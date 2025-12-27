In the 1980s & 1990s, an entire category of banks was virtually wiped out in the United States. They were called “Savings & Loans” or “thrifts”. Think of them as simple savings banks focused on home loans.

For decades, they dominated mortgage lending. In the 1960s and early 1970s, two-thirds of mortgage creation came from thrifts. But by 1980, ~50% of all mortgage loans came from thrifts instead of commercial banks. See graph below:

Today, mortgage lending sits mostly with commercial banks. Many thrifts were swallowed up or converted to commercial banks.

In 1980, there were 4K of these thrifts. As of 2025, there are ~600 remaining, an 85% drop. What happened?

This is Part I of the story about the rise and fall of thrifts in the U.S.

A 19th-Century Thrift Industry

In the 1800s, commercial banks served only the wealthy and industrialists. Working families were largely locked out of home loans.

In 1831, a group of English immigrants in Philadelphia (who were mainly doctors and factory owners) spotted this “housing gap” and built a workaround. They created the Oxford Provident Building Association, modeled on British building societies where workers pooled their modest savings to buy homes one by one.

Their first loan: $375 (~$14K today) to a local lamplighter. The first thrift-borrowed home is below:

The model exploded. By the 1850s, thrifts had spread to New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. By the 1860s: California and Texas.

How the American Civil War Expanded Thrifts

During the Civil War, the Union faced a financial nightmare: finance a war, stabilize bond markets, and end the chaos of America’s banking system.

Reading about this will make you appreciate our current financial system. In the 1860s, there was NO SINGLE NATIONAL CURRENCY. Instead:

Each bank printed their own “dollars”. Back then, dollars were promissory notes where the bank promised to redeem the note for gold or silver on demand if asked.

But a $10 Ohio bank note wasn’t worth $10 in New York. Each note traded at discounts. Maybe an Ohio $10 was worth $9 in NY, maybe less. Distance and bank reputation determined the discount/premium.

There was even an actual profession: “bank note reporters” who published weekly tables pricing what a “dollar” was worth by bank and state. Look at the bank note report below:

This insanity created trade friction, arbitrage, and rampant fraud. It reminds me of some chaotic aspects of crypto today. Abraham Lincoln couldn’t pay soldiers or sell bonds in a system where “a dollar” had no consistent value across regions.

To end the madness, Abraham Lincoln signed into law the National Bank Act of 1864.

Under this law, banks could only issue paper dollars if they first bought large quantities of U.S. government bonds and deposited those bonds in the Treasury. If a bank failed, the collateral (government bonds) was already in federal hands. The treasury could sell the bonds and the proceeds were used to redeem the dollar notes at full value. As a result, a dollar’s value no longer depended on the survival of an individual bank and became a uniform, nationally trusted currency. No more dollar discounts, no more arbitrage, and far less fraud.

But this structure had an unintended side effect. Commercial banks were built to be liquid: they issued paper money, held U.S. government bonds, and focused on shorter term business lending. To print paper dollars, banks had to lock-up significant capital in treasury bonds held by the government. That made long-term mortgages hard to sell, and risky in a panic. So long-term mortgages were a bad fit for banks’ balance sheets. Over time, commercial banks gravitated towards short-term business credit, while home lending shifted to specialized institutions designed to tolerate long-term illiquid loans: the thrifts.

As the U.S. entered the 2nd Industrial Revolution after the Civil War (steel replacing iron, electricity replacing steam, oil replacing coal), industrial growth spurred urbanization and soaring demand for housing. Thrift associations proliferated. Also in 1873, U.S. ended bimetallism by stopping the use of silver as money.

By the 1890s, there were 6K of these thrifts nationwide.

The Mortgage Innovation that Built the Middle Class

In the 1890s, the thrifts popularized the amortizing, long-term mortgage, where families paid both interest & principal over 8 to 12 years.

Before this, mortgages were essentially financial traps:

Picture a working family in 1900: they borrow $2,000 (~$77K today) at 6% for five years. Annual payment: $120 ($4,630 today). Manageable for a skilled worker.

The trap? After five years, the full $2K comes due in cash. Unless you could refinance (get a new loan) or were wealthy, you lost the house by defaulting. The bank took it. Five years of payment and you still lose the house.

Amortizing mortgages changed everything. Families could actually own homes. From the 1890s to 1920s, thrifts exploded. Then the Great Depression nearly destroyed thrifts.

The Great Depression: Thrifts on the Brink, FDR to the Rescue

By the early 1930s, thrifts were collapsing.

Mass defaults. Panicked withdrawals (aka Bank runs). Mortgages were long-term, illiquid assets for thrifts, but depositors wanted their cash now. With less cash, thrifts couldn’t lend, and with rising unemployment, families couldn’t keep their homes.

