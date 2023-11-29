Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hampton's avatar
Mike Hampton
Dec 6, 2023

Interesting, always. I particular liked the earnings comparison, South Africans getting an average $7K a year but that our buying power feels more like $16K . I add that the average USA income is $67,521. Helluva perspective.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Yaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture