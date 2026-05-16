Recap

Previously, I wrote about Nigeria’s return to democracy under Shehu Shagari. His team built a patronage machine fueled by contract skimming, import license bribery, and foreign exchange arbitrage.

Nigeria’s finances lived and died by global oil prices. During this period, 81% of Nigeria’s government revenue and 96% of its foreign currency earnings came from selling oil. After the Iranian Revolution oil price-spike in 1979-1980, Nigeria’s economy boomed. Nigeria’s foreign reserves jumped from $5.5B to $10B from 1979 to 1980.

Flush with cash in 1980, Shagari allowed state governments to take foreign loans without federal approval, opening the door for massive abuse. Then, in 1981, Shagari started Nigeria’s 4th development plan, a massive spending push to support industrialization.

The timing was catastrophic.

By mid-1981, oil prices began to slide as Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC producers expanded production and triggered price wars with Nigeria. Compounding this, the 1982 Western recession crushed global oil demand, crushing Nigeria’s government revenues.

Caught between soaring spending and plunging revenues, Nigeria plummeted from running near-balanced budgets into catastrophic deficits exceeding 60% of government revenue.

By 1982, oil prices declined even more, and Nigeria was in a severe, double digit recession.

That same year, Shagari passed the 1982 “austerity” bill, but it wasn’t deep enough. The fiscal deficit decreased from 60% to 50% of government revenue, nowhere near a balanced budget. This is because Nigeria’s government revenues were falling faster than Nigeria could cut spending.

So the question is: if Nigeria was running massive fiscal deficits exceeding 50% of government revenue 1981 onwards, how did Nigeria finance its spending?

Our Nigeria Series so far:

I. International Lenders Shut the Door

From 1981 onward, Nigeria’s fiscal deficits exceeded 50% of its government revenue and had to be financed somehow. After Mexico’s August 1982 default triggered the Third World Debt Crisis, international banks shut the door lending to developing countries. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) became the financier of last resort.

Central Bank Direct Debt Monetization

Nigeria financed these deficits through direct debt monetization, known locally as “Ways and Means”. When the Nigerian government’s oil & tax revenue couldn’t cover its spending, the CBN covered the difference by crediting the government’s account with freshly created naira. No bonds issued, and no investors involved.

In U.S., Switzerland, Norway & the E.U., direct debt monetization is illegal. In those countries, central bank independence is built on a firewall: governments must sell bonds to private investors first (banks, insurance companies, pension funds), and only after institutional investors buy bonds can the central bank buy bonds from those investors on the secondary market. Nigeria had no such firewall.

Direct debt monetization had been legal since the CBN’s creation in 1958, during British Nigeria’s self-rule years before independence. Direct Debt monetization was envisioned as a temporary stopgap to cover revenue shortfalls. But by 1981, it was a permanent financing tool.

In theory, directly monetizing deficits by printing money at this scale should have created immediate inflationary pressure. It didn’t, at least not right away, and understanding why is the key to the whole Shagari-era fiscal story.

Exporting Inflation Via Foreign Reserves

When the CBN printed billions of naira to cover the Nigerian government’s shortfalls like an overdraft at a bank, the CBN enabled the government to pay increases of civil servant wages and fund patronage spending. But much of that demand was spent on imported goods because Nigerian domestic production was insufficient. To buy foreign rice, cars, and electronics for the Nigerian market, importers took their naira to the Central Bank and exchanged it for dollars, pound sterling, or etc. to pay foreign suppliers. Each of these transactions did three things simultaneously:

Enabled the import of foreign goods (at a strongly overvalued exchange rate, 1 naira was $1.63 USD in 1981) Pulled naira back out of domestic circulation Drained the Central Bank’s foreign reserves

The CBN was effectively “exporting away inflation” by burning through foreign exchange reserves (FX). As long as Nigeria had FX to sell to importers in exchange for naira, Nigeria’s printed excess naira could be absorbed by imported supply instead of pushing up domestic prices.

The binding constraint was foreign reserves. From 1980 to 1981, Nigeria’s foreign reserves drained from $10B to slightly under $4B.

How serious is $4B in reserves? Since Nigeria imported $22B annually ($1.83B per month), $4B covered ~2 months of imports. Anything under 3 months is crisis territory. So Nigeria went from half a year of runway in 1980 to ~2 months by 1981.

With the CBN directly monetizing deficits and the Nigerian government hiking government wages in 1981, demand rose faster than domestic supply and inflation rose from under 10% to over 20%. But the full inflationary impact was cushioned. The counterfactual would be: had Nigeria not used FX reserves to import foreign goods, the same money printing and wage increases would have chased Nigeria’s insufficient domestic supply, and inflation would have surged well above 20%. Instead of the counterfactual, in reality, much of the new money flowed into import demand, and the Central Bank met that demand by selling dollars from its reserves, reabsorbing naira and limiting how much naira remained in circulation.

To slow down the bleeding of reserves and to prioritize critical goods, in 1982, Shagari’s government restricted imports, rationed foreign exchange, and raised tariffs on many foreign goods. Imports reduced from $22B to $18.9B that year.

The foreign reserve drain shield, the 1982 austerity (a wage freeze, public hiring embargo), and recession-killed demand together outweighed direct money printing’s upward pressure, dropping inflation from 20%+ to ~8%.

But lowering inflation came at the cost of depleting reserves. Nigeria’s foreign reserves collapsed from ~$4B to $1.6B in 1982. Since Nigeria imported $18.9B a year or $1.6B per month, Nigeria had 1 month reserves of import coverage.

To make matters worse, not all of Nigeria’s FX reserves were spent admirably. Political insiders abused the strong official exchange rate to convert naira into pound sterling & dollars, funneling the drained reserves into London properties.

By 1983, Shagari added more import licenses to restrict imports and preserve what little FX remained, but the dam already broke. Once foreign exchange became too scarce, Nigerian importers couldn’t get letters of credit they needed to bring imported goods in the country. Imports collapsed and also food production shrunk since the 1983 Sahelian drought decimated Northern Nigeria’s food production. Meanwhile, the CBN kept printing more naira to directly finance deficits. With no more foreign reserve shield, the extra printed naira chased a shrinking supply of domestic goods, pushing up domestic prices and inflation shot up again to 23%.

The worst part was, if you factor in Nigeria’s short term foreign loans, Nigeria didn’t even have one month of import coverage. The country was effectively bankrupt.

IMF Talks

Besides rising inflation, due to falling oil revenues and no foreign exchange remaining, Nigeria was building up foreign debt arrears. Back when oil prices were high in 1979-1980, Nigeria could import ~$20B worth of goods a year through short-term trade credit from foreign suppliers and banks. When oil revenue collapsed in 1981 and Nigeria’s foreign reserves were being depleted, Nigeria couldn’t pay those bills. By 1982, those unpaid balances accumulated as $5B arrears in short-term foreign debt obligations.

Then by 1983, Nigeria owed $7.5B in overdue invoices and foreign banks refused to lend to Nigeria until Nigeria cleared the payment backlog.

As a result, Shagari opened talks with the World Bank and IMF. The World Bank offered a $300M structural adjustment loan and the IMF offered a $2.5B extended fund facility. But Shagari refused to take the IMF loan. The IMF conditions involved:

The reforms aimed to rebuild FX reserves and close the deficit Nigeria was financing through debt monetization. Put more directly: Nigeria was living beyond its means and had become un-lendable.

You can argue Shagari refused because devaluation would make imported food too expensive for Nigerians or that trade liberalization would gut domestic manufacturing. Both are true. But the more cynical take: devaluation would destroy the FX arbitrage profits enriching Shagari’s allies and removing import licenses would prevent Shagari’s allies from importing goods, hoarding them, and then sell them on the black market at high markups. The most cynical take: Shagari did not want an IMF deal before the next election.

Instead of the IMF, Shagari’s team met with a consortium of 26 out of the 28 international banks that Nigeria owed in July 1983. 26 banks forgave $1.5B of the $7.5B in overdue invoices, and converted the remaining overdue invoices into a $6B new loan with interest. Frankly, this didn’t help that much.

Whatever motive you attribute to Shagari, the domestic crisis didn’t pause. One of his most self-inflicted wounds was that his import restriction list was poorly devised. Nigeria bought 75% of its industrial inputs abroad, so banning imports gutted the factories that needed them.

Many of Nigeria’s industries were operating at 25% capacity or less, starved of intermediate goods, spare parts, and raw materials.

II. The Industrial Mirage

On paper, previous administrations helped Nigeria build a diversified industrial economy. The Kaduna refinery processed crude. The Delta Steel Company, built by a German-Austrian consortium began producing steel billets in 1982. Peugeot and Volkswagen plants assembled cars in Nigeria. Mercedes-Benz in Anambra, Fiat in Kano, Steyr-Daimler-Puch(in Bauchi), and British Leyland (Ibadan) all opened joint ventures with the federal and state governments to produce trucks, buses, land rovers, and tractors across multiple states.

So why did none of it survive or expand? Because most of these plants were not fully integrated manufacturing operations, but import-dependent assembly hubs, dependent on imported machines, components, and industrial inputs. This became obvious during Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis. Since Nigeria depended on foreign inputs, without foreign exchange, Nigerian manufacturing capacity ground to a halt.

The Kaduna oil refinery imported heavy crude from Venezuela since Nigerian Bonny Light wasn't suitable for lubricants, asphalt, and bitumen. The Peugeot and Volkswagen plants didn't make engines or chassis; they imported most of the parts from France and Germany and bolted them together like Legos.

Why Local Supply Chains Never Developed

A successful import-substitution strategy builds local supply chains. That would have meant Nigerians gradually learning to cast engine blocks, stamp body panels, and build parts of the automotive supply chain. Instead, factories imported kits from abroad, bolted them together in Kaduna, and stamped "assembled in Nigeria" on the hood. The factory was physically in Nigeria but the supply chain was still tied to the country abroad (France, Germany, Austria, Italy, etc.).

The Peugeot plant in Kaduna shows exactly how the breakdown worked. When Peugeot Nigeria sold a car domestically, the business was paid in naira. But when the plant needed shipment of parts from Peugeot France, the firm wanted payment in French francs or dollars. Peugeot Nigeria would go to the Central Bank of Nigeria, which pulled its foreign currency reserves and wired it to Peugeot’s bank in France. When the Central Bank only had meager amounts of foreign exchange in 1982, those wires stopped. Peugeot France refused to ship more parts until the last batch was paid for. Workers at the Kaduna plant showed up for their shifts, but there were no engines, doors, or steering wheels to assemble. Despite domestic demand and plenty of naira in the bank, the factory shut down due to lack of foreign exchange. Peugeot’s Kaduna plant, which sold 50K cars in 1980, closed in June 1983.

The pattern repeated across Nigerian firms. Nigerian Leyland cut to a three-day work week. Steyr-Nigeria could not turn a profit from 1983 onwards and production declined ~75% between 1980 to 1983. The Soviet state-owned firm, Tyazhpromexport, stopped sending steel engineers to make blast furnaces at the Ajaokuta Steel Mill. Tens of thousands of manufacturing workers in Nigeria lost employment.

The South Korean Counterfactual

South Korea started at the same place. In 1968, Hyundai was bolting together imported Ford Cortina kits in its Ulsan plant under license, just like Peugeot Kaduna in Nigeria.

But the difference was Park Chung-hee’s government had local content production incentives. Under Chung-hee, local content manufacturing rose from 20% in the mid-1960s to over 90% by the late 1970s, backing firms that hit localization targets with tax breaks and subsidized credit. Seven years after Cortina kits arrived, Hyundai launched the Pony in 1975, South Korea’s first domestically developed car, mostly made of Korean parts while the design was still done by Japan’s Mitsubishi.

In 1982, Nigeria had a 15% local content requirement. The Peugeot plant in Kaduna continuously relied on importing kits from France before it shut down in the FX crisis.