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover created the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), essentially a central bank for thrifts. It offered low-interest loans so thrifts could keep lending and avoid selling people’s homes at fire-sale prices.

However, this intervention was ”too little too late”.

The FHLB prevented thrift collapses but did nothing for homeowners. Thrifts used FHLB funds to shore up their balance sheets while continuing to foreclose on family homes.

By 1933:

FDR’s team saw the problem: “You can’t stabilize thrifts without saving homeowners.”

The New Deal regulators concluded:

Banks are inherently fragile Deposits should be safe havens, not investments Interest rate competition kills thrifts

Problem 1: Delinquent mortgages were killing both families and thrifts

Solution: In 1933, FDR made the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC). HOLC bought delinquent mortgages directly from thrifts and refinanced them into 15-30 year, fixed-rate, fully amortizing, affordable loans. Families could afford payments. Thrifts got bad loans off their books.

Problem 2: Thrifts were killing themselves in interest rate wars

During the Depression, depositors were fleeing. To stop the bleeding, thrifts offered higher and higher interest rates on savings accounts to desperately keep deposits. Desperate thrift banks promised unsustainably high rates, which crushed their profit margins and forced them to make riskier loans to compensate. When those risky loans failed, the thrift banks failed anyway. This made a death spiral: higher rates to depositors → thinner profit margins → riskier loans to compensate → failures → panic → more withdrawals.

Solution: FDR signed the Banking Act of 1933, which had a rule called Regulation Q, which capped savings interest rates to customers. If thrifts can’t compete on rates, depositors won’t constantly move their money to whoever pays more.

With no rate competition, thrift banking had guaranteed, boring profits… which was the point. This created the “3-6-3” rule which lasted decades: pay depositors 3%, lend at 6%, play golf at 3 PM.

Problem 3: People couldn’t tell safe thrifts from dying ones

In 1934, FDR created the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corporation (FSLIC) to insure thrift savings deposits (initially up to $5K, but later up to $40K). Your money was guaranteed safe even if your thrift collapsed. Panicked withdrawals stopped immediately.

Problem 4: Short-term mortgages were still trapping families

According to FDR’s team, it was clear that 8-12 year amortizing mortgages weren’t enough for families to build real equity in their homes.

Solution: The Federal Housing Administration (FHA, 1934) established national standards requiring lenders to offer fixed-rate, long-term, fully amortized mortgages. The FHA insured these mortgages, protecting lenders against default and encouraging them to offer better terms. Initially 15 years, eventually extending to 30 years by 1948 during the Truman administration.

This was revolutionary for homeowners. They had three decades to pay off a home with predictable monthly payments that actually built ownership. It also planted the seed of a future disaster for lenders: long-term, fixed rate assets (30 year mortgages) funded by short-term liabilities (savings deposits).

Problem 5: Housing finance was too local and boom-busty

Thrifts could only make new loans as fast as local people deposited money. During economic downturns, deposits dried up exactly when housing needed credit most.

Solution: In 1938, FDR made Fannie Mae, a government-owned corporation that bought FHA-approved mortgages from thrifts. This converted locked-up, 30-year mortgages into immediate cash, taking the interest rate risk off thrifts’ books and letting them keep lending regardless of how much money locals had deposited.

Housing finance no longer depended on whether your town had enough savings deposits.

In a nutshell, the New Deal architecture:

HOLC: Rescued falling mortgages

FSLIC: Stopped panicked withdrawals with deposit insurance

Regulation Q: Ended destructive rate competition

FHA: Standardized and insured long-term, fixed-rate mortgages

Fannie Mae: Nationalized mortgage funding and absorbed interest rate risk

The 1960s: New Deal System Needs a Revamp

The New Deal system more-or-less worked for three decades. Whenever inflation ticked up in the 1950s, the Federal Reserve raised rates to cool it down. To keep thrifts stable, Regulation Q’s depositor savings rate caps rose in lockstep (from 2.5% to 3%).

But by 1966 under Lyndon B. Johnson, things started breaking. Inflation was consistently above 3.5%.

It kept climbing, especially after 1968. So, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates from 4% to 6% to fight it.

Here’s how the Fed did this: The Fed sold government bonds to banks. When banks buy these bonds, they hand over cash to the Fed. This drains money from the banking system.

With less cash available, banks get tighter with cash. If Bank A is short on cash (because it just bought bonds from the Fed), it must borrow from Bank B overnight to meet legal reserve requirements (the minimum cash banks must keep in their vaults; today it’s mostly electronic).

Bank B knows cash is scarce and demands a higher price for overnight lending: “I won’t lend at 4% anymore. You’ll pay me a higher rate.” Eventually that overnight rate became 6%, as you can see in the chart above. The Fed Funds rate is the rate banks charge each other for overnight loans.

