Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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Jill Ferguson's avatar
Jill Ferguson
Oct 11

It's a really good summary of the paths taken by the different countries. I'm sorry there was so much suffering in both of them. The stranglehold of elites on economic growth is repeated on other continents, like South America and Africa (particularly South Africa). There were a lot of charts, which I had a hard time seeing, particularly small print. However, that's an age problem. I did prefer the Cliff Notes sections.

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Gbollay's avatar
Gbollay
Oct 5

This is an insightful piece.

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