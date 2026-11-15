The Q&A Section: Guns, Germs, and Cobalt Take Yaw’s Guns, Germs and Cobalt SurveyI want to learn more about youYawNov 15, 202612151ShareHi everyone, if you have time please take this survey.SurveyLoading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Questions that I want replies in the Comments:1. Who would you want to interview me? 2. Who do would want me to interview?3. What do you agree with me the most on?4. What do you disagree with me the most on?5. What was one of the biggest things you’ve learned from reading my Substack?12151SharePrevious
I'd like to see you interview someone who works in an African bureaucracy at a mid-level position, probably have to be anonymously. What are the day to day obstacles to getting things done.
Funnily enough perhaps the most surprising thing I learnt from you was of the savings and loan crisis in America. I'm sure there are bigger things but they don't come to mind.
I’d like to see you interview contemporary African heads of state, successful entrepreneurs.