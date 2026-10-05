In April 2024, I guessed which countries would climb the World Bank’s income ladder by 2030. I graded myself in July 2024 and again in August 2025. This article is my third report card. The big story: Vietnam and the Philippines were both reclassified as upper-middle income countries this July, based on 2025 incomes, which is remarkable given how differently they started. But first, some housekeeping.

The World Bank’s Economic Scorecard

Every July, national statistical agencies report their Gross National Income (GNI) per capita at market exchange rates to the World Bank, which divides countries into four tiers: Low Income, Lower Middle Income, Upper Middle Income, and High Income.

Two technical notes. Firstly, the World Bank doesn’t just convert the country’s local-currency income into dollars using today’s exchange rate. It uses the Atlas method, which averages exchange rates over three years to reduce the effect of short-term currency swings. Secondly, income thresholds rise every year due to global inflation, using the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights deflator (a weighted average inflation rate of the dollar, euro, yen, pound, and yuan).

Why does the World Bank use Market Exchange Rates (MER) and not Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) for income classification?

PPP better captures what people can buy at home since local, non-tradable services like rent, meals, transportation, and haircuts can be much cheaper in developing countries like Cameroon than rich countries like Belgium.

The income classification partly grew out of the World Bank’s need to decide which countries are poor enough to qualify for concessionary, zero-interest rate, 25 to 40 year loans. So the World Bank measures income the way a lender would, by what a country can buy abroad and repay in dollars.

Now let’s see how my guesses hold up.

Low Income to Lower Middle Predictions

When the World Bank created this classification in 1987, 49 countries were low-income, including China, Indonesia, and India. Now 25 remain, mainly in Sub-Saharan Africa, war-torn Middle Eastern countries (Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan) and North Korea.

I predicted only Ethiopia and Rwanda would break out of the bottom tier by 2030. As of 2025, both of them are agonizingly close to the threshold which is now $1175 per year (Rwanda is at $1150 & Ethiopia is at $1110). By next year, both should officially graduate, although, Ethiopia may have issues as it’s dealing with another internal conflict with the Tigray in the North.

But, the unexpected breakout was Togo.

Togo crossed into lower-middle-income status mainly through a population revision. Its 2022 national census revealed that the actual population was 12% smaller than projections. Since GNI per capita measures national income divided by total population, shrinking the denominator mathematically pushed the average income per person across the threshold.

Lower Middle Income to Upper Middle Income Predictions

My picks to hit upper-middle income by 2030 were Egypt, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Mongolia, and Vietnam. Mongolia and Vietnam hit the benchmark.

Also, Sri Lanka and Jordan returned to upper-middle income status.

But, my surprise was the Philippines, which crossed the threshold far ahead of my expectations.

Now, all five major Southeast Asian economies (Malaysia, Vietnam, The Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia) are upper middle income.

Upper Middle Income to High Income Predictions

I predicted that Bulgaria, Turkey, St. Lucia, China, and Costa Rica would join the rich country club by 2030. Bulgaria and Costa Rica graduated recently. But China is just short.

The cut off is $14,375. As of 2025, China is at $14,230 and St. Lucia is at $13,410. Türkiye actually cleared it: the average Turk jumped from an income of $13.4K in 2024 to $16.3K in 2025. Argentina also crossed, at $14,650.

But the World Bank deliberately labeled both Argentina & Turkey at upper-middle income anyway, citing the limits of the Atlas method for countries with persistent high inflation. The problem is when prices rise faster than a currency falls, incomes can look bigger in dollar terms than they really are. Also, those gains can vanish the moment the currency depreciates again, as Argentina has learned more than once. We’ll see what happens next year.

Vietnam vs. the Philippines

Now the big story. Reaching upper-middle income is an accomplishment for both countries, but it is slightly embarrassing that the Philippines reached this at the same time as Vietnam since the Philippines had an enormous head start. The Philippines was lower-middle income almost 40 years, while Vietnam passed through in 17.

Vietnam was starved, slaughtered, bombed, and invaded by four great powers in succession (Japan, France, U.S., China). It started off much poorer than the Philippines, yet it crossed into upper-middle income the same year and ended up slightly richer.

So what happened?

How Vietnam Did it: Yaw’s Cliff Notes

America abandoned South Vietnam in 1975 and the communist North unified the country the following year.

Vietnam’s messy Geopolitics with U.S. & China

After unification, Vietnam adopted rigid Marxist-Leninist policies: central planning, nationalized industry, criminalization of private enterprise, and collectivized agriculture. As always, agricultural collectivization created disastrous incentives.

Vietnamese farmers were paid in “work points” based on hours clocked, not harvests, meaning that eight hours of careless labor paid the same as eight hours of careful cultivation. This led to chronic food shortages.

At the same time, Vietnam was also sanctioned by the U.S. President LBJ initiated a comprehensive financial embargo on North Vietnam via Foreign Assets Control Regulations (FACR). American firms could not trade, travel, lend, or invest there and North Vietnam’s dollar denominated assets were frozen. Diplomacy repeatedly misfired:

Shut out by Washington and threatened by China, Vietnam signed a “friendship” defense treaty with Moscow.

This angered Deng Xiaoping, who called Vietnam the “Cuba of the East”. With Soviet backing secured, Vietnam invaded Cambodia in late 1978 to oust the China-backed Khmer Rouge, who had spent two years crossing the border to massacre Vietnamese villagers. Vietnam took Phnom Penh, installed a pro-Vietnam communist government there, and stayed there for 10 years. In response, Deng Xiaoping invaded Northern Vietnam in early 1979.

No other country joined America’s full economic embargo, but Japan, Australia, and Western Europe froze developmental & food aid over Vietnam’s occupation. Also both the Carter and Reagan administrations used their voting power to stop Vietnam from receiving loans from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank or IMF, denying Vietnam the long term capital it needed to rebuild its roads and power grids.

Isolated, in the 1980s, Vietnam depended on ~$3B annually of aid (fertilizer, tractors, tractor fuel, farming equipment and grain imports) from the Soviet Council for Mutual Economic Assistance (Comecon). In return, Moscow received Vietnamese offshore oil exploration rights and a naval base at Cam Ranh Bay. Even with Soviet aid, Vietnamese food production was awful, the black market dominated daily survival and inflation was over 350% from 1986-1988.

Doi Moi

In 1986, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) launched Doi Moi (Renovation), its version of China’s “Reform and Opening up”. The core tenets of Doi Moi were dismantling collective farming, courting foreign investment, and legalizing private business. The Party already experimented with reforms with Directive 100, which let household farms keep and sell whatever they grew above a quota. But Vietnam had to do a larger experiment.

Soviet money ran out. By the late 1980s, the Soviet-Afghan war, mismanagement, and a global oil price collapse (after non-OPEC oil producers and Saudi Arabia pumped more) had gutted Soviet finances.

Dependent on oil exports for FX, Moscow slashed its aid, and the Soviet Union died in 1991, leaving Vietnam without a financial patron.

Without any external backing, the only one who could save Vietnam… was Vietnam. Vietnam executed Resolution 10 in 1988 which gave households long-term leases of their land, and in 1989 the government scrapped most price controls.

Agricultural production skyrocketed once Vietnamese farmed for themselves and set their own prices. Vietnam went from a rice importer to the world’s second largest exporter by 1999.

While Doi Moi had many neoliberal reforms, what I find more interesting is what Vietnam did NOT liberalize. The CPV kept control of:

Land Strategic Industry: The “commanding heights” of the economy (energy, telecom, aviation, mining, and banking). Subsidies: Power, fuel, water, and tolls stayed subsidized for social stability. Exchange Rates & Capital Controls: The Vietnamese central bank instituted strict capital controls, so the dong isn’t freely convertible. A foreign firm can build a factory, but cannot repatriate its dong profits to dollars overnight. After improving food yields, the Vietnamese Central Bank purposely devalued the dong against the dollar to keep its factories competitive on export markets.

Normalization & the IMF

By 1991, Bush gave Vietnam a phased roadmap to normalization conditioned on backing the Cambodian peace settlement and fully cooperating in locating MIA American remains. Vietnam complied on Cambodia, opened its military archives, and allowed joint teams to excavate crash sites in the Vietnamese countryside.

In 1993, Bill Clinton dropped America’s opposition to IMF & World Bank lending to Vietnam; by 1994, he lifted the financial embargo, and in 1995 the countries normalized relations.

Also in 1995, America and Vietnam settled outstanding financial claims: Vietnam paid $209M for the American businesses in South Vietnam seized by the Northern Vietnamese without compensation. In return, Clinton unfroze Vietnamese dollar-denominated assets.

Once Vietnam had IMF access, it went through three IMF programs.

Notice the gap between “amount agreed” vs. “amount drawn”. Vietnam followed many IMF demands and defied others, and the IMF withheld money each time it did. The 1st program, replaced in 1994 by a cheaper loan (hence its gap), helped stabilize the dong and rebuild Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves. In the later ones, Vietnam refused to open up its young industries to foreign competition, privatization, or financial liberalization and it refused an outside audit of the central bank like other members, seeing that as a breach of sovereignty. As a result, the IMF withheld one-third of the second loan, and Vietnam took only 43% of the third loan.

From Rice to Shirts to Electronics

In the 1990s, Vietnam mainly exported textiles, crude oil, coffee, and rice.

De-collectivization unlocked agricultural growth in rice and coffee. PetroVietnam’s partnership with Russia helped Vietnam tap its offshore oil in the South China Sea. Lastly, Taiwanese and South Korean firms built garment factories in the country, importing fabric and using cheap Vietnamese labor to sew clothes for the European buyers following the EU-Vietnam 1992 bilateral agreement.

By 2005, Vietnamese electronics exports were growing, thanks to Japanese firms.

Fujitsu invested in Vietnam to export printed circuit boards and PCB assemblies for computers. Yazaki and Sumitomo Electrical Wiring Systems set up operations in Vietnam’s industrial parks to make wiring harnesses for Toyota and Nissan. Canon made massive printer factories near Hanoi.

By 2015, Vietnam electronics exports dominated over textiles or commodities.

Intel opened a $1B chip assembly and testing plant in Ho Chi Minh City in 2010. In 2009, South Korean Samsung made its first mobile phone factory and then made a second facility in Thai Nguyen. LG turned the port city of Hai Phong into a hub to make displays and vehicle infotainment systems.

From 2015 to Present, Vietnam’s mix of exports hasn’t changed much. The difference now is scale. By 2024, Vietnam exports half a trillion of exports, where half of those exports are electronics.

In the 2020s, Apple’s Taiwanese and Chinese suppliers (Foxconn, Luxshare, and GoerTek) shifted iPad, MacBook, and AirPods assembly from China to North Vietnam.

And Vietnam is still fast growing. In fact Q3 2026 GDP growth was ~10% after a booming Q2 of 8.8%.

Vietnam now has new hurdles. Its fertility rate is 1.93, below the 2.1 births per woman needed to keep a population from shrinking. So, now Hanoi has to deal with the “grow old before it grows rich” problem.

Second, ~80% of Vietnam’s exports come from foreign businesses, and it has no globally competitive firms of its own yet, although VinGroup is trying.

One big difference between Chinese and Vietnamese reforms is that in the late 1990s, under Jiang Zemin, China allowed 1000s of local state-owned enterprises to go bankrupt and merged the rest into state-owned national champions like BaoSteel or SAIC. Millions of people were laid off. This policy in China was called “Grasp the large, let go of the small”. Vietnam, wary of mass unemployment, reformed its state firms more cautiously. It may need to accelerate reforms in its SOE sector to keep climbing.

The Philippines: Yaw’s Cliff Notes

In the mid-20th century, many Western economists saw the Philippines as the obvious bet to become one of East Asia’s richest countries. At independence, it boasted one of the highest adult literacy rates in Asia (losing only to Japan & Israel), decent English fluency, democratic & legal institutions from American colonial rule, close ties to the U.S. and an early manufacturing base. If you read “Why Nations Fail”, you’d think the Philippines had far more of the “inclusive institutions” that should produce prosperity than Vietnam did.

In 1959, the Philippines was richer than every single East Asian country except Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Yet, the Philippines spent much of the next half century as the “sick man of Asia”. In 1999-2000, the Philippines exported 7x more manufactured, supply-chain goods than Vietnam. By 2019-2020, Vietnam exports were 4x larger.

So how did a country with all that potential end up slightly poorer than Vietnam?

The Agricultural Stumble

South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan placated their rural masses with sweeping land reforms. The Philippine Congress, dominated by sugar and coconut plantation landlord families, did not take land reform seriously. This land-hunger fueled the Communist Huk guerilla uprising in the 1940 & 1950s.

Early Filipino Presidents like Roxas (1946-1948), Quirino(1948-1953), and Magsaysay (1953-1957) answered with bans and American-backed counterinsurgencies. Though land reform laws did pass, under Magsaysay in 1955 and Macapagal in 1963, Congress riddled them with loopholes. Filipino Presidents also had a deep “urban bias” where they deprioritized farms over city factories. Through the 1960s and 1970s, Philippine rice yields hovered around Tanzania, Nigeria, or Uganda.

I say “deprioritized” not neglected, because after the late 1970s, the Philippines took off and never looked back.

Unlike most of Sub-Saharan Africa, the Philippines made farm investments that eventually paid off:

From Coconuts to Computer Chips

Also after independence, the Philippines protected infant industries. Quirino, Magsaysay, and Garcia used import licenses, capital controls (rules on who could buy dollars), and tariffs to steer scarce dollars towards raw materials and machines for domestic factories and away from imported consumer goods. This was “import substitution industrialization”.

To earn the dollars to import machines & equipment, the Philippines exported crops and minerals such as copra, coconut oil, sugar, timber, copper, and iron ore in the 1960s.

In the 1970s, President Marcos pivoted to export manufacturing, copying what Taiwan and South Korea did in the 1960s. He devalued the peso, let exporting firms import inputs tariff-free, and built export processing zones like Bataan.

