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In 1992, Nigeria pumped ~1.9M barrels of crude oil a day, more than any other African country. Yet a wave of refinery failures left Nigerians waiting on line for petrol.

The official price for gasoline was 70 kobo a litre, about 4 cents at that year’s exchange rate. But almost no Nigerians actually paid that low price. Queues at petrol stations stretched for blocks, and whatever fuel slipped through was resold on the black market at 200% to 400% mark ups. Taxis, buses, motorbikes, and trucks stopped running.

The immediate crisis came in May 1992. Port Harcourt II, the refinery built by Japanese (JGC & Marubeni) & French (Spie Batignolles) firms and the country’s largest refinery, shut for overdue maintenance, and the Warri refinery had an unscheduled breakdown. Port Harcourt I had been out since a 1989 fire, while Kaduna was operating at half capacity. Youths burned barricades across Lagos, and the Nigerian newspaper, Newswatch, called it “a carnival of looting and burning”. General Ibrahim Babangida sent troops to stop the mayhem.

Babangida appointed a tribunal, headed by Justice Alfa Belgore, to investigate. The commission found out that fuel pricing was part of the problem. To put it crudely, NNPC, the state-owned oil company, sold every litre of petrol for far less than it cost, until it couldn’t afford to keep its refineries running. But after four price hikes since 1986, the Nigerian public was too angry to accept another.

The crisis exposed the limits of Babangida’s reforms.

His government had sold shares in dozens of state-owned enterprises, but the biggest ones, including the national oil company, the electricity utility, the telephone monopoly, and the steel complexes, stayed in government hands and were run into the ground.

Recap

Previously, I covered the hardship Nigerians lived through in the late 80s and early 90s under Babangida. In common Nigerian memory, the structural adjustment program (SAP) gets the blame. But with oil supplying 95% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) earnings and ~80% of its government revenue, the real culprit was the 2nd oil price crash. The crash was triggered when Saudi Arabia ramped up oil production to flood the market, the same year Nigeria launched the SAP. The chart below shows Nigerian government revenue, spending, production, nominal & inflation adjusted oil prices expressed in 2024 dollars. You’ll see how lower oil prices led to less government revenue.

To put the scale of the crisis in perspective, in 1980, with the Iranian-Revolution and the outbreak of the Iran-Iraq war, Nigeria’s federal retained revenue was at an all time high of $22B. Then the early 1980s Western recessions cut oil demand, new non-OPEC oil supply (Norway, Mexico, and Alaska) flooded in, and Saudi’s oil production surge in 1985-1986 finished the job. In dollar terms, Nigeria’s federal retained revenue from 1989 to 1993 COMBINED was still less than 1980’s revenue alone.

Babangida needed the SAP so Nigeria could regain access to international borrowing. But the average Nigerian only saw rising prices, which led to riots in the streets and coup attempts in the barracks. Babangida held on to power by using the State Security Service to monitor and crush protests, and kept the military loyal with cash, gifts, and contracts.

The Nigeria Series:

This part covers what Babangida did and did not privatize.

Before Privatization

During the oil boom (1970-1980), Nigeria’s federal and state governments took shares in or fully owned so-called “strategic industries” like airlines, hotels, breweries, banks, insurance, textile mills and shipping. The motive was not due to socialism, but rather economic nationalism. The government’s indigenization decrees of 1972 & 1977 compelled foreign firms (Western, Lebanese, Indian) to sell equity stakes to Nigerians, and the government became the biggest shareholder in many large enterprises while founding new ones.

By the late 1980s, Nigeria’s state-owned enterprise (SOE) or “parastatal” sector accounted for 30 to 35% of GDP and 15% of formal employment. Of the 1600 to 1700 parastatals. ~450 were wholly or partly owned by the federal government, while local state governments owned the rest.

~140 of those 450 federally owned government enterprises sold goods or services to customers; the other 310 were public services paid out of the government budget (i.e. universities, teaching hospitals, research institutes).

Even many of the revenue-earning SOEs were unprofitable. Half of all government ownership of enterprises sat in seven SOEs:

Oil: Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

Steel: The steel complexes in Ajaokuta and Delta

Airports: The Nigerian Airports Authority

Electricity: The National Electric Power Authority (NEPA)

Ports: The National Ports Authority

Railway: The Nigerian Railway Corporation

Once the 1981 and 1986 oil-price crashes dried up federal revenues, these large government-owned companies went from symbols of national pride to drains on a broke treasury. In 1988, Babangida’s Decree #25 created the Technical Committee on Privatization & Commercialization (TCPC), chaired by Hamza Zayyad, to sort the state-owned enterprises into two parallel tracks:

By the end of TCPC’s mandate in 1993, 73 of the 111 state-owned firms on the privatization list were fully or partially sold.

35 of the TCPC sales were public share offerings on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

They spanned insurance, banking, agro-processing, cement, and petroleum marketing:

To spread ownership, the decree reserved 10% to 20% of shares for worker staff, associations & interest groups. By 1993, the Nigerian government raised ₦3.4B ($150M at 1993 exchange rates) against the government’s original investment of ~₦468M in the 73 enterprises, though inflation eroded the real value of this return. Overall, the privatization scheme created about 800K new Nigerian shareholders.

Not every sale was public. The rest went through deferred public offers (negotiated sales with a strategic buyer), private placements (sold to a limited private group of investors), asset sales (the company’s assets are liquidated and sold off), or a management buyout (the business was sold to existing workers or the management team). Contemporary and later accounts alleged some of these non-public transactions were “rife with insider trading”.

Below are the 18 non-public sales:

In some cases, ownership shifted from the federal government to the state government or military officers and their associates ended up with ownership stakes (sometimes as high as 80%).

Privatization’s Successes & Failures

In several success stories, the government was only a minority owner (the government owned 10.6% of Flour Mills of Nigeria and 20.2% of the textile firm Nichemtax). At these two firms and at Okitipupa Oil, a palm oil plantation company, revenue and profits grew in dollar terms after privatization. But value added at Flour Mills actually fell. Value added is sales minus what a firm pays suppliers, like the cost of imported wheat. If profits rise while value added falls, owners are taking a bigger slice of a smaller pie, often because wages fell.

Banking was the clearest success. Nine banks were privatized in 1992-1994, including First Bank, Union Bank, United Bank of Africa(UBA), and Afribank. Before privatization, these four were among the government’s weakest banks: their bad loan ratio (unpaid loans as a share of all loans) ran 16.6 percentage points above private banks’. After privatization, the gap shrank to 2 points. Profitability improved too: before privatization UBA’s profit to asset ratio was 0.65%, after privatization it was 2.1% by 1996.

Ashaka Cement and the oil marketer, Unipetrol both got more output from their inputs after privatization, but in opposite ways.

Ashaka hired and invested more after privatization, and its output grew even faster: a growth story. Unipetrol cut jobs and investment: a McKinsey-esque cost-cutting story. African Petroleum, National Oil & Chemical Marketing Company Limited (renamed Conoil) also improved profitability and productivity. Some newly privatized firms tripled prices right after privatization, and that alone helped lift profits.

What about the workers? From 1989 to 1993, newly privatized firms cut about 4% of their jobs, compared to 10% at state-owned firms and 9% at firms already private. From 1993 to 1997, newly private firms added the most. But in manufacturing, they cut the most jobs over 1989 to 1997.

Overall, I wouldn’t read too much causation into this. The privatized firms were already commercial businesses selling to paying customers, and most had private co-owners. State ownership added a political layer on top: jobs for supporters, projects placed for regional reasons, and products sold too cheaply. Privatization’s main benefit was stripping that layer away, so privatization worked best where a working business sat underneath the politics.

The Money Pits the Government Kept:

TCPC successfully sold off light manufacturing and banking shares, but the federal government remained saddled with the SOEs that had the biggest fiscal drain.

The cash burners : Nigerian Airways, Nigerian Railways, Nigerian Airport, the steel Companies

Airlines

Nigerian Airways shows why so many state-owned firms needed fixing. Nigerian Airways was slated for partial privatization but the sale didn’t happen.

On the cost side, it employed 500 people per plane, about twice the international average. On the revenue side, the government set fares absurdly low so the urban middle class could afford to fly: ~6 cents a mile, half the international average.

International fares sold in Nigeria were priced in naira. After the naira devalued in 1986, the government let fares double, while airlines said they needed to quadruple to break even. In 1987, a Lagos-London-Lagos first class ticket cost $3203 if bought in London, but $1114 if bought in Lagos.

Nigerian fares were cheap even compared to other West African countries. A one way economy ticket from Lagos to London or Paris (~3K miles) costs $337, while that same trip from Abidjan in Ivory Coast (also ~3K miles) cost $762.

Eventually, foreign airlines stopped bothering to fly to Nigeria since they couldn’t make money at those fares: British Caledonian cut its weekly Lagos-London flights from 11 to 7. Pan Am, Kenya Airways, Air Zaire, and Air India dropped Lagos altogether.

Squeezed on the revenue and cost side, Nigeria Airways was chronically broke. The state-owned enterprise was $13M behind on its bills in 1986. Also that year, the International Air Transport Association expelled it from its clearinghouse, the system airlines use to settle accounts with each other when passengers connect between carriers, so other airlines stopped ticketing connections on Nigeria Airways. Babangida’s government bailed out the airline with $96M.

The service was bad too. Disgruntled passengers called it “Nigeria Airwaste.” Meanwhile, five private airlines carried a third of domestic passengers by 1987 and were believed to be profitable. To help out the state-owned airline, the Nigerian government handicapped the private ones under the guise of “security reasons”. The Nigerian government mandated that the private carriers had to match Nigerian Airways fares, fly only domestic routes, and not advertise their flight schedules. Even with the handicaps on the private sector, travelers still preferred private carriers like Okada Air, which had fewer delays.

‘’Our national airline is a disgrace. Lateness, delays, outright cancellation of flights and a nonchalant attitude of the staff toward customers are now part of your operational guide.” — Nigeria’s Minister of Transport and Aviation, Brig. Jerry Useni, told airline employees in early April.

Frankly, ownership wasn’t really the problem. I can name many profitable state-owned carriers (Singapore, Emirates, and Ethiopian Airlines). Nigerian Airways lost money because fares were set well below cost and routes were chosen for politics instead of demand.

Nor was there a culture of efficiency. The national flag carrier didn’t even produce an income statement, and its chief Marshal Okpere, admitted in an interview ‘‘When we run into problems, we go to the Government for help”. When oil revenues exceeded $20B a year in the 1980s, covering the losses was easy. Once oil revenues dropped below $7B, it wasn’t.

Electricity & Telecom

Historically, NEPA’s electricity prices were politically sensitive. Successive governments froze electricity tariffs, the prices that the state-owned electricity monopoly charges, at 7 kobo per KWh from 1979 to 1989.

NEPA was taking foreign loans just to keep power cheap, and because the price didn’t cover maintenance, Nigeria had constant system shutdowns and loadshedding. Even by developing country standards, Nigeria’s grid was awful. 33% of the power Nigeria’s plants produced was wasted before anyone was billed for it. For comparison, Sudan was 20%, Zimbabwe was 10%, and Kenya was 15%.

With maintenance skipped, only 40% of the grid’s capacity actually ran, and many well-off Nigerians imported generators and fired them up to cope with the daily power cuts.

In 1989 Babangida more than quadrupled the average electricity price to 32 kobo per KWh to cover operating costs of generating, transmitting, and distributing electric power and service foreign debt. But 32 kobo still wasn’t a breakeven price. The weakening naira kept raising the cost of imported parts like turbine components, and once you count depreciation of NEPA’s assets (“wear & tear” of equipment & facilities), the breakeven was 41 kobo and constantly rising.

The phone company, NITEL, had the opposite problem. It was one of the worst operators in West Africa and was initially deeply unprofitable. Of the ~240K lines in Lagos (then a city estimated to be ~4.5M), about 150K worked. Nigerian businessmen routinely sent telexes or messengers to communicate across town. Once NITEL was commercialized in 1992, it charged more, turned around and became profitable.

But here’s the catch: NITEL barely expanded the phone lines. In 1998, Nigeria STILL had 4 phone lines per 1K people!

Steel

The Ajaokuta steel complex, a Soviet-designed mill covering 60K acres, is the most infamous failed state-run industrial project in Black Africa. It was supposed to take 6 years to complete and cost $1.4B. By 1992, 12 years in, it was unfinished, more than $4B was spent, and it needed hundreds of millions more for completion.

In the 1980 Shagari years, Ajaokuta was best known for kickbacks to officials who awarded its contracts. When Nigeria’s oil revenues dropped in 1981 and again in 1986, Nigeria couldn’t pay its foreign contractors in foreign currency. Nigeria built up arrears, and the Soviet firm, Tyazhpromexport, stopped supplying equipment and engineers. But even with all these issues, Babangida refused to kill the project.

The smaller Delta Steel complex at least met some local demand, although it operated at 50% capacity.

Petrol

NNPC also remained state-owned and controlled the four oil refineries (two at Port Harcourt + Warri and Kaduna), the pipelines, and storage depots.

All of them needed rehabilitation spending. None of them operated anywhere near full capacity (90% to 95%), some had suffered a fire, needed maintenance or was close to shutting down(like Kaduna in 1994).

