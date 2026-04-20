Is Nigeria better under military government or civilian democracy? Let’s see if we can learn any lessons from Nigeria’s Second Republic.

Recap

Last time, I discussed how military leaders Murtala and Obasanjo transitioned Nigeria back to democracy. They drafted a new constitution modelled on the American presidential system instead of the British parliamentary one. They created more states to give minorities representation (19 total at that time), gave women in the Muslim North the right to vote, indigenized more of the economy from foreign businesses (especially in oil), and fostered a diversified manufacturing base in textiles, cement, oil refining, machine tools, cars and more. Oil prices were high, and optimism in democracy and development was widespread. The mood was so bullish that even when oil prices dipped in 1978, Obasanjo plugged the gap with ~$2B Eurodollar loan from Western commercial banks, assuming future oil revenues ($15B in 1979) would comfortably cover the debt.

What could go wrong? A lot.

A lot actually… In this article, I’ll set up the “rise” and how the machine was built. In the following article, I’ll talk about the fall. If you want to see the full journey see the links below.

Our Nigeria Series so far:

Shehu Shagari (1979-1983)

I. A Presidency Born Under a Cloud

The protagonist for this article is Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the only President of Nigeria’s Second Republic. He was a Muslim Fulani from Sokoto, the heart of the pre-colonial Sokoto Caliphate, and a former school teacher, just like the head of state of the 1st Republic, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa.

He had served in nearly every federal cabinet since independence. He was, in other words, a classic Northern establishment figure.

But he came to power under a dispute. To prevent ethnic hegemony by any of the big three that dominated the 1st Republic (Igbo Southeast, Yoruba Southwest, Hausa North), the new constitution required the winning presidential candidate to win not just a plurality, but secure at least 25% of the vote in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 19 states. Two-thirds of 19 is 12.67. Shagari cleared the 25% mark in exactly 12 states, leaving him 0.67 shy.

The runner up, Obafemi Awolowo, argued that the threshold should round up to 13, meaning an electoral runoff was required. The dispute went to the Supreme Court in (Awolowo v. Shagari).

The Nigerian Supreme Court ruled in favor of Shagari. Since Shagari had won 19.94% in Kano, Shagari’s best-performing loss, and 19.94% exceeded one-sixth (16.67%, one quarter of two-thirds of a state), the Court ruled that Shagari mathematically satisfied the requirement for that fractional 13th state.

The ruling settled the election legally, but not politically. Many of Awolowo’s supporters saw this as strained reasoning designed to avoid a runoff. Shagari took office with the system behind him, but with clear skepticism from parts of the country.

II. The Similarities Between the 1st & 2nd Republic

Despite a new constitution, Nigeria’s political elite imported many of the same ethnic rivalries, patronage systems, and alliances that destroyed the 1st Republic.

The old ethnic coalitions rebranded to meet the new rules requiring parties to present a national character:

Why did the old-guard politicians come back? Military rule under Gowon, Murtala, and Obasanjo had frozen politics for over a decade. When elections returned, only the old guard had the networks, recognition, and organizational capacity to compete.

With the same players came familiar tensions. Just as in the First Republic, a fragile Northerner-Igbo coalition formed between Shagari and Azikiwe and Awolowo’s Yoruba-led party was the opposition. And just as before, the North-Igbo alliance fractured. Once disputes over patronage, appointments, and regional influence emerged, there was little to hold it together. Azikiwe defected to the opposition, mirroring his exact playbook from two decades prior.

2nd Republic Nigeria functioned like a 19th Century America’s Spoils System political machine. State offices were treated as the 'spoils' of a conquered territory. Every government position, from minister to local council chairman, was treated not as a public service job, but as a prize. The officeholder's first obligation was not to govern the public, but to take state money, hand out inflated contracts with kickbacks, and invent jobs specifically to feed the specific ethnic and political machine that put them in power.

So when oil revenue hit $21B in 1980, Shagari’s political machine was lining up to divide a windfall.

III. The Anatomy of the Petro-Patronage Machine

The new constitution’s “Federal Character” principle required that public service appointments, military commissions, and government positions reflect Nigeria’s regional diversity. The constitution said nothing about contracts/procurement, but politicians extended that logic informally: inflated contracts with kickbacks became vehicles to reward allies and consolidate electoral & political support. Oil revenues were weaponized for construction contracts for party allies, staff appointments for ethnic constituents, school admission slots for supporters’ children, and approving ribbon-cutting infrastructure schemes, hospitals, and universities in designated areas.

Layer 1: Contract Skimming

Nigerian politician and historian Yusufu Bala Usman said that Shagari’s administration was a “government for contractors, by contractors, and of contractors.” An official 1980 Ministerial enquiry found that government contract costs, inflated by kickbacks, were allegedly 200% higher than in Kenya. Construction costs were allegedly 3x those in East or North Africa and 4x higher than Asia.

The mechanics were simple. A road that should cost one price was quoted at two or three times as much. Politicians approved it. The difference between the quoted and actual cost was shared between the politician and contractor via kickbacks.

The construction of the new capital, Abuja, made this scalable. New roads, ministry buildings, and housing estates in the new capital created a constant pipeline of contracts to skim.

This created a closed political loop: the government handed out overpriced, kick-backed contracts, cronies extracted the profits, and in return, those cronies financed campaigns and mobilized voters to keep Shagari’s party in power.

A Simplified Example of How Inflated Contract Corruption Works in Nigeria

Beyond contracts, officials raided government coffers. Audits later revealed millions to tens of millions of dollars missing for telecommunications, federal housing, and youth service programs.

Layer 2: The Import License Tollbooth

To legally import goods, merchants needed an Import License from the Ministry of Commerce and foreign currency from the Central Bank. The state-owned Nigerian National Supply Company (NNSC) was tasked to import and distribute “essential commodities” (rice, milk, sugar) at affordable, government-set prices backed by the 1977 Price Control Act.

However, instead of issuing these licenses to actual logistics companies or food distributors, NNSC officials handed “allocation papers” to political cronies (party loyalists, local chiefs) who owned no shops or trucks. These insiders hoarded the subsidized goods in private warehouses to manufacture artificial scarcity. Then they sold the goods at a massive markup on the black market, circumventing the price controls meant to protect consumers.

The most flagrant maneuver was Umaru Dikko’s scheme as the Minister of Transport. Because rice was one of the most widely consumed foods in Nigeria, the government bypassed the NNSC entirely and created the Presidential Task Force on Rice, putting Dikko in charge. His task force received ~200K bags of rice; but less than half were sold to traders at the official ₦38/bag price. Journalists from the Sunday Times later discovered bags stamped “Presidential Task Force” on sale in Cotonou, Benin Republic, smuggled out of Nigeria by connected operators.

The consequences for ordinary Nigerians were devastating. A 50kg bag of imported rice arriving at Lagos port wholesale at $52 was retailing in the city at $180, a 250% markup. Due to Nigeria’s deep agricultural neglect, Nigeria had gone from 99% rice self-sufficiency in the 1960s to a 62% deficit in domestic production by the early 1980s, so consumers had no domestic alternative. Senator Mohammed Girigiri Lawan told the New York Times: “the shortage of rice is definitely contrived and promoted by a few privileged Nigerians in high positions.”

Merchants without political connections had to buy the license itself as a commodity, paying bribes they passed through to consumers. Staples like vegetable oil reached local markets at 300% markups. The import license system became a lucrative tollbooth for political insiders, forcing the average citizen to foot the bill.

A model of Import License Corruption

Layer 3: The Foreign Exchange (FX) Arbitrage Machine

This layer was the most self-reinforcing, because it created political incentives against the very reforms that could have fixed the other two. In the 1980s, the Central Bank of Nigeria artificially kept the naira stronger than the dollar. 1 naira was $1.63 dollars in 1981.

Because the Nigerian Central Bank kept the naira massively overvalued, a parallel black market emerged where the naira traded at a much weaker rate. During the Shagari era, for most of his term, the official rate of the naira was artificially twice as strong as what the market thought it was. By the end of Shagari’s term, the black market rate was roughly 4x the official rate.

The gap between the official rate and the black market rate was an open invitation to steal. A politically connected insider would trade his naira for US dollars from the Central Bank at the cheap official rate, then immediately sell the dollars for naira at the black market rate, pocketing the massive spread. No goods were imported. No factory was built. No service was rendered. It was pure currency arbitrage.

A Political insider can net 3M naira just taking advantage of exchange rates as long as the naira is overvalued

An overvalued currency was not just apparent in the gap between the central bank rate and the official rate, but the gap was also apparent when looking at Nigeria’s real exchange rate (REER).

A rising REER means Nigeria’s currency become more expensive, adjusted for inflation, compared to Nigeria’s main trading partners (U.S, UK, France, West Germany, Netherlands, Japan, Switzerland).

Nigeria’s inflation was higher than its trading partners, but Nigeria refused to depreciate its exchange rate to compensate. So Nigerian goods became progressively more expensive relative to foreign goods.

Contrast this with Indonesia, another oil-exporting former colony. Jakarta depreciated its currency (it was weaker in 1983 than 1980), so its manufactured goods remained more internationally competitive. Nigeria was shooting itself in the foot by not devaluing.

This is crucial for understanding why Shagari wouldn’t devalue. The conventional answer is that devaluation makes imported food and fuel more expensive, which is politically suicidal in a country that imports nearly everything. That was real, but it wasn’t the main reason.

Devaluation would have narrowed the gap between the official and parallel exchange rates, destroying the revenue stream that the political insider class was making via arbitrage. The more overvalued the naira became, the wider the spread grew, the more profitable the arbitrage, and the stronger the political incentive to resist reform. The people who benefited from the overvalued naira were the same people who would have had to approve the devaluation.

The proceeds didn’t stay in Nigeria. Elites converted their gains to hard currency (dollars, pound sterling, Swiss franks) and parked them in London properties and foreign bank accounts. Dikko combined contract kickbacks, import license bribes, and dollar arbitrage to become a dollar billionaire, then fled to London after the 1983 coup.

Shagari tried an anti-corruption campaign called the “Ethical Revolution”, but it was a joke. Shagari was perceived as too weak since he allowed his allies to raid government coffers unpunished on a pervasive scale.

The machine was stable as long as oil revenue kept flowing. But the whole edifice, the contract kickbacks, the license hoarding, the FX arbitrage, depended on a Central Bank stuffed with foreign reserves. When those reserves drained, the machine wouldn’t just stop extracting. It would grind the rest of the economy to a halt.

IV. The 2nd Republic’s Finances

To understand what happened to Nigeria under Shagari, we need to take a look at the Nigerian government’s financial statements.

Nigeria’s Fiscal Position

When you look at the graph, you’ll see that 1979 & 1980 were good years, but 1981 onward was terrible.

The Boom (1979-1980)

When Shagari took office, Nigeria’s public finances were genuinely healthy. In 1980, the federal government collected roughly $21.8B and spent $22.4B, a trivial deficit of ~3% of revenue. Foreign reserves were climbing, almost doubling from $5.5B to $10.2B from 1979 to 1980.

The oil worker strike and the temporary closure of the Kharg Island export terminal during the 1979 Iranian Revolution had knocked Iran’s production from ~6M barrels a day to near zero. Eventually, Iranian oil stabilized to ~2M during the Iran-Iraq War, but the supply shock rocketed global oil prices from $15 to $39.50 per barrel (~$71 to ~$159 in 2026 dollars). The oil price spike helped Nigeria.

Shagari’s government assumed the windfall was permanent. They drew up the unprecedented 4th National Development Plan at a ₦70.3B (~$114B).

Nigeria’s 4th development plan : Top three sectors of investment were transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The plan was built on the assumption that Nigeria would pump 2.2 barrels a day at even higher prices of $55 per barrel. These numbers would prove to be cartoonishly pollyannish.

Over the next three years, two forces dismantled Nigeria’s finances:

Force 1: The Oil Market Turns on Nigeria

Non-OPEC Competition: First, high prices post-Iran Revolution spurred non-OPEC producers to develop expensive, hard-to-reach oil fields. Oil from Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, and the North Sea (UK and Norway) started to flood the market. Crucially, North Sea oil from the UK and Norway was the exact same quality as Nigeria’s premium “Bonny Light” crude and was closer to European refineries.

While Nigeria stubbornly tried to sell at roughly $35 per barrel at a minimum, both British National Oil Corporation and Norway’s Statoil, undercut Nigeria’s price, eventually down to $31 by 1982.

OPEC Competition: Second, OPEC had an internecine war. Libya, Algeria, and Nigeria wanted high oil prices. Saudi Arabia wanted a modest price around $32. Saudi’s fear was that sustained high oil prices would push the West away from Middle Eastern oil and into permanent conservation and fuel-switching, which they already started to do (Americans were buying, smaller, more fuel efficient cars in the mid 1970s, France ramped up its civilian nuclear energy production, etc.). Overall, the developed world consumed less oil in 1981 than it did in 1973.

So Saudi Arabia pumped 10.3M barrels per day, roughly 2M above its OPEC limit, to create an oil market surplus, which lowered prices and kept many Western countries addicted to cheap oil.

Saudi’s heavier, sourer crude wasn’t a perfect substitute for Nigerian Bonny Light. But it didn’t need to be. America’s complex refineries (hydrocrackers, desulfurization units) could process Saudi crude to Nigerian crude products (gasoline, jet fuel, diesel) at $32 per barrel, $5 to $6 dollars cheaper than what Nigeria was offering, Nigeria shot itself in the foot by refusing to lower prices. Americans bought Saudi oil over Nigerian.

The 1982 Western Recession: In the West, high oil prices after Iranian-Revolution brought high inflation, which led to consumers and workers having high inflation expectations.