The breakthrough was in semiconductors. Cristino Concepcion Jr. a Stanford-trained engineer, came home and founded Stanford Microsystems to assemble chips under contract for firms like Motorola and Texas Instruments. The benefit was pure labor arbitrage: an American assembler would be paid $5 to $6 an hour, but once you convert the pesos to dollars, a Filipino was paid $0.24 to $0.63 an hour. The firm grew to around 10K people.

Then, the American firm Intel opened an assembly facility in Makati in 1974.

Then National Semiconductor, Fairchild, Texas Instruments, AMD and others all set up plants in Manila or the export processing zones.

In 1977, the Philippines exported $95M in semiconductor devices; the next year it nearly doubled to $177M.

By the mid 1980s, the Philippines exported more semiconductor devices than sugar.

So the Philippines got into semiconductor chips roughly thirty years before Vietnam. But the country’s industry stalled at assembly and testing. Stanford Microsystems collapsed by 1985, and Filipino firms never became suppliers to those foreign plants. The foreign firms were walled-off export zones, while the rest of the economy stayed protected for family monopolies.

Cronyism & Reforms

Ferdinand Marcos ruled the country for ~20 years, stashed $5B to $10B in Swiss and Hong Kong banks, and built a crony system with local oligarchs.

Lucio Tan is the classic example. Under Marcos, his businesses (Asia Brewery, Fortune Tobacco, Allied Bank), won licenses and contracts that made them near-monopolies, and Tan gave bribes campaign contributions to Marcos in return.

In the early 1980s, the Philippines ran out of foreign currency and couldn’t service its foreign debt. The crisis paved the way for the 1986 People Power Revolution, which ousted Marcos. Corazon Aquino took over, surviving many coup attempts, but growth stayed among the most sluggish in Asia.

The next President was Fidel Ramos (1992-1998), who inherited a country with 10-hour blackouts and inefficient oligarchs.

For example, the Cojuangco family’s Philippine Long Distance Telephone company had a backlog of 100K+ people waiting years for a phone line. The telephone monopoly provided the worst telephone service in Asia with some of the highest prices and had a low telephone density of 2.3 phones per 100 people.

Ramos used the IMF conditions to dismantle these monopolies by inviting foreign competition. New phone companies formed and in a year the telephone service improved. To fix electricity and infrastructure, he pioneered the BOT (build, operate, and transfer) arrangement, allowing foreign private investors to build power plants & toll roads and operate for profit temporarily before handing it over to the government. From 1990 to 1994, private investment added 2.9 GW of power generating capacity. Also, PT Citra Lamtoro of Indonesia operated a BOT project to build the MetroManila skyway toll road.

Ramos also removed currency controls, making it easy for investors to convert the peso to dollars/yen/pounds. New electronic assembly plants arrived, but even more foreign money came as “hot money” going into highly liquid stocks and bonds, which, unlike a factory, investors could pull out the next day, quickly devaluing the peso.

The risk of financial deregulation showed up in the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.

Thailand borrowed heavily in foreign currency(dollars and yen), and too much of the money went into bad projects and overvalued real estate. When foreign investors pulled out, Thailand burned through its dollar reserves defending the baht’s value, ran out of foreign currency, and then let the currency crash.

After the Thai Baht crash, foreign investors pulled money out of Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Philippines. Vietnam and China had capital controls, so they had little hot money to lose.

The Filipino peso crashed as well as Manila’s stock market.

The Service & Remittance Economy

Ramos’ successor was Joseph Estrada (1998-2001), a former action film star & Ramos’ VP. He was ousted and arrested for plunder in 2001.

The next President was Gloria Macapagal Arroyo (2001-2010) who laid the foundation for the modern Philippine economy. She raised taxes to reduce borrowing and leaned into the Philippines’ comparative advantages: exporting workers (nurses, construction workers, nannies) to bring remittances and call centers since Filipinos already spoke English.

Under Aquino III (2010-2016), steady growth elevated the nation’s credit rating from “junk” to investment grade. Even today, the Philippines has a credit rating of BBB+, making the country more investible than Turkey, Brazil, Romania, Mexico, Hungary, Greece or Vietnam. Duterte focused on infrastructure, a push that continues under Ferdinand Marcos Jr. There’s also a mining export boom in gold, nickel, & copper.

So Why are Vietnam and the Philippines Different?

Vietnam exports goods: its merchandise exports are worth 92% of the size of its economy. For the Philippines, the figure is closer to 17%. The Philippines exports people and services instead: money sent home by overseas workers and call-center revenue each bring in roughly half as much as all of its goods exports.

Vietnam was bombed and sanctioned to death, maintained a one-party state, and copied much of China’s playbook. The Philippines began with democratic institutions and a manufacturing lead but lost decades to cronyism and failed land reform, then got burned by premature financial liberalization. It engineered its comeback through services & domestic reform. They both are upper middle income but got there in different ways.