Why? We need to discuss the fuel subsidy & currency devaluation.

On paper, using 1985 as our base, Babangida raised the pump price of petrol four times: from ₦0.20 (20 kobo) a litre to ₦0.395 in March 1986, ₦0.42 in April 1988, ₦0.60 in January 1989 and ₦0.70 in March 1991. The fuel price maintained at 70 kobo until November 1993, a 3.5x increase.

But, at the same time, when Babangida took office, the Central Bank stopped burning its dollar reserves to defend an overvalued naira, allowing the naira to devalue. In 1985, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s official rate was 0.89 naira to $1. By 1993, 22 naira was $1, a 25x increase. On the parallel currency market, the naira depreciated further.

So in naira, Nigerians paid 3.5x more for petrol; but in dollars (which is how oil is priced globally), Nigeria paid less for fuel. In 1985, Nigerians paid 22 cents a litre. In 1993, they paid 3. The naira devalued faster than Babangida raised prices. If you want a visual, look at this table below:

Who ate the price?

The Nigerian government fixed the pump price first, then carved everyone’s cut of that ₦0.70. In June 1992, according to the petroleum marketers’ association, each litre split for the middlemen was:

After the middlemen, we look at what a litre actually cost. Crude oil, valued at what it cost to pump, was ₦0.63 per litre and the refining cost was ₦0.95. That’s ₦1.57 per litre before the petrol left the refinery. Then piping, trucking, depots, and petrol stations add another ₦1.31. In total, that’s ₦2.88, which is roughly 4x the pump price. Every litre came up ₦2.18 short.

And that number is generous, assuming refineries ran at full capacity. They never did, so the real cost is even higher. Then there’s opportunity cost. Every litre burned in Lagos is a litre that could be exported abroad. If you count exporting the petrol, then the true cost was ₦4.09 a litre, almost 6x what Nigerians paid. If you are a visual learner look at this chart:

Every fuel sold below cost, not just petrol. Kerosene, which lower income households cooked with, sold for less than a fifth of what it cost to supply.

Across all fuels, the fuel subsidy financially cost the NNPC about $1B in 1992, and about $3B counting the opportunity cost to export the fuel instead.

Where the losses landed

As a result of selling petrol at a price too low to cover costs, the “tax” came out in Nigeria not having enough funds to cover operation and maintenance of the refineries and distribution infrastructure. A refinery constantly needs spare parts, catalysts (the chemicals that drive the refining reactions), and periodic shutdowns for overhaul. Much of these inputs are imported abroad in dollars. After the naira depreciated to the dollar, the cost for those imported inputs rose in naira while the naira fuel price stayed put. This meant maintenance got skipped, units broke down, and refineries operated well below capacity. That is how the May 1992 fuel shortage happened.

Cheap petrol also invited cross-border smuggling. In 1991, petrol cost 6.25x as much in Benin than Nigeria, 10x in Cameroon, and 15x in Chad. The marketers association said that one 33K litre truck of petrol driven into Niger each month made a smuggler $22K (400K naira) a month. Roughly 20K to 25K barrels a day left the country this way, costing the government an additional $200M a year.

Babangida understood that he had to raise the fuel price but he ran into a wall. The Nigerian Labour Congress threatened a national strike if the fuel price went up again.

For many Nigerians, cheap petrol is the most tangible benefit their government has ever provided them. Many also feel they are “owed” it: Nigeria has oil, and fuel is also subsidized in Libya, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria too. But in 1992, Saudi Arabia pumped at least 25x as much oil per person as Nigeria did, and Libya was 16x as much. They could afford cheap fuel and Nigeria deluded itself into thinking it could charge less than Algeria, Libya, or Qatar. Nigeria’s refineries paid the price.

Concluding Thoughts

That is Nigeria’s first privatization paradox. Babangida’s sales raised $150M for the government and created 800K new Nigerian shareholders, but the gains were modest and came mostly at firms that already ran like commercial businesses. Privatization worked where it was least needed. Commercialization, which was supposed to fix the giants, was half-baked, because Babangida’s government feared the public’s reaction to more price hikes. During the oil boom papering over these losses was easy. Once oil prices were low, the government didn’t raise prices high enough, skipped maintenance, and the bill arrived as fuel queues, black markets, power cuts, airline bailouts, and a steel mill that still hasn’t made steel. This is partly why the privatization wave in the 2000s focused on giants. But we’ll talk about that another time. Next time, we’ll talk about the election Babangida cancelled!

Sources