The Cascade Effect

The fed funds rate essentially sets the floor for all other interest rates. If a bank can earn 6% risk-free by lending to another bank overnight, why would a bank buy a government bond paying only 4%?

It wouldn’t. Treasury yields also rise to compete. So increasingly at treasury bond auctions, the government was offering more attractive rates.

By late 1966, even short-term government bonds (3-month, 6-month, 1-year) were paying almost 6%. See graph below:

This leads us to the thrift trap: Regulation Q capped deposit rates for thrifts and commercial banks at around 5 to 5.5% in the mid 1960s.

If you were a small-medium sized business, corporation, pension fund, or wealthy investor, the choice was obvious: withdraw your money from thrifts paying 5% to 5.5% and buy government bonds paying you nearly 6%. This mass exodus is called disintermediation: money leaving thrifts & banks for direct investment in treasury bond securities.

Why This Crushed Thrifts Specifically

Here’s where banks and thrifts diverged catastrophically: banks were more nimble, thrifts were more weighed down.

Commercial banks held mostly short-term, repricing loans (think 1-5 year business loans), with 30-year fixed rate mortgages making up only 14% to 20% of their portfolios. When the fed funds rate & treasury rates rose and a business loan came for renewal, banks could hike the borrowers’ rates immediately, above what they paid depositors. This flexibility, plus their early 1960s push into consumer savings and loans (competing directly with thrifts), let them adapt.

Thrifts, however, held mostly 30-year fixed-rate mortgages. When rates rose, deposits fled from thrifts to higher-yielding government bonds and banks, but thrifts couldn’t raise rates on their existing mortgages. Those were locked in at 5% for three decades.

The Credit Crunch of 1966

This disintermediation caused the first thrift credit crunch since the Great Depression. Thrifts operated on razor-thin margins. They didn’t need mass withdrawals to fail. Losing just 5-10% of deposits wiped out their cash reserves.

When large depositors pulled out billions, thrifts stopped making new mortgages entirely.

The housing market collapsed overnight. Check out the NYT article in 1966 on the credit crunch.

Why build homes when no one could get a loan? Look at the graph below:

Construction dropped by half in less than a year : December 1965: 1.65 million new units October 1966: 843,000 new units



Congress’s Failed Band-Aid

To save thrifts, LBJ’s administration raised Regulation Q caps, allowing thrifts to pay 75 basis points (0.75%) more than commercial banks for savings deposits.

The theory: this “bonus” would keep deposits from fleeing.

It didn’t work.

The bonus only mattered for small savers choosing between banks based purely on interest rates. But for everyday people, banks offered something thrifts couldn’t: convenience.

Most people didn’t bank based on a 0.75% edge. They banked where their paycheck landed and their bills got paid. A marginally higher rate at a thrift couldn’t compete with that. The only place the rate bonus worked was for long-term certificates of deposit(CDs): money you lock away for years and don’t touch. For these accounts, convenience didn’t matter. But this policy just changed what kind of money thrifts held. They gained long-term CDs while still losing the liquid, everyday savings deposits they needed to operate. Thrifts still remained fragile.

Three Events Made Thrifts Structurally Obsolete

LBJ’s Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Act of 1968 (We’ll discuss this) The creation of Money Market Mutual Funds (You’ll Learn about this in Part II) The Aftermath of the Yom Kippur War (You’ll Learn about this in Part II)

Event #1 LBJ’s HUD Act of 1968

LBJ’s Housing & Urban Development Act was an ambitious bill that tried to provide affordable homes and revive cities, but it also was a federal budgeting and financial engineering bill. By the late 1960s, LBJ was funding the Vietnam War and Great Society social programs while federal deficits increased. Fannie Mae sat on the government’s balance sheet, making the deficit look even worse.

Even though today America would kill for a fiscal position like this (in 2025, the federal deficit was 5.9% of GDP), back then, a 3% deficit was politically toxic.

The Problem Before 1968

The federal government was using taxpayer money to buy mortgages from thrifts. When interest rates rose to 8% or 9%, mortgages bought at 7% lost value. The government was holding depreciating assets, and it showed on the budget. The government absorbed the risk.

The Solution: Privatize the Risk

Split Fannie Mae. This act moved mortgage liabilities off the federal budget, preserved housing credit for political reasons, and shifted the risk to capital markets. Instead of Fannie Mae raising money from taxpayers, it now raised money on the stock market and bond market.

Why This Killed Thrifts: The Duration Trap

Before 1968, the federal government absorbed all the interest rate risk. If rates rose and existing mortgages at lower rates lost value, then that was the government’s problem, not the thrifts’.

But, after 1968, thrifts were suddenly exposed to duration risk for the first time.

What is duration risk?

To understand this, think back to Physics I: Mechanics in university or AP Physics in high school. The basis of everything in mechanics was Distance (meters). The first derivative of distance is Speed/Velocity (meters per second), how fast distance changes. The second derivative is Acceleration (meters per second squared), how fast velocity changes.

Bonds work the same way:

Bond Price (or Mortgage Value in this case) is Distance: It’s the total ground you gain or lose. It’s the wealth of the mortgage lender. Duration is Velocity: Duration is first-order behavior or price sensitivity. Duration measures how fast your mortgage’s value moves when interest rates change. A 30-year mortgage has brutal duration: if average mortgage rates for new loans rise 1%, then the existing mortgage loan loses roughly 12% of its value. For a lender, a 30-year mortgage is more dangerous than a 5-year loan due to compounding. If new mortgage interest rates rise to average out 8% over 30 years, when the lender has already issued a 6% mortgage rate for 30 years, the lender is losing 2% of money he could have earned for 30 years! That math compounds! If you lost 2% for 5 years, that’s just a flesh wound comparatively. I like to think of duration as how "trapped" a lender is at an old interest rate. The longer the loan, the more violent the price swings.



Thanks to the New Deal, mortgages are 30-year bonds with an asymmetric advantage to the borrower. This brings us to #3: Convexity is Acceleration: Convexity is the second order behavior: it is the sensitivity to price sensitivity (duration). If duration is how trapped a thrift/bank is at an old rate while rates rise and the lender’s asset loses value, convexity is a measure of how that trap gets tighter or looser. Or in another way, if duration is the speed at which the lender loses money, convexity is the foot hitting the gas pedal as you head toward the cliff. For a thrift, this trap was diabolical because of negative convexity : When market rates fall (the “Snap”): If you are the lender, you would want your borrower to be trapped on the old, high-rate. You would prefer that the borrower pays a 7% mortgage while most new mortgages’ average interest rate is at 5%; it’s more money for you. Unfortunately for the lender, this doesn’t happen because borrowers refinance. You get paid back the old loan, and your gains vanish. You are forced to take that cash and reinvest it at the 5% lower rate. When market rates rise (the “Stretch”): If you are a lender, this is a nightmare. You are trapped earning 6% from that mortgage you made years ago, while markets rise and new homeowners are now paying 10% on their mortgage. At that moment, if you are the borrower paying that lower, 6% rate, you will feel like a King/Queen. Unless some emergency happens, they would never want to move or refinance, and they’ll stay in their house. Here’s what makes it worse: when a thrift/bank makes a 30-year mortgage, they don’t actually expect to wait 30 years for the money. They know that, on average, people move, get divorced, or die every 7 to 10 years. Banks usually expect the homeowner to sell the house after 10 years and pay the mortgage in full.



But, if market interest rates rise to 10%, then the borrower is staying longer than 10 years. The “time lever” of the lender’s mortgage stretches. This is the “acceleration” of convexity. If the borrower stays for 30 years rather than 10, the lender isn’t just losing 4% against the market; the lender is losing 4% THREE TIMES LONGER than the lender originally planned. Also, if the lender wanted to sell the mortgage to Fannie Mae, it would be at a massive loss. Lastly, they can’t reprice that mortgage either. It’s stuck at that rate for 30 years. The thrift is losing on time (the borrower stays longer) and rates (they’re missing out on higher yields). And new depositors weren’t coming in, they were pulling their savings out of thrifts for higher yielding investments like government bonds.

Look below at the math at different scenarios, if rates rise, the thrift is screwed.

For this, a thrift loses on both ends of an interest rate change. It’s saying “heads you win, tails I lose”. Thrifts were going bankrupt.

Unfortunately, within the first year Nixon came into office, he had to deal with the thrift crisis which took place in the recession of 1969-1970. But Nixon had a plan. Join me next time to see if it was a good plan or not.

Conclusion

By 1966, the ‘3-6-3’ rule was dead. For thirty years, thrifts had a guaranteed path to profit, but inflation turned their reliable asset (the 30-year mortgage) into a ticking time bomb. The walls of Regulation Q were cracking as interest rate regulation started to make no sense, and for the first time since the Depression, housing was grinding to a halt.

The thrift industry had survived the Civil War, the Panic of 1893, and the Great Depression. It would not survive what came next: two oil shocks, a Federal Reserve chairman willing to break the economy to kill inflation, and a series of political gambles that turned a crisis into a catastrophe. The final bill to taxpayers would dwarf the 2008 bailout (Savings & Loans net bailout: $124B, The Great Financial Crisis net bailout: $32B).

In the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, at least the government made money lending to banks ($16B) & insurance companies ($17.5B), while losing money on bailing out GM/Chrysler, homeowners, and more (-$68B), leading to $32B net loss on the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). As you’ll find out next time in Part II, the Savings & Loans Crisis cost the American taxpayer $100B+.