Between Nigeria’s FX crisis and the import ban, Nigerian manufacturing collapsed. Nigeria’s manufacturing value-added fell from $33B in 1981 to $20.5B in 1983, a 38% drop in 2 years.

This meant that factories were idle, machines were turned off, industrial workers lost their jobs.

III. Agricultural Crisis

In the late 1970s, Nigerian and World Bank consultants conducted a food self-sufficiency study revealing that Nigeria had a national food deficiency of 2.6M tons of grain that would double in 2 years. So in 1980, Shagari’s government created an ambitious $13.5B, five year “Green Revolution” program to boost agricultural production.

The program established 11 river basin development authorities to build dams, reservoirs, and irrigation networks. Some progress occurred, but it mostly funneled contract corruption while peasant farmers were not receiving enough fertilizer, seeds, credit, and feeder roads.

The Bakolori Dam irrigation scheme exemplified the program’s issues.

The government seized peasant farmland and destroyed their crops without compensation. Thousands of farmers protested. The police retaliated by burning villages and killing/wounding hundreds of people.

Meanwhile, Shagari’s plan distributed subsidized fertilizer, improved seeds, and farming machinery to politically connected commercial farmers while the village farmers were neglected.

Maize was the one success, responding well to fertilizer and better seeds. Rice and black-eyed peas saw meager gains. Everything else suffered from neglect, poor climate fit, or labor intensity (planting/weeding/harvesting) that didn’t exist as much since many village workers moved to urban areas.

But, judged by its own goals, the Green Revolution failed: food imports as a share of total imports rose from 17% pre-program to 22% by 1983.

Export crops fared worse. Nigeria, once a groundnut export leader with peanut pyramids, experienced a complete structural death in export volume.

Cotton and groundnut oil were also dying. The overvalued currency made Nigerian non-oil exports non-competitive and the marketing boards essentially overtaxed farmers.

By 1982, Shagari’s political situation was deteriorating, and he wanted to win the 1983 election.

One of Shagari’s most notorious, but popular, policies was his expulsion of foreign Africans from Nigeria.

During the 1970s oil boom, Nigeria’s cities were Black Africa’s best labor market. Burkinabe, Malians, Beninese, Togolese, Nigeriens, Chadians, Cameroonians, and Ghanaians migrated to Nigeria to work as nurses, chauffeurs, construction workers, and security guards, including one of my uncles.

As the economy deteriorated and Nigerians lost their jobs, Shagari’s government scapegoated the millions of foreign Africans who came during the boom years. On January 17, 1983, Shagari gave undocumented immigrants two weeks to leave. Approximately 2M illegal immigrants were expelled, where half were Ghanaian. Many were beaten or extorted on the way out. Some refugees died from drowning, starvation, or exhaustion on the trek.

V. Foreign Policy Issues

Shagari’s biggest successes were securing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mutual defense pact in 1981 and de-escalating after a border clash with Cameroon over the Bakassi Peninsula.

However, Shagari’s biggest failure was his policies on Gaddafi’s Libya & Chad.

Libya

Gaddafi had territorial ambitions on Northern Chad’s Aouzou Strip

(which he thought had uranium, but never uncovered it) and had broader designs on annexing Chad entirely.

Nigeria saw itself as big brother of its neighbors. When Chad’s civil war resumed in 1980 between Goukouni Oueddei’s pro-Libyan government and Hissène Habré’s nationalist rebels, Shagari moved hard against Muammar Gaddafi’s expansionism.

Shagari expelled Libyan diplomats in Lagos, called for sanctions on Libya, and accused Gaddafi of funding subversive activities in Nigeria. In a striking shift for a country that prided itself on non-alignment, Nigeria allied with France and its former colonies allies Senegal and Ivory Coast on Libya.

