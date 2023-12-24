Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
Dec 24, 2023

Nicely written. I really like how you break up all the reasons for the crisis with clear headers. This enables the reader to skim or read each section as they so choose.

I wish more writers did the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dara Olugbake's avatar
Dara Olugbake
Dec 25, 2023

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture