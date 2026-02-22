Intro

Last time, we covered the Nigerian Civil War.

In January 1970, Nigeria was exhausted. The civil war had ended in starvation, blockade, and the collapse of Biafra, the rebel Igbo-ethnic led state in the Southeast. Three million refugees were crowded into a 2,500 km² enclave.

But five years later, Nigerians believed they were building the Saudi Arabia of Africa. Oil federal revenues exploded ₦0.17B ($238M, roughly 25% of government revenue in 1970) to ₦4.3B ($7B, roughly 75% by 1975), a 29x dollar increase in five years.

The transformation was real, but so was the illusion. Nigeria's oil rents per capita remained far below those of other petrostates. Nigerians had oil, but they exported far less than Iran, Venezuela, or Saudi Arabia, and they had many more people to support than those countries.

For a country fresh out of a civil war, the oil windfall reorganized everything: economic incentives, federal authority, and the military regime trying to manage it all. This is the story of how.

Yakubu Gowon’s Post War Rule

After the war, Gowon stood before the nation and declared “No Victor, No Vanquished”. He promised reconciliation, rehabilitation, and reconstruction, and announced that he would stay in power until 1976. He had an ambitious nine-point political plan covering development, reorganizing armed forces, elections, anti-corruption measures, oil revenue allocation, censuses, political parties, and more.

Rebuilding the Southeast

The wreckage was enormous. Oil infrastructure (refineries, pipelines, storage terminals) in the East and Midwest had been destroyed. The East’s manufacturing base, roughly 25% of national capacity, lay in ruins. Foreign capital had fled.

Gowon created the National Rehabilitation Commission and committed ₦240M to restore roads, ports, hospitals, bridges, and railways across Southeast cities like Enugu, Onitsha, Umuahia, and Nsukka. Cement factories in Calabar and Nkalagu were rebuilt. Within three years, the East Central State recovered ~70% of its pre-war industrial output.

He appointed Ukpabi “Tony” Asika, an Igbo who was a Nigerian loyalist during the Civil War and was seen as a traitor to Biafrans, as administrator of the new East Central State. His cabinet was mostly Igbo, including former secessionists. Some Biafran military personnel were selectively reintegrated into the national armed forces.

But reconciliation had a hard ceiling. Food aid was chronically pilfered. Also, post-war banking policy paid account holders in the former Biafran region a flat rate of £20, regardless of their actual pre-war deposits. The policy was framed as preventing rebel Biafran currency from flowing into the national system, but its effect was wiping out Igbo savings. The Igbo entered the 1970s cash-poor, in a Nigeria that was about to get much richer.

Restructuring the Federation

In 1967, Gowon had already reorganized the nation from four ethnically dominated regions into 12 states.

The Hausa-ethnic North split into five states, the Yoruba West and Igbo East into three each, with only the Edo Midwest retained. Twelve states diluted regional dominance and empowered minorities long subordinated within their regions, particularly the middle belt minorities (Gowon’s own constituency), Muslim Yoruba, and Southeastern minorities like the Ijaw and Ibibio. None of Nigeria’s three dominant groups (Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa) dominated Gowon’s federal executive.

To reduce the tribalism that had fueled the civil war, he created the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by decree in 1973, requiring university graduates to serve one year outside their home state.

He also launched the Second National Development Plan (1970-1974), a £N 1.025B ($2.8B) program.

The top allocations were transportation (23.7%), education (13.5%), and agriculture (10.5%).

Nigeria’s Oil Policy Takes Shape

By the war’s end, oil had displaced cocoa, groundnuts, and palm oil as Nigeria’s dominant foreign currency earner. Production rebounded from 630K barrels per day during the civil war to ~1.8M by 1972. By 1975, Nigeria surpassed Kuwait as the world’s 9th largest oil producer.

But, the Nigerian oil sector was essentially a foreign enclave.

An Enclave Economy

Gowon’s government audit found that foreign oil firms contributed little beyond extraction. They weren’t training Nigerians for professional, supervisory, or technical roles. Nigerian staff were on inferior contracts, often openly discriminated against. Seismic data processing and oil facility design was done overseas. No domestic laboratories existed for analyzing crude or gas. Nearly all equipment, from pipes to drilling mud to cement, was imported. There were virtually no backward linkages into local supply chains, and no forward linkages into downstream industries. Pull the oil out, ship it abroad, process the data abroad, buy the equipment abroad, and employ foreigners for the skilled work.

The Legal Shakeup

Gowon had begun changing this before the war ended. The Petroleum Decree No. 51 of 1969 vested ownership and control of all petroleum in the Nigerian state, dismantling the colonial framework under which foreign firms had held resource rights. Only Nigerian citizens or Nigerian-incorporated companies could hold licenses. Companies had to relinquish half their leased area after ten years, preventing them from sitting on concessions indefinitely. Foreign firms were directed to indigenize their workforces to 75% within a decade. The Nigerian government included a revocation clause which allowed the Nigerian state to discipline oil operators acting “contrary to Nigeria’s interests”.

Interestingly, the decree attracted more foreign operators rather than fewer. Nigerian crude, called Bonny Light, is low-density and low-sulfur, requiring minimal refining to produce gasoline, diesel, or aviation fuel. It was precisely the grade that refineries worldwide wanted most, making the Nigerian oil market too lucrative to pass up. Shell-BP remained dominant, but American firms (Texaco, Mobil, Gulf, Esso), Italian (Agip), and French (Safrap/Elf) companies all entered or expanded.

Equity and Political Discipline

Nigeria’s first equity stake in oil came through a 1962 concession option agreement with Agip via the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), which allowed the government to acquire a third of the company once commercial oil was discovered. Agip bore all exploration risk; the Nigerian government only invested once there was proof of oil. This was pragmatic: in the 1960s, Nigeria lacked the technical expertise, equipment, and capital to explore oil directly.

In April 1971, after commercial discovery, Nigeria exercised the option to acquire shares. That same month, the Federal Government took a 35% equity stake in Safrap, Elf’s Nigerian subsidiary, not through an option contract but as punishment for France’s covert support of Biafra.

That same year, Nigeria joined OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries), which gave Nigeria collective leverage to push for better prices and technical knowledge-sharing.

That year, Gowon created the Nigerian National Oil Corporation (NNOC) via Decree No. 18 to hold equity stakes, train Nigerian engineers and managers, take over concessions withdrawn from foreign companies, build refineries, assemble a national tanker fleet, and develop the petrochemicals and fertilizer industries.

Nigeria then acquired 35% equity stakes in Shell-BP, Gulf, and Mobil, increasing them to 55% by 1974. Full nationalization was deliberately avoided. The government was threading a needle: assert resource sovereignty and capture rents with more ownership, while keeping foreign capital and expertise in the country by not fully nationalizing.

But the hanging Damocles with oil is that petroleum is a capital-intensive industry, not labor-intensive. No matter how many contracts were signed, the oil sector would never be a mass employer.

Seeds of Grievance

As oil replaced cocoa and groundnuts as Nigeria’s main foreign exchange earner, the federal government rewrote revenue allocation rules via Decree 13 of 1970. The derivation principle, under which regions had retained a large share of revenues generated from cash crops, was substantially weakened. Petroleum income was pooled federally and redistributed by population formulas, benefiting more populous northern states.

For the Southern communities in the Niger Delta, this arithmetic was devastating. The Ogoni people in Rivers State watched their waterways and farmland poisoned by oil extraction while revenue allocation sent their oil money more northward.

In the early 1970s, Ken Saro-Wiwa, then a regional government official, filed a 21-point complaint to Shell-BP's Port Harcourt headquarters. Shell-BP ignored it and kept drilling. What began as grievance would harden into decades of insurgency.

Indigenization

Nigeria’s political class also worried about “neocolonialism”. The fear was that foreign capital from the U.S., France, UK, or West Germany would tie Nigeria’s policies to the foreign policy preferences of those governments, which may not be aligned with Nigeria’s interests.

In 1971, the commercial economy was overwhelmingly foreign-owned, with roughly 83% of commercial firms in foreign hands and local Nigerians were largely locked out of technical and managerial roles.

Gowon’s response was the Nigerian Enterprises Promotion Decree of 1972, barring foreigners from specific sectors and reserving certain trades exclusively for Nigerians. It created two schedules of reserved activities and accelerated programs for middle and senior management training.

Nigerian equity ownership in commercial enterprises rose from roughly 17% to 43%.

Here was the impact:

Massad Boulos : Lebanese Christian who became the CEO of SCOA Nigeria which assembles and distributes cars, trucks, buses, tractors and machines.

Foreign firms continued to dominate activity in capital intensive manufacturing, processing, construction, and large-scale trading. More indigenization would resume in 1977.

The Oil Windfall

In 1973, Ramadan/Yom Kippur War started. When Egypt and Syria attacked Israel with Soviet weapons to reclaim the Sinai and Golan Heights, the United States backed Israel.

Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal responded by coordinating production cuts in OPEC and embargoes with OAPEC (Organization of Arab Petroleum Countries), surging oil prices upward. In inflation-adjusted terms, oil tripled, from roughly $26 to $70 per barrel in 2025 prices.

Nigeria, not in OAPEC, did not embargo. Nigeria sold oil as prices tripled, and Nigeria’s government revenues and foreign exchange(FX) earnings expanded as well.

Rather than building a sovereign wealth fund, as several Gulf states were doing at that moment, Gowon’s government spent. The new states needed administrative machinery, which meant more ministries, planning agencies, and an expanding public sector. Civil servants received massive retroactive pay increases through the Udoji Awards. Minimum wages were raised. Taxes were cut. Fuel subsidies were expanded. Urban infrastructure spending surged.

Each decision was politically popular. Together, they wired consumption into the economy rather than investment, and concentrated spending in cities rather than the countryside. This fueled urban inflation.

The Agricultural Stagnation

The boom’s deepest damage was to farming.

Between 1970 and 1976, agricultural production grew just 0.1%, across six years, in a country whose population was expanding at ~2.5% over the same time frame.

Nigeria went from a net food exporter to a net food importer.

The groundnut pyramids of Kano, which had made Nigeria the world’s leading groundnut exporter, were vanishing.

Nigeria had once been the world’s largest palm oil exporter; but in the 1970s, Nigerians were importing palm oil from the new leaders, Indonesia and Malaysia. Bulk importation of rice, sugar, milk, fish, salt, and beef became routine. This agriculture stagnation was happening in a country where more than 70% of the workforce were farmers and barely 6% of workers held formal, wage employment of any kind.

Why did this happen? Several forces converged.

Nigerian agricultural exports (palm oil, cocoa, cotton, & peanuts) are usually priced internationally in US dollars. But a Nigerian farmer paid for labor, fertilizer, transport, and food in Naira. A strong Naira meant that every dollar earned from selling crops abroad converted to fewer Naira at home, while domestic inflation was simultaneously pushing naira costs upward. Profit margins for farmers were squeezed from both ends. The rational response was to produce less and move to the cities, and that is exactly what happened.

Young men migrated from farming villages to cities, drawn by non-tradable service sector jobs like construction and retail that paid more than subsistence farming. Sadly, many couldn’t find work, creating slums in places like Lagos.

Dutch Disease also hurt manufacturing exports, strangling its infant industry. Non-oil Exports declined 40% in 5 years.

Poor Agricultural Policy: Marketing boards compounded the damage. Inherited from the colonial era, these boards continued paying farmers prices far below world market levels, capturing the surplus for regional governments. The mechanism: if the world price of a commodity is $100 but the board pays only $50, a farmer can profitably produce the first units (marginal cost is $35, profit $15) using family labor and existing tools. But expanding production requires hiring labor, transporting crops, and absorbing higher risk, pushing marginal costs above $50. At that point, expansion stops making sense. Farmers behaved rationally: they produced enough to survive but avoided expansion.

Graph explaining the process

Regional governments did eventually raise farm gate prices, but they weren’t enough to close the gap with world prices or make expansion rational for farmers. Because farmer cash income remained low, they couldn’t invest in fertilizer, improved tools, or additional labor. This dynamic depressed yields not only for export crops but also for food crops.

Also farmers sold to licensed buying agents rather than boards directly. Those agents routinely shaved weights and downgraded quality of the produce to pay the farmer less. The agent extracted margins from village farmers who lacked accurate scales, knowledge of grading standards, or any recourse.

The federal government did fund crop research institutes, agricultural colleges, and extension services. But that didn’t improve farming production; the issue was more local. Chiefs controlled land tenure and regional governments controlled marketing boards, farm-gate prices, and input distribution.

Ultimately, federal and regional governments had urban bias, government revenue was used to placate cities instead of fixing hinterland agriculture.

Foreign Policy: “Africa First”

Gowon converted oil exports into continental influence. As Organization of African Unity (OAU) Chairman, he raised Nigeria’s OAU budget contributions and co-founded Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in 1975.

He backed liberation movements against white-minority rule in Rhodesia, South Africa, and Portuguese colonies.

He also led Nigeria and 15 African nations to cut ties with Israel after stating that Israel broke the ceasefire in bad faith in the 1973 war. Nigeria would not restore relations with Israel until 1992.

His administration made Nigeria the continental patron: concessionary loans, subsidized oil, roads funding, factory financing, and electricity provisioning to other African countries like Dahomey (Benin), Niger, and Guinea.

He recognized the People’s Republic of China, replacing Taipei with Beijing at the UN in 1971, while keeping one foot in the Western orbit through Commonwealth membership, receiving British, Canadian, and Australian technical assistance.

But while Nigeria was building prestige by acting as the continental patron, it was rotting from the inside.

Corruption, Crime, Chaos, and the Fall of Gowon

Corruption

The 1973 census was widely dismissed as a farce, claiming the national population had grown 44% in ten years (3.7% per year). The Census Board’s chairman, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, said the results were a “barren exercise”.

The fraudulent census was seen as naked grab for oil money since census results determined revenue allocation. The Northern states’ share of the national population rose from 54% in 1963 to 64%, but the 1973 census was never credibly defended and was never used as the basis for elections.

Corruption was public and endemic. The army couldn't track its own payroll, paying "ghost workers" for years. Gowon created an “X-Squad” anti-corruption task force, which had the unintended effect of producing a daily stream of exposés. Procurement scandals were exposed. Government officials and Nigerian businessmen conspired with foreign contractors to overcharge construction materials for building complexes and expired medical drugs for hospitals and orphanages. The difference between the actual price and stated price was pocketed. Even when Gowon’s allies were implicated in corruption scandals (Joseph Gomwalk), he refused to discipline them. Gowon’s personal honesty was not in question; but his tolerance for corruption was.

The urban import consumption boom ran straight into a supply bottleneck at Lagos port. Port Harcourt was recovering from war damage; Calabar’s shallow, outdated infrastructure required a complete modernization. Lagos’ fixed berth capacity absorbed most of Nigeria’s import traffic just as import volumes surged.

As a result, ships sat at anchor for months. Demurrage penalties (fees paid to a ship when cargo remains at a port longer than the agreed time for a contract) were charged and freight rates rose as ship firms priced in Nigerian delays. Containers rotted in the sun, creating shortages of the very goods they carried. These all fed into rising consumer prices.

The most egregious episode was the “Cement Armada.” Gowon’s government ordered 16M metric tons of cement for army barracks and public projects, far exceeding Nigeria’s unloading capacity. Hundreds of ships were clogged at Lagos harbor. Contracts were inflated, and the spread between the actual and stated price was pocketed by a nexus of Nigerian officials, middlemen, and foreign contractors. At the same time, Gowon provided civil servants with massive retroactive wage increases and lump sums with the Udoji awards to quell strikes. With demand surging and supply choking, inflation burned through cities. Consumer prices rose roughly 13% in 1974 and then 35% in 1975.

Crime

The labor market pressures from Dutch Disease, the civil war’s end, and agricultural stagnation now had a security dimension. ~250K demobilized soldiers returned from the civil war into an economy with no structured plan to absorb them. At the same time, school graduates and dropouts were entering the labor market at 600K per year by the mid-1970s, arriving in cities that the rural-to-urban migration wave had already swollen. Without enough service employment absorbing the people, crime and drug trafficking rose. Armed gangs, often former soldiers given weapons with no income, kidnapped, robbed, and extorted across major cities.

The final straw came in 1974, when Gowon broke his defining promise: he announced that the transition to civilian rule, scheduled for 1976, was postponed indefinitely. The stated reason was the unfinished business of his nine-point program (i.e. fixing corruption). The practical effect was to confirm what many Nigerians had long suspected: that the military intended to govern permanently.

Within the officer corps, frustration had been accumulating for years. The “Kaduna Mafia”, a loose network of Northerners, had been building influence around an alternative. Murtala Muhammad, a Muslim Hausa whom Gowon had appointed as Federal Commissioner of Communications, had grown openly contemptuous of Gowon’s pace of reform. To Murtala and others, the postponement of civilian rule was the final signal that Gowon would not leave voluntarily.

On July 29, 1975, while Gowon was attending an OAU summit in Kampala, Uganda, his government was overthrown in a bloodless coup led by his brother-in-law, Major General Joseph Garba.

Now it was Murtala Muhammad’s turn to be head of state, but we’ll learn about him next time.

Concluding Thoughts of Gowon

Gowon’s legacy is deeply mixed. He kept Nigeria whole after the civil war, preventing a Sudan-style partition. His indigenization laws shifted more economic control to Nigerians, and the NYSC planted enduring seeds of national unity.

Yet, he planted deeply destructive economic roots. Agriculture stagnated, corruption metastasized, and a historic oil windfall was spent fueling urban inflation rather than building a sovereign wealth fund.

Despite these issues, Nigerians were richer than many developing states (China, India, Pakistan) at this time.

