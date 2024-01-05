The European Union(EU) is in short, a trading bloc that made Europe survive the threat of Soviet Communism and increase its living standards even during the collapse of the individual states’ empires.

The European Union(EU) has ~450M people with a GDP smaller than America and China. Every European Union nation except Bulgaria, has very high human development.

The key things about the EU are the customs union, which made an integrated market with standardized laws for the 27 nations, the free movement of people, goods and services, and the shared passport.

20 of the 27 nations use the euro and they have a common foreign & security policy. (Although many nations like France still have their own foreign policy).

Norway, United Kingdom, & Switzerland are three liberal European countries that are not in the EU but trade heavily with the EU. The UK was in the EU but famously left January 31st 2020.

The EU makes “Liberal Europe” (EU, UK, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and excluding Turkey, Russia, and etc.) the biggest region of trade in the world. It makes up over $20T dollars and it makes liberal Europe responsible for nearly 40% of global trade.

Ok but what is the EU? It is a trade bloc of economic cooperation. How so? Right now, Italy’s Lombardy, France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Germany’s Wruttemberg, and Spain’s Catalonia are the “Four Motors for Europe” that collaborate in automotive innovation and development. In fact, Europe cooperates so much, that this region has the highest interregional trade of any region in the world. 70% of Europe’s exports/imports are to other European countries:

In terms of GDP, the European Union is the 3rd biggest economy. As of 2022, the European Union has a GDP of $16.75T, while China’s GDP is $17.96T, and America’s GDP is $25.44T.

Let’s talk about the not-so-secret rule about the European Union — it’s a huge wage arbitrage strategy.

As you can see we have rich countries where at current exchange rates, the average German, Dutch, or Austrian makes over $50K per year, while you have Bulgarians, Romanians, and Polish make under $20K per year. The big firms were created in Western Europe in the early 1900s and they take advantage of Eastern European labor, educated workforce, and decent infrastructure.

Note 1: If we adjusted wages for purchasing power parity, since Europe is a cheaper than the United States, rich Europe has average wages closer to $60K to $70K a year while poor Europe has average wages closer to $30K to $40K.



Note 2: There’s actually three Europe’s in the EU. But I just showed the Rich and Poor to make my point:

Rich Europe (Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands, Austria, Germany, etc.)

Middle Europe: (Italy, Malta, Spain, Slovenia, Estonia, Czechia, Portugal, etc.)

Poor Europe: (Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria)

You might be thinking - isn’t this evil? Isn’t poor Europe being exploited for the sake of rich Europe?

In my opinion the answer is NO. Poor Europe is not poor because of exploitation by Rich Europe, nor is Rich Europe rich for exploiting Poor Europe. The TLDR is that poor Europe used to be communist and their growth used to be fast until the 70s and 80s. Now that Poor Europe is in the EU, they are growing faster than Rich Europe.

History of Eastern Europe joining the EU

In short, Poland and other Eastern European were forced into Communism under the Soviet Union. The countries industrialized and had fast growth in the 50s and 60s, but by the 70s and 80s, Communist Eastern Europe stagnated. Socialism & Communism in Europe ended in three phases:



Part 1, Death of the Warsaw Pact: By 1989, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and East Germany revolted against communism, and Czechoslovakia split into Czech Republic and Slovakia. Meanwhile, East Germany united with West Germany.



Part 2, Death of the Soviet Union: Then in 1991, the Soviet Union itself died and split into 15 different countries. the European Core (Russia, Moldova, Belarus & Ukraine), the Baltics (Latvia, Lithuania, & Estonia), the Central Asian “Stans” (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, & Kyrgyzstan), and the Caucuses (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia).

Part 3, Death of Yugoslavia: Then in 1992, Yugoslavia went into ethnic wars and split into Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

After abandoning communism (Soviet Union & the Warsaw Pact allies) or cooperative socialism (Yugoslavia), all of Eastern Europe underwent shock therapy to transition from Marxist-Leninist or Socialist Cooperative economies to capitalist economies. The requirements for shock therapy were the following:

Ending price controls: prices would be mostly set by buyers and sellers instead of government bureaucrats deciding the pries of goods/services Privatizing government owned enterprises. Businesses would be run by private individuals and entrepreneurs instead of the government. Removing government subsidies (low interest loans) This means instead of most businesses being government owned businesses, businesses would be run privately by entrepreneurs.

For most countries, the transition was absurdly painful unless you were Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland, and Slovakia. In fact, living standards decreased at first. Some countries took their time with shock therapy, like Poland. While in other nations it was an unmitigated rapid disaster which created an oligarchical class, like Russia.

Hungary recovered in the mid 90s.

In the Baltic states & Romania life expectancy dropped and it took until the late 90s, before life expectancy rose again.



Bulgaria recovered in the 2000s.

Russia, Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine took until after the 2008 financial crisis just to bring life expectancy up to the end of USSR days.

Is Western Europe Exploiting Eastern Europe?

In 1999, Poland was really poor by Western Standards, average Pole made $4500 a year ($7940 in 2022 inflation adjusted dollars). Compare that to Germany where the average German back then made $27K a year ($47.6K in 2022 inflation adjusted dollars). Germans made roughly 6x what Poles made.

Fast forward to 2022, the average Pole makes $18K a year, compare that to the average German who makes $53K a year. Now Germans make 3x what Poles make. Poland has had an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.62% adjusted for inflation for 23 years, while Germany has had an average, inflation adjusted CAGR of 0.47% for 23 years.

In other words, Polish people, and for that matter poor Europe, is closing the gap between their wages and rich Europe’s wages. Just like how populist Americans complain that “Mexico” or “China” is killing wage gains America for greater profits, the same can be said about Eastern Europe being that way for Western Europe. Wage growth in Western Europe also hasn’t been great. While, the European Union has been absurdly good for the former poor Central and Eastern Europe. In fact, by 2030, Poland will be richer than many middle European countries, especially if it manages to make the transition from “catch up growth” to “cutting edge growth”

Where do you think the German firms like BMW, Dutch firms like Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML), or Austrian firms Voelstalpine invest their new factories in? German Volkswagen and Belgian Materials firm Umicore are making car batteries in Poland, Airbus, where management is conducted in France makes helicopters in Romania. The German automotive supplier Bosch makes electric motors for bicycles in Slovakia.

The European Union is ultimately a model of economic cooperation which has managed to increase living standards for all its members, but most importantly increase the living standards of its poorer nations faster.

The European Union has been so successful that other regions have made copycat versions of it - South American Mercosur, African Union, Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Eurasian Economic Union, South Asian Free Trade Area, the Caribbean Community, the Central American Integration System, and the USMCA. However none of these groups have the high levels of interregional trade that Europe has.

The 1990-2020 world - the “era of globalization” has really been an era of North America, East Asia, and Europe dominating global trade and interregional trade. It will be interesting what the next 30 years will bring. Will it be an era of more national protectionism, true globalization, or economic regional cooperation. Only time will tell.

Also “The Globalization Myth, Why Regions Matter” by Shannon O Neil was used as a reference.