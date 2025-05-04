Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

Robert Shannon
4d

No matter the rules, every country tries to gain an advantage somewhere. Think Trumps gambit has opened eyes and minds around the world and the unfairness of many markets. Hope the U.S. doesn't destroy the principles of the WTO's founding basis because over the years it has been around, as you point out, its rules have been effective. By the way, my daughter is currently in Ghana trying to rescue persons in economic slaveholder conditions. A few weeks ago they rescued 74 families from these conditions in Pakistan.

1 reply by Yaw
drllau
3d

And this is before the shenanigans with trade of intangibles. In essence the US (under lobbying pressure of Hollywood and biopharms) offered a slight discount on tariffs in return to accepting the US position on IP protection (think DCMA). The developing countries felt swindled (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TRIPS_Agreement) and multilateral talks broke down on IP. Hence you end up with current EU impasse on digital privacy, Chinese Great firewall on cultural contamination and accusations of AI misappropriation. Without a common forum to discuss these matters, incl enforcement, you end up with a patchwork of bilateral deals.

5 more comments...

