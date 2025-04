Me in Obuasi, Ghana - It’s a gold mining town where both my parents were born.

Hi! I’m Yaw (pronounced “Yao”, it means “a guy born on Thursday” in Twi, a language spoken in Ghana & Ivory Coast). I am a Ghanaian-American(I was born in U.S., both parents were born in Ghana), and I’ll be covering a wide range of topics on my substack. Growing up my parents…