Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
Feb 12, 2024

It’s interesting to see the real numbers breakdown without all the “spin” that usually accompanies vague generalizations. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Hampton's avatar
Mike Hampton
Feb 12, 2024

I wonder what world trade would look (and feel) like if rich Americans and Europeans never bought things they don't need?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Yaw and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture