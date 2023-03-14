Nigeria, the Big Boss, Part One
This is a focus on its Pre-Independence History
This will be a series on Nigeria. Nigeria’s history is too long, too multi-faceted, and too hard to put in one article. This article just focuses on pre-colonial history.
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the first federal Prime Minister of Nigeria, made this remark in Colonial Nigeria in 1948: “Since 1914, the British Government has been trying to Make Nigeria i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.