In August 1990, Saddam Hussein’s army rolled into Kuwait. Crude oil, which sold for $18 a barrel in 1989, hit $35 by late 1990.

For Nigeria, the oil price spike was a brief windfall. Oil made up over 90% of Nigeria’s export earnings and 80% of government revenue, so an increase of the oil price meant a rush of revenue and foreign exchange (FX) earnings. Nigeria’s oil exports jumped from $9.5B in 1989 to $12.2B in 1990 and were still $11.6B in 1991, about ~$5B extra over two years. Babangida milked the high prices for all it was worth, but the price spike itself was brief. By 1991, oil prices crashed from $35 back to ~$20.

This is my last article on Babangida. The earlier ones covered his structural adjustment program (SAP), military patronage & SAP policy reversals, and privatization program. This one covers what he did with the oil money and how he lost power.

The TLDR is that he used part of the oil windfall to cut Nigeria’s foreign bank debt and spent the rest off the government's books. At the same time, he was “building a new democracy” from scratch: new states, a new capital, a census, and two political parties that he invented himself. Then in June 1993, Nigerians held what may have been the fairest election in Nigerian history at the time, and Babangida threw out the result.

The Nigeria Series:

Where the Windfall went: Off-Budget Patronage

Normally, Nigeria’s oil receipts flow into the Federation Account, the “national cake” that gets split between federal, state, and local governments and gets tracked in Nigeria’s federal budget.

But, Babangida routed a share of the proceeds away from the Federation Account into a separate, off-budget “Dedication Account” at the central bank. The dedication & other off-budget accounts collected dollars from a set share of daily oil sales and from upfront fees oil companies paid for new drilling & exploration rights. After Babangida left, a government panel led by the Nigerian economist Pius Okigbo estimated that ~$2B a year flowed through dedication & off-budget accounts from 1988 to 1994.

On paper, the money was spent to finance non-viable projects like the Ajaokuta steel plant. But in reality, most of the dedication account funds went into military patronage to keep Babangida from being overthrown.

The World Bank figured out that Nigeria’s stated numbers didn’t make sense and estimated how big Babangida’s off-the-books spending was. Before the Gulf war, extrabudgetary spending was around 20% to 38% of total spending. After the Gulf war in 1991 and 1992 extrabudgetary spending exceeded 60% of Nigeria’s government spending, meaning spending outside the budget became bigger than spending inside it.

As off-budget spending increased, Babangida gave up on tight structural adjustment discipline, and the central bank monetized the big deficits with central bank money printing. The official deficit went from ~4% of GDP in 1990 to ~6% by 1991 and ~9% by 1993.

The graph above was Nigeria’s official published deficits. If you include Babangida’s off-the-books spending, then the 1993 deficit was closer to 18% of GDP, financed by money printing.

As Babangida pampered the military, the people struggled. By 1992, the naira was devalued ₦9 to ₦17 per dollar. Since Nigeria depends on imported goods and because the central bank was printing money to finance his off-the-books spending, by 1992-1993, inflation rose again to 45% and 57% respectively.

Because of rampant inflation, nominal pay freezes and currency depreciation, by 1993, a federal employee’s wage bought between 14% to 20% of what it bought in 1980.

So for ordinary Nigerians, the brief Gulf war oil windfall didn’t improve their lives. Still, Babangida did use part of the windfall to strike a deal with Nigeria’s foreign lenders.

The Brady Deal

Babangida’s Structural Adjustment program allowed Nigeria to reschedule foreign debt payments, but it didn’t reduce the amount he owed. Foreign lenders were playing “extend & pretend” with Nigeria. By 1991, Nigeria owed foreign creditors $34.5B, up from $23.5B in 1986.

Why did foreign debt buildup?

Nigeria’s main lenders sat in two groups:

The Paris Club (Western & Japanese governments): ~ $14.7B

The London Club (Western & Japanese commercial banks): ~$5.6B

Nigeria wasn’t the only country with debt issues in the 1980s. In 1985, Ronald Reagan’s Treasury Secretary, James Baker, designated 15 heavily indebted developing countries: ten in Latin America plus the Philippines, Yugoslavia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, and Nigeria. This was the Latin American Debt Crisis + 5. Baker’s 1985 strategy was “pray & delay” to combine economic reforms, fresh bank lending, and debt rescheduling, hoping that these countries could grow out of their debt.

But the strategy didn’t work because banks didn’t want to lend more to these countries that couldn’t pay their existing loans.

