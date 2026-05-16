Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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Stephen Brien's avatar
Stephen Brien
3d

Your comparison to Korea in this piece is a good illustration of the real puzzle. You note that Hyundai was bolting Cortina kits together in Ulsan in 1968, and the Peugeot plant in Kaduna and the Steyr operation in Bauchi were running on the same assembly logic when the 1981–82 price collapse hit. The manufacturing baselines were not far apart.

What Park's government in Korea did with the foreign-exchange squeeze was turn it into a discipline mechanism. If you wanted subsidised credit and export support, your local content numbers had to move. That required accepting the political costs of forcing assemblers to source locally, i.e. slower production, higher unit costs, friction with foreign partners. Park's governing coalition could absorb those costs because its rents were derived from export performance rather than from import arbitrage. The direction of pressure ran the right way.

But that wasn't a product of crisis management. It reflected choices made much earlier, about how to structure the rewards that held each governing coalition together. Those were real choices, available to both governments. Korea had limited room to manoeuvre when the pressure came. Nigeria had none at all.

What looked like a failure of nerve by NPN during the crisis was the downstream consequence of decisions made long before. The coalition had been built around the proceeds. The license-holders, the FX arbitrageurs, the contract skimmers weren't lobbying against reform from outside; they were the party. Devaluation and import liberalisation wouldn't just have been politically costly in the ordinary sense. They would have dismantled the very mechanism that kept the coalition intact. The austerity was calibrated to fall precisely short of that threshold. That was rational coalition maintenance, not half-heartedness.

Hence, the IMF conditions didn't fail because they were technically wrong. They failed because they asked the coalition to amputate the one limb it was standing on.

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WageSlave's avatar
WageSlave
2d

This article is exceptional, and arguably your finest piece on Nigeria. I feel compelled to archive it, as it is incredibly moving. We are seeing the exact same patterns play out in contemporary Nigeria. The 'Ways and Means' provision has been abused by the previous administration to the point of being securitized into a 30-year tenor repayment, ensuring that those responsible will be long gone before the debt is settled. And the same loan-related corruption is still happening. The World Bank organizes a study for a project, offers a loan for its implementation, and then the money gets siphoned off, leaving the debt repayment to the poor

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