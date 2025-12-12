Hello readers! As we step into 2026, I have exciting plans lined up. One of them is opening myself up to more live discussions. This weekend I’ll be hosting a Google Meet at 4 pm EST on Sunday, December 14th. I’ll chat for at least an hour, and if needed, I can stay for two. I plan to do this once a month for all subscribers and twice a month for paid subscribers.

There are other things I want to experiment with next year as well. So stay tuned!

But, before I talk about 2026, let’s look at where I succeeded and where I fell short of my goals for 2025.

At the end of 2024, I laid out an ambitious plan, but I got through half of it.

What I didn’t write yet:

Articles on Multilateral institutions (IMF Part III, UN) How Culture Does & Doesn’t Shape Development Financial Write-ups (The Great Depression, the Great Financial Crisis) More on Special Economic Zones Book Reviews on How Europe Underdeveloped Africa & Why Nations Fail

What I did write about:

A big reason I didn’t hit the rest has been adjusting to the increased responsibilities of the new tech job I started last year. I used to write four pieces a month in 2024; now I write three, and that will probably remain the case. But honestly, quality beats quantity.

I have many non-Africa pieces I want to write in 2026, though I likely won’t finish all of them:

Book Reviews on Bad Samaritans, The Accidental Superpower, and Tomorrow the World Why Manufacturers in the 13 Colonies hated British colonial control Economic Writings on Argentina, Italy & France Failures of Infant Industry Protection in the Developing World How Swiss Transfer Pricing affects mining profits in Africa Why Supply Chain Dominance beats Resource Nationalism Understanding Financial Crises: The South Sea Bubble Something on US Foreign Policy How different countries acquired nuclear weapons More on Demographics

Africa Series in 2026

I will definitely finish Nigeria in 2026. For those who don’t know, this is my second time writing an economic history of Nigeria. I became a critic of my own earlier work, and I didn’t like the very terse history I wrote in 2023. If I ever feel an old series didn’t meet my evolving standards, I now mark it with (OLD).

My goal now is clear: if you read my article on a country, you should walk away equipped to have a more intelligent and nuanced conversation about that country. I didn’t achieve that in 2023. But if you’ve kept up with the Nigeria series in 2025, you should now understand the tribes, histories, dynamics, and we aren’t even finished yet.

Frankly, I feel like everything I wrote before 2024 was subpar. So if you’ve been a subscriber of mine since before 2024, you’ve watched me evolve in depth, detail, and storytelling.

Looking forward to sharing more with you in 2026.