In 1989, George H.W. Bush’s Treasury Secretary, Nicholas Brady, changed strategies.

He told the banks to take losses. Under the Brady Plan, each country negotiated its own deal, and each bank picked from a menu of ways to take its loss.

In the early 1990s, Nigeria and the London Club settled ~$5.4B to ~$5.6B of bank debt in two steps.

Step #1: Debt Buyback

Private banks holding ~$3.4B of loans sold them back to Nigeria at a 60% discount. As a result, Nigeria paid $1.4B in cash from its Gulf War oil money to make that $3.4B disappear. We call this debt reduction via debt buyback.

You are probably asking “Why would a bank accept a 60% discount?”

Because a promise to repay $100 is not worth $100 if Nigeria can’t pay. Banks could sell Nigerian loans to other investors on the secondary market, but those investors would only buy at a 79% discount because they saw Nigerian debt as risky. After all, Nigeria had missed debt payments and rescheduled debts so many times that investors did not see Nigeria as a responsible borrower. But, as Babangida’s government signaled that Nigeria would negotiate a Brady deal with the London Club, the price of Nigerian debt rose from a 79% discount ($21) toward a 60% discount ($40).

The banks preferred to cut their losses and collect $40 from Nigeria today rather than wait years to trust an already defaulted Nigeria to return them the full $100.

Step #2: Swap the Rest of the loans and “borrow” America’s credit rating

So far we took care of ~$3.4B out of Nigeria’s ~$5.6B bank debt.

For the remaining ~$2B, the private Western banks refused to take a full 60% loss. So banks swapped the $2B loan to Nigeria for roughly $2B in 30 year bonds, called “Brady Bonds”.

For those who don’t know finance, a bond is an IOU that investors buy and sell. These bonds would repay the $2B by 2020 and pay interest of 5.5% for the first three years and 6.25% after that.

So now the question is: Why would banks believe Nigeria, which couldn’t pay its existing debts, suddenly repay its $2B decades later?

The fact is the private banks didn’t have to trust Nigeria. Babangida’s administration spent $224M buying American treasury zero-coupon bonds. A normal bond pays interest every year. A zero-coupon bond pays nothing along the way. The idea is that you buy the bond cheaply today and the U.S. government pays you the full amount at the end. So, that $224M would be worth $2B in 2020. Babangida’s government then pledged these zero-coupon bonds as collateral, meaning that the banks could take these bonds if Nigeria failed to pay.

America was not guaranteeing Nigeria’s finances. America was only promising to pay its own bonds that Nigeria bought. In other words, the Brady deal let Nigeria borrow the creditworthiness of America by buying U.S bonds.

But those zero coupon bonds only covered the principal, not the interest. So Nigeria put another $128M, enough for one year of interest, into a 2nd collateral account that banks could draw on if Nigeria missed an interest payment.

That buyback & collateral package cost Nigeria ~$1.7B: $1.4B for the buyback, $0.2B for the U.S. bonds, and $0.1B for the interest reserve account. In return, Nigeria’s foreign bank debt reduced from ~$5.6B to ~$2B long term bonds, which saved Nigeria roughly half a billion dollars per year in debt payments. Nigeria’s total foreign debt fell from $34.5B to $30.7B in 1992.

This was a real achievement by Babangida. Other Brady countries borrowed from IMF or World Bank to pay for their bank debt reduction deals. But, Babangida, who built his image around never drawing IMF money, paid out entirely from Nigeria’s FX reserves. As a result, if you look at IMF records, you'll see that Babangida never drew out money from the IMF. His “Amount Drawn” during his tenure was zero.

Babangida spent years using the structural adjustment program to build FX reserves from less than 3 months of coverage when he came into office ($1.67B) to over 5 months by 1990 ($3.86B). But since Babangida refused financial assistance and used Nigeria’s FX to conduct the financial debt deal, Nigeria was back to near bankruptcy levels of reserves again (1 to 1.5 months) or $970M in 1992.

Second, the Paris Club governments (such as UK, U.S., Italy, Japan and Sweden), who Nigeria owed ~3x more than private lenders ($14.7B), did not forgive any of Nigeria’s debt. They just rescheduled again.

So Babangida entered the last year of his promised transition with Nigeria having less foreign bank debt, but with near empty reserves, inflation near 50%, and a civil service whose pay collapsed.

Building “Democracy” at Home

Babangida promised to hand power to civilians in 1990. Then he changed the date to 1992, then January 1993 and then finally August 1993. Nigerians called this “transition without end”. While he stalled, he was building the political engine of Nigeria’s 3rd Republic.

