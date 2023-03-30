Quarterly State of the Newsletter
4 months of writing
Just wanted to throw all my pieces of writing here so far:
So far I have written about African Countries (8) , Econ Philosophy (1), Global Econ (2), U.S. vs. Russia (3), US Economy(3). Happy to write about new things or a new topic if you want!
African Economies
The Economic & Geopolitical History of Mozambique
We discussed the British colonized, upper middle income country, Botswana, and the French colonized, lower middle income country, Ivory Coast. Now it’s time for Portuguese colonized, low income country, Mozambique. Mozambique was one of the last countries to gain independence in Africa. To put in perspective of how poor Mozambique is…
2 years ago · 1 like · Yaw
The Economy & History of Gabon
Gabon is a Central African country with 2.3M people, and it is one of the few Sub-Saharan African countries (Besides Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, & Equatorial Guinea) that is deemed upper-middle income by the IMF & World Bank (average yearly income for a person is between $4256 to $13,205 like…
2 years ago · Yaw
The Economics & Geopolitics of Guinea (Guinea-Conakry)
Guinea is a West African nation with 13.5M people, 85% of whom are Muslim with 20+ ethnic groups including Fula, Peuhl, Mandinka and Sousou people. 75% of the population are farmers for rice, fruits, & veggies. Guinea also has the world’s largest reserves of bauxite (material used to make aluminum) and vast reserves of high grade iron ore, gold, and di…
2 years ago · 1 like · Yaw
Nigeria, the Big Boss, Part One
This will be a series on Nigeria. Nigeria’s history is too long, too multi-faceted, and too hard to put in one article. This article just focuses on pre-colonial history. Nigeria is a lower-middle country that boasts over 200M people and has 371 ethnic tribes…
2 years ago · 3 likes · Yaw
The West Africa Region & Nigeria, Nigeria Part II
Nigeria is so big that frankly it’s impossible to write one article on it. If you want to see my first article about Nigeria pre-independence in a 6 min read go here. The region of West Africa is so unequal politically and economically, that the best way to describe the inequality is to talk more about Nigeria…
2 years ago · 3 likes · Yaw
Nigeria's Economy, Part Three: 1960-2000
As mentioned before, Nigeria is a lower-middle country with over 200M people. It’s really hard to summarize Nigeria’s economic history in one article and do it justice. If you’d like to read my previous two articles (pre-independence and Nigeria vs. the rest of West Africa). on Nigeria read…
2 years ago · 2 likes · Yaw
US’s Economy
U.S. Debt Part 1: The background Info
*Random fact, the Revolutionary War was funded not only by the rebels fighting for independence, but also by bankers in Paris, Madrid, & Amsterdam. It was their way of saying “screw Britain” for taking all the good territories on earth after the 7 Years war…
2 years ago · 1 comment · Yaw
Some Basics on U.S. Manufacturing
Is American manufacturing in decline? The answer is: “Yes” if you mean US manufacturing’s shrinking percentage of GDP, if you mean the declining number of manufacturing jobs, or if you mean America losing its lead in being the World’s largest manufacturer. The answer is …
2 years ago · Yaw
The Rust Belt
Even though my manufacturing & trade articles don’t get a lot of viewership compared to my geopolitics or Africa articles, I want to focus more those topics because I think “normal smart people” might have subpar framework of trade & manufacturing. I only have a “petitely above average” understanding because I used to be an engineer for an aircraft man…
2 years ago · 3 likes · Yaw
US’s Foreign Policy on Russia
Why is Russia such an asshole? Is it the West's fault? (Part 1) 1721-1950
Russian Empire Although Russia is a very old state, its borders and the nations it encompasses has changed many times. Here's the Russian Empire and its borders (1721-1917).
2 years ago · Yaw
Why is Russia such an asshole? Is it the West's fault? (Part 2) 1945-1952
Bias Reveal Cold War History has been narrated in roughly 4 ways: The Boomer American Conservative view: USA good, USSR evil The Lefty Millennial view/Anti-Western view: USA and USSR are equally bad, America just won…
2 years ago · 3 likes · Yaw
Why is Russia such an asshole? Is it the West's fault? (Part 3) 1950-1961
Stalin Recap Last time, we discussed how Stalin lied to the allies about allowing Eastern Europe to have “Free and fair elections”, forcefully annexed Estonia, Latvia, & Lithuania and ransacked Eastern Europe with communist governments to prevent democracies/monarchies from emerging in the region (Po…
2 years ago · 2 likes · Yaw
Global Econ
How do you know how well the World is doing?
How do you know the average income of a person in a country? Income per person is determined by taking the Gross National Income or Gross Domestic Product (these numbers are mathematically supposed to be equivalent, but usually differ sli…
2 years ago · Yaw
The Global Commodity Cycle's Effect on Africa & the BRICS
Several African nations have abundant natural resources but is mired in poverty. How? I want to give a more analytical and detailed answer than simply “exploitation”. Typically, countries don’t become high-income from exporting commodities but from adding complexities to their economy: car manufacturing, military weapons, tire production, engine assembl…
2 years ago · 3 likes · Yaw
Econ Philosophy 101
What is Marxist-Leninism? Heck, what is Marxism?
*What is Marxist-Leninism?" If you read my article on Russia, you probably asked that question. This is a good time to go over what Marxist-Leninism is. But we need to start with…
2 years ago · Yaw
