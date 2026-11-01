Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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Sphaera Global Research's avatar
Sphaera Global Research
8h

Great recap of the history, informs me on the rise of Dangote and how he fits into the narrative in the minds of Nigerians.

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Olamide Olanrewaju's avatar
Olamide Olanrewaju
13h

How did the Singapore style SOEs perform?

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