New States and Capital

In 1991, his government moved from Lagos to the new capital, Abuja, and he created 9 new states bringing the total number to 30.

He also raised the number of local government areas from 301 to 453 in 1989, then to 589 by 1991. Every new state and council meant a new headquarters, new civil servants, and new contracts, all paid partly by oil money, but mostly by money printing.

The 1991 Census

In November 1991, Nigeria held a three-day national census under lockdown, ordering tens of millions to stay home with borders, factories, and shops closed. The census is critical in Nigeria since the count dictates federal revenue shares and legislative seats.

To avoid issues of ethnic tension, no one was asked about their language, tribe, or religion. The census results were released in 1992, revealing that there were 88.5M Nigerians, far below the 110M that Nigerians expected.

Two parties created by the Military

When the ban on politics was lifted in 1989, new political associations sprang up. Babangida dismissed them all as old ethnic parties wearing new clothes. Instead, Babangida’s military created two parties, one “a little to the left” (Social Democratic Party - SDP) and one “a little to the right” (National Republican Convention - NRC). Babangida’s men designed their flags and posters, wrote their party platforms, appointed senior party officials, provided funds and even built party offices.

Anyone who Babangida called “extremist” or who had ever held a senior government position was banned from seeking elected office, excluding 70K+ people, until the ban was lifted in December 1991. He also made “new breed” politicians pass “integrity tests”, which were really a ploy to create a subservient political class that could be trusted to protect military leaders’ interests after he left power.

Did it work? There was progress. In December 1991 governorship elections, the NRC won 16 states and SDP won 14. In July 1992, the SDP won majorities in both houses of the National assembly. The parties also picked up regional nicknames. The NRC was the “Northern Republican Convention” of the Muslim North and the SDP was seen as the “Southern Democratic Party” representing the Yoruba and the Christian Middlebelt. But, there was ethnic crossover. The NRC also did well in the Igbo Southeast and Lagos.

The problem was that Babangida kept overturning results. In late 1991, governor primaries were cancelled in 9 states over “irregularities”. When the presidential primaries of August and September 1992 descended into intra-party factional disputes, vote buying and court challenges, Babangida cancelled all the primaries. Then, he banned all 23 candidates (including the front runners) and pushed the handover back to August 1993.

With every known politician banned, the two main parties needed new faces. Babangida vetted the candidates himself.

The Vetted Nominees

Two businessmen came through the new nomination process. The SDP was led by Moshood K.O. Abiola, a Yoruba Muslim who was one of the wealthiest men in Nigeria. He made his fortune running the Nigerian arm of the U.S. telecom firm, ITT. By 1993, he had business interests in publishing, newspapers, airlines, oil exploration, banking, football clubs, and farming and was President of Nigeria’s Stock Exchange. The NRC leader was Bashir Tofa, a Kanuri Muslim, who was a local business magnate in Kano, one of the main northern cities. Both were Muslim who knew Babangida.

Abiola chose a Kanuri (Northeasterner) Muslim as his running mate, while Tofa chose an Igbo (Southeasterner) Christian.

Abiola’s all-Muslim ticket was a gamble due to religious tensions at the time. In 1991, Muslim mobs in Kano hunted and killed Christians and in 1992, there was a land dispute in Zangon-Kataf between Christian Kataf people and Muslim Fulani & Hausa. That dispute ignited massive riots across Kaduna state, killing 500-800 people.

Babangida’s military clique favored Tofa, believing he would leave big contracts in military hands. Abiola was a different risk. He had his own fortune and media empire, so he couldn’t be controlled the same way. Also, Babangida’s clique believed that Abiola planned to launch investigations into corruption during Babangida’s rule.

Babangida didn’t even think he needed to rig the election. His military intel told him that Tofa would win easily.

His intelligence was wrong.

On June 12, 1993, 14M Nigerians voted. It was not a model election. Turnout was 35%, kept down by apathy, confusion, administrative and logistical failures. Tofa himself showed up with an invalid voter registration card.

But there were very few reports of violence or casualties and little evidence of systematic fraud or vote-rigging. Western observers described this election as relatively “free and fair”.

The unofficial results showed that Abiola secured 58% of the vote winning 19/30 states and the federal capital. He even won Kano, Tofa’s home state.

So, a Yoruba Muslim with a Muslim running mate won support across the North & South, from Christians and Muslims. Abiola would have been Nigeria’s first directly elected president from the South.

Babangida’s U.S.-style, two party system actually produced the national coalition it was supposedly designed to encourage. Too bad he rejected the result.

The Annulment

The sabotage started before anyone voted.

A pressure group called the Association for a Better Nigeria (ABN), made up of wealthy businessmen, politicians and military officers, spent months campaigning for Babangida to remain in office at least four more years. Its pitch was that if Nigeria returned to civilian democracy, then Nigeria would tear itself into ethnic conflict like Yugoslavia was at the time.

The ABN weaponized the courts to get their way:

Many Nigerians didn’t buy Babangida’s statement. The pile of contradictory court orders was most likely the regime’s own creation since Babangida’s government & security forces allegedly sponsored the ABN. The US, the EU, UK, and Canada condemned the annulment and cut aid to Nigeria. The UK went further by suspending military training and restricting visas for Nigeria’s military.

Many Nigerians thought Babangida refused to hand the nation to a politician who might investigate his clique for corruption.

Babangida Runs out of Moves

The Yoruba of the Southwest were apoplectic that one of their own, Moshood Abiola, had his victory stolen from him. Some Yoruba activists spoke openly of secession if the election results weren’t restored.

In early July 1993, protestors rioted in Lagos & other Southwest cities and set fire to barricades, looted shops, hijacked cars, and clubbed some policemen to death. Over 10 people (regime’s numbers) to 100 people (U.N.’s numbers) were killed.

Babangida responded with every trick in the book. He used his security forces to crackdown on protests. He tried to placate Nigerians by promising new elections (without Abiola on the ballot though). He closed several newspapers, including one owned by Abiola. In early August, Abiola flew to London, fearing for his life.

Babangida still had supporters in the North who still rallied for him, but his legitimacy was collapsing everywhere else. At least 30 officers of the rank of colonel and above said they would retire in protest of Babangida’s annulment. The Campaign for Democracy organized a 3-day stay-at-home nationwide protest that shut down commerce in Lagos and other large cities. Tens of thousands of Nigerians were fleeing back to their homes & ancestral villages, fearing that a new civil war was about to emerge.

Babangida ran out of moves. In August 1993, he resigned from office, but he had one last trick up his sleeve. He handed power to an Interim National Government led by his friend, Ernest Shonekan, a Yoruba businessman and former managing director for United Africa Company, which sold building materials, cars, palm oil, and rubber. Babangida hoped that installing Shonekan, a Yoruba, would placate the Yoruba protesters as Shonekan would organize another election.

Concluding Thoughts

First off, I am just happy that I am finally done writing about Babangida. By 1993, Nigeria was much poorer than former East or South Asian peers, but still much richer per capita than other big Sub-Saharan African states.

The popular narrative is that Babangida let the IMF’s SAP wreck Nigeria, but that answer gives the reforms too much blame and neglects Nigeria’s overall macroenvironment. For most of Babangida’s tenure, oil prices remained far below early 1980s levels. Since Nigeria depends on high oil prices for government revenue, FX, industrial subsidies, and economic growth, Nigeria would struggle, SAP or not. His predecessors, Shagari and Buhari rejected the IMF and still struggled after the first oil crash in mid 1981 (Shagari: agriculture crisis, debt default, inflation, FX shortages; Buhari: FX shortages, car manufacturing collapse, stalled megaprojects). Babangida inherited those problems just as Saudi Arabia’s oil production surge triggered another oil price crash in the mid 1980s.

Like him or hate him, Babangida addressed real problems with the SAP. Babangida inherited a country with no FX and was bartering goods. He used the SAP to crush corrupt import license schemes and used the brief Gulf War oil windfall to reduce foreign bank debt.

His failures were half-hearted reforms and corruption. His devaluation strategy differed from the World Bank’s proposal, and his two-tier exchange rate spawned a new FX corruption scheme called “round tripping”. He increased fuel prices, but never made fuel prices cost-reflective, so refineries still collapsed. He bailed out the bankrupt state-owned airline while its operations were still awful. And to keep the military from overthrowing him, he diverted more oil funds into off-budget accounts to placate the military while ordinary people suffered.

His political transition was also flawed. He wanted a civilian government loyal to his military clique, so he created the parties and vetted the candidates. When voters picked Abiola, he annulled the election, killing his credibility and costing Nigeria foreign aid. His final move was handing power to his lackey, Shonekan. Will Shonekan get Nigeria out of this mess? You’ll learn about him and Sani Abacha next time.

Sources