijebu’s forces were massacred in 1892 by 450 British troops (from Gold Coast (Ghana), Sierra Leone, Ibadan and Lagos) armed with Maxim guns—a preview of colonial Africa’s future.

After witnessing Ijebu’s destruction, other Yoruba leaders signed away their sovereignty, becoming part of the Lagos Protectorate. Any polity that resisted (like New Oyo in 1894) was thoroughly bombarded.

In “South South (Central)” — Benin & Warri

Even before Britain colonized Benin & Warri, these polities were in decay. Both polities experienced succession crises after their Kings died without an assigned heir around 1848. Warri disintegrated as merchant families fought over the scraps of power. Benin had a civil war led by two rival princes (Adolo & Ogebewekon) between 1854-1862. The Kingdoms were ravaged, leaving them vulnerable to raids by Nupe horsemen from the north and crippling its economy as palm oil revenues withered.

This chaos was a gift to British imperialists. Victorian travelers and officials sent back lurid, often exaggerated, accounts of Benin as a “City of Skulls” or “City of Blood,” dwelling on tales of human sacrifice and crucifixion that accompanied the brutal civil war. These stories, published in magazines like Burton and Punch, painted a picture of Benin as “barbarous”, needing a “civilizing” intervention. Both these kingdoms signed treaties with the British, but they weren’t “pacified” yet.

When the RNC was exploring upriver, Warri’s profits were being cut since they were the middleman. King Nana tried blockading the river, as a result, the RNC and the Niger Coast protectorate teamed up to crush Warri in 1894.

When Oba Ovonramwen emerged, he tried to revive Benin’s fortunes by killing rival chiefs (including his own brother) and reassert control over trade. He even killed British officers and consuls who entered Benin during Benin’s sacred festival. Britain retaliated with the 1897 Benin Punitive Expedition, which razed the city, exiled the Oba, and looted the royal bronzes that still sit in European museums today.

“South East” —Bonny, Nembe, & Calabar

In the Southeast, when the RNC bypassed Southeastern middlemen trading communities, the middlemen in Bonny and New Calabar tore each other apart in the late 1880s since their livelihoods were disrupted.

The Brass people in Nembe suffered the most from RNC monopoly. Once prosperous traders, they were starving to death as they were bypassed by the British. With nothing to trade, they had nothing to eat. In 1894, King Koko ordered his Nembe warriors to conduct a desperate raid on the RNC depot at Akassa, killing its employees, seizing goods, and, according to British reports, allegedly ate them. This reminds me of the Volga & Ural famine in Czarist Russia in the 1890s, which reports described starving villagers resorting to cannibalism. The revolt shocked Parliament, exposing the dangers of private empire. British forces retaliated by torching Nembe villages.

In Bonny, the last spark came when the King of Okrika, fearing economic ruin, blocked British access to inland markets. A gunboat expedition bombarded Okrika in 1898, ending resistance.

Middle Belt

Although Goldie made treaties with emirates in the Sokoto Caliphate (Bida, Nupe, & Ilorin), they were pure theatre to show the principle of “effective occupation”. There was no control of these Emirates. These Emirates blocked British trade and raided caravans, so Goldie ordered punitive expeditions against Bida, Nupe, and Ilorin in 1897. By 1899, these places were conquered.

The Financial Statements of the Royal Niger Company

The Goldie’s RNC was just one of the three chartered British companies operating on the continent, the other two were the Rhodes’ British South Africa Company (BSAC) and Mackinnon’s Imperial British East Africa Company (IBEAC). Of the three British chartered Africa firms, BSAC was the wealthiest company by far, much larger than RNC and IBEAC combined.

The company functioned less like a normal business and more like a colonial tollbooth.

Import Duties: It made money by taxing merchants who brought gin, cloth and rifles to exchange for palm oil.

Export Duties: It taxed the palm oil, ivory, shea butter and palm kernels collected by the merchants who wanted to sell the goods to Europe.

License fees: The RNC required European merchants to buy licensing fees.

Lingering Liverpool merchants hated the RNC’s monopsony and launched their own economic war. The African Association, formed in 1889 from nine major firms, tried to bleed the RNC dry through “dumping”—offering 15 barrels of gin, 10 bales of cloth, and 6 bags of cowrie for palm oil that normally cost 10 barrels, 5 bales, and 3 bags. They were trading at a loss to bankrupt Goldie’s monopoly.

Goldie countered by buying out the African Association’s assets entirely. By century’s end, a non-compete agreement divided the spoils: Liverpool merchants kept the coast along the government, while the RNC ruled inland.

Its trading arm — selling palm oil, cocoa, and cotton — was consistently profitable. Take a look at the trading arm of the royal Niger Company below:

The trading arm was a money maker, making ~£700K over its 11 year run, paying ~£20K in dividends to shareholders per year. But once you net out government subsidies, British Parliament was saying the trading arm earned roughly £500,000 over eleven years. Its administrative arm, which acted as government and police, lost net ~£300,000.

Shareholders were paid dividends while British taxpayers subsidized the company’s military and administrative costs—a classic case of privatizing gains while socializing losses. It was politically indefensible.

The End of Corporate Rule

The Nembe uprising convinced London that pure trading monopolies bred too much violence. When the RNC nearly triggered an Anglo-French war over Borgu in 1895, Colonial Secretary Joseph Chamberlain decided that a private company can not substitute for governance.

Firstly, Goldie wanted government money for an expensive military operation against the heart of the Sokoto Caliphate, but Chamberlain declined and made the West African Frontier Force. This force incorporating the RNC’s private army into a proper colonial force in 1897-1898, run by Frederick Lugard, an employee of the Royal Niger Company since 1894.

Secondly, British government stepped up to negotiate the 1898 Anglo-French Convention, which split Borgu between British Nigeria and French Dahomey, avoiding war but highlighting the company’s diplomatic failures.

Thirdly, Chamberlain didn’t renew Goldie’s charter.

By the late 1899, You had three entities:

The RNC ruling inland Nigeria as a corporate state

The Niger Coast Protectorate ruling from Benin to Old Calabar under the Foreign Office

The Lagos Colony under the Colonial Office

So, on December 31, 1899, Britain terminated the charter of the company. In 1900, the British government bought out the Royal Niger Company for £865,000 — a sum many MPs thought far too high, with some arguing it should have been closer to £400,000.

Of the £865K, £300K repaid debt to bondholders. After roughly £120K in legal/reorg/admin fees, investors received ~£444K on an initial £200K stake— ~2.5x in 11 years (~8.7% annually). The RNC’s return on investment was roughly the same as buying and selling Johnson & Johnson or Pepsi stock from 2013 to 2024. The RNC was a below average investment with house- burnings, machine-gun massacres, and forced labor. At the time, there were far more lucrative ventures on the London Stock Exchange than the RNC.

The Royal Niger Company was relegated to pure business as the Niger Company, and the administrative and security part was administered by the British.

It was around this time in the late 1890s when, Britons stopped using the term “the territories near the Niger River”, and when Flora Shaw (soon to be wife of Fredrick Lugard) wrote in the Times of London the word “Nigeria” was used for the first time.

There were three colonies at the time that would soon be part of Nigeria:

Southern Nigeria: Benin, Warri, Calabar, New Calabar, Bonny, & Yorubaland

Northern Nigeria: Nupe, Ilorin, Kabba, Lokoja, Kontagora

Lagos Protectorate: Lagos

As you can see from the map, by 1900 there’s two polities that aren’t yet part of Nigeria but soon will be. That area in the Southeast, which is Igboland and the Sokoto Caliphate in the North. We’ll discuss both of these next time.

Conclusion:

The creation of Nigeria was not the birth of a nation; it was a hostile takeover followed by a corporate merger. It was improvised in four stages:

First, informal consular supervision to manage trade (1849-1884).

Second, a coastal protectorate and a “cost-cutting” inland company to outmaneuver European rivals (1885-1899).

Third, colonial governance as separate entities (1900-1914): Lagos, North, and South.

Fourth, the fusion of all three into one colony (1914-1960).

Next time, in Part 9, we’ll explore how Lugard crushed the Sokoto Caliphate, the unification of Nigeria, and colonial rule.

Sources