The OAU Mission Failure

In late 1981, after global pressure forced Libya to withdraw from Chad, Shagari helped sponsor an Organization of African Unity (OAU) peacekeeping force to keep peace between Chadian factions, with French logistical support. The OAU mission was a fiasco. Senegal, Zaire(Congo), Togo, Benin, Guinea, and Nigeria pledged to send 6K troops. But Benin, Guinea, and Togo bailed out due to financial constraints. Nigeria ended up carrying most of the financial and logistic burden, providing 60% of the army units right when Nigeria’s foreign reserves were collapsing. With deployments delayed and its forces ill-equipped, Habre’s rebel forces took over the Chadian capital anyway in 1982. The Nigerian military concluded that Shagari made Nigeria look incompetent.

Lake Chad & Buhari’s Insubordination

After Habre took over, Nigeria and Chad came to the brink of war in April 1983 over their shared border along Lake Chad. Chadian forces occupied several Nigerian islands on Lake Chad, resulting in direct military clashes with over 100 casualties and air bombardments on villages.

The Nigerian military response was led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari closed the Nigerian-Chadian border, blockaded Chad from Nigerian food & fuel, recaptured the Nigerian islands on Lake Chad, and chased Chad’s forces deep into their territory, all while ignoring President Shagari’s orders.

The crisis was eventually resolved through negotiations, prisoner exchanges, and border demarcations. But the Lake Chad incident revealed that by mid-1983, Shagari lost control of the Nigerian armed forces.

VI. The Stolen Election of 1983

By August 1983, Shagari had three options for staying in power:

A. Deliver economic improvement quickly (impossible with falling oil prices)

B. Run on his record (political suicide)

C. Rig the Election



He chose C.

Shagari’s party, the NPN, colluded with the Federal Election Commission (FEDECO) to inflate voter registries in states the party planned to carry. Some local rolls listed absurd voting tallies. NPN-aligned thugs intimidated opposition candidates and supporters. In Ibadan, operatives stormed the opposition (UPN) headquarters and tore up gubernatorial nomination forms.

The August vote returned Shagari with 47% in a country where the economy had contracted, factories closed, and inflation returned to 23%. The result was implausible on its face. Awolowo, the UPN leader, called it “daylight robbery”.

The gubernatorial elections were worse. In the Yoruba Ondo State, FEDECO declared the NPN candidate the winner over the incumbent UPN governor. Ondo voters knew this was fabricated. Riots then followed, government buildings burned, and over $100M worth of property was destroyed. Some people were doused in gasoline and burned alive, with Oyo and Ondo seeing the worst of it. The Nigerian Supreme Court eventually overturned the Ondo result, but the damage to FEDECO’s credibility was complete.

After winning his rigged election, Shagari was finally ready to engage with the IMF for a loan. Too late. By then, many Nigerians thought democracy was hogwash.

In December 1983, Shagari was ousted by a group of senior officers who all eventually became heads of state (Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Babangida, and Sani Abacha). Nigeria’s second republic was officially dead, Buhari took over and the IMF agreement was never signed. We’ll cover Buhari next time.

Concluding Insights

The Second Republic collapsed even faster than the First. The First Republic lasted 6 years. The Second lasted slightly over 4.

This was a truly awful time for the average Nigerian. The country went from chasing Indonesia in 1979 to falling behind post-Mao China, Pakistan, and India. Nigerians were still richer than Ethiopians or Zairians (Congo), but crashing toward their levels.

The political class refused to act. Contract kickbacks, FX arbitrage, and capital flight reinforced each other and created incentives to resist reform. The people who had the power to devalue the naira were the same people profiting from the overvaluation. The people who could have reformed import licensing were the same people selling licenses. The system was only broken to outsiders. For insiders, it was a well-oiled machine.

Shagari inherited an oil-addicted economy, and after 1981, global prices collapsed. So it wasn’t his fault. But his foreign policy plunder, half-hearted austerity, peasant farmer neglect, and rigged elections weren't inevitable. They were choices. For those who blame the IMF, remember Shagari only initiated the application for an IMF loan, the transaction was never completed.

The causal issue was a drop in oil prices that he refused to respond to seriously.

The military watched all of this and drew its own conclusions. They committed a coup.

Sources