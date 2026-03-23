Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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javiergarcia's avatar
javiergarcia
7d

As always, a great piece. Your writing is superb. The long period from Gowon to Obasanjo looks similar in the mistakes to the also oil-induced "Saudi Venezuela" of the 1958-1987 period: artificially strong currency, overly optimistic and poorly planed industrialization, import substitution without manufacturing discipline, neglect of the agriculture sector and so on. Of course on e of the great differences is that venezuela had far more oil produced per capita and also had a stronger non-oil economy as starting point. THat meant that the same cronyism and wastefull spending still managed to creat a sizable middle class, even if as a byproduct of rentier spending and investment. THanks for writing to such depth

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Fredrick Bundi Kirianki's avatar
Fredrick Bundi Kirianki
6d

What a great piece of writing.

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