Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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Olamide Olanrewaju's avatar
Olamide Olanrewaju
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Interesting. Seems like Shagari was Buhari 1.0.

So, it was all doom and gloom? No bright spots for the Shagari government? No coherent economic policy? Just a kakistocracy?

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