To crush consumers’ high inflation expectations, Western central banks (Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Banque de France) aggressively hiked interest rates to a recession in 1982, which raised unemployment rapidly and crushed high inflation expectations in the West.

Why does a recession in the West matter for Nigeria? Because Nigeria’s economy lived and died by a simple formula:

95% to 98% of Nigeria’s exports and its source of foreign currency came from selling oil to mainly Western countries.

When Nigeria’s biggest buyers had a downturn, global demand for oil fell, and so did oil prices.

“The position in which we have found ourselves is almost inescapable” Shagari lamented. “because, being part and parcel of the world economy, there is no way in which we can fully be insulated from the global economic blizzard.”

In a move to raise prices via supply restriction, on March 1982, OPEC held an emergency meeting in Vienna and, for the first time in its history, instituted mandatory production ceilings. But even with production ceilings from OPEC, non-OPEC supply (Mexico, Alaska, Norway, UK) flooded the market, keeping prices down. UK produced more oil than Nigeria during this time.

The result: Nigeria’s production was dropping (from 2.1 million barrels per day in 1980 to 1.44M in 1981, to 1.2M in 1982 & 1983) and price was dropping (from a peak of ~$38 in 1981 to $29.2 per barrel by late 1983) due to competition, price-wars and falling Western demand.

With lower production & price, Nigeria’s revenue collapsed from $22B in 1980 to $9B by 1983. Nigeria produced 1.2M per day at roughly $30 per barrel. Far below the 4th Development Plan’s assumption of 2.2 million barrels at $55 per barrel.

Force 2: Refusal to Cut Spending Enough

Even as revenue collapsed, Shagari didn’t cut enough spending to match. Caving to labor strikes in 1981, he increased minimum wages and state payrolls. In 1980, Nigeria’s fiscal deficit was 3% of government revenue ($600M). By 1983, Nigeria’s fiscal deficit hit an apocalyptic 91% of government revenue ($8.2B).

When Shagari finally passed an “austerity” budget in 1982, he cut what was "politically cheap" (aka hurts the masses). He abandoned the $2.5B Port Harcourt rail project, let the power grid decay by not raising electricity tariffs enough to cover costs, and froze future government hiring.

But he couldn’t seriously cut what was “politically expensive” (hurts elite patronage). He failed to deeply reduce inflated contracts to political patrons in building the new capital Abuja, he barely reduced fuel subsidies from 15.3 to 20 kobo per litre), and did not do mass layoffs of civil service workers. Politicians and politically connected businessmen continued driving imported limousines while normal people suffered blackouts.

Mathematically speaking, current expenditure (the salaries, the patronage, the operational costs of running 19 state governments) actually rose as a % of government revenue over the same period since revenues shrank faster than spending.

The math became catastrophic.

In 1981, the fiscal deficit (revenue -spending), was roughly 60% of government revenue. The 1982 “austerity” only reduced the deficit to 52% of government revenue. In 1983, the fiscal deficit was 91% of government revenue.

Concluding Thoughts

The tragedy of Nigeria’s Second Republic is that its political design and its economic reality were on a fatal collision course from day one. The military had handed over a country riding the euphoric high of the 1970s oil boom, and the civilian elite responded by building a political machine (fueled by contract skimming, import license hoarding, FX arbitrage, and more) designed exclusively to consume that windfall.

Shagari’s government built a patronage system for a $55-a-barrel world at 2.2M barrels per day. When the global oil market turned in 1981, battered by Saudi price wars, North Sea oil, and Western recessions, the Nigerian state was fundamentally incapable of adjusting.

The crisis was triggered by global forces, but the collapse was a choice. The 1982 austerity measures proved exactly what the concept of the "Spoils System" predicts: a government will let the national power grid rot, freeze the wages of the working class, and halt national development before it ever cuts off the cash flow to its political patrons. Shagari chose to protect the elites and punish the masses. The worse part is Shagari didn’t even take an IMF loan. In fact, he rejected the IMF program.

By 1983, Shagari’s administration was staring down an untenable 91% fiscal deficit. The government was spending nearly twice what it earned. But a deficit that massive doesn't just sit quietly on a spreadsheet; it has to be financed. The money to keep the patronage machine running had to come from somewhere, and the bills for the imported rice, the inflated contracts for the new capital construction, and the contractors' limousines were coming due.

The machine was stable only as long as the Central Bank of Nigeria had the foreign reserves to paper over the cracks. When those reserves finally dried up, it would tear the rest of the country apart.

Next time, we will explore how the Central Bank resorted to printing money, the devastating collapse of Nigeria's "industrial mirage”, the violently stolen election of 1983, and military’s return.

Sources