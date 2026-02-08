In 1970, the Nixon administration faced a quiet emergency. The savings and loans industry, which held 70% of America’s residential mortgages, was bleeding out. Deposits were fleeing. Mortgage portfolios were losing value. The entire system that financed American homeownership was on the verge of collapse.

In 1970, Ginnie Mae, a government agency created two years earlier under LBJ, guaranteed a revolutionary new financial product: the mortgage-backed security. Private lenders, like thrifts & banks, pooled government-insured mortgages, and Ginnie Mae guaranteed payments to investors. That same year, the Nixon administration created Freddie Mac to buy mortgages directly from thrifts, giving them immediate cash instead of waiting thirty years for repayment.

Together, these two innovations turned mortgages from static contracts into tradable products.

It worked. It saved the industry, temporarily. It also, without anyone realizing it at the time, laid the foundation for modern securitization, which would later play a central role in the 2008 crisis.

This is the story of how three presidents, Nixon, Ford, and Carter, tried to save an industry that was structurally doomed, and how each band-aid made the eventual disaster worse.

Previously, I discussed the “beginning of the end” of the savings and loans industry. S&Ls, or thrifts, were a type of bank that largely disappeared in the United States in their original form. For decades, they dominated mortgage lending.

In the 1960s and early 1970s, two-thirds of mortgage creation came from thrifts. Even by 1980, ~50% of all mortgage loans still originated from thrifts rather than commercial banks.

Thrifts were invented in the U.S. in the 1830s by English immigrants as mutual savings institutions designed to help working-class households buy homes. They dominated the home loan market for nearly a century, then nearly collapsed during the Great Depression.

The FDR administration saved the thrift market with a slew of New Deal Reforms:

The Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) removed defaulted mortgages from thrifts’ balance sheets and refinanced ~1M loans. The Banking Act of 1933 introduced Regulation Q, capping interest rates on savings deposits. The Federal Savings & Loan Insurance Corporation (FSLIC) insured thrift deposits The FHA standardized long-term, fully amortized mortgages (by the late 1940s, 30-year loans became standard) Fannie Mae was created to buy FHA-approved mortgages from thrifts.

This New Deal housing system worked remarkably well for nearly three decades. Homeownership expanded, mortgage credit stabilized, and bank runs disappeared.

But the system had a fatal flaw: it only worked in a low-inflation, low interest-rate world…

The Core problem: duration mismatch

Thrifts funded long-duration, fixed-rate assets (30-year mortgages) with short-term liabilities (withdrawable savings deposits). Think of it like borrowing on a credit card to fund a 30-year investment. If rates spike, you’re underwater.

This mismatch, baked in by New Deal reforms, stayed hidden until inflation forced interest rate hikes starting in 1966, and exploding during the 1970s oil shocks.

When interest rates rose, two things happened simultaneously:

Asset Side:

Suppose a thrift issued a 30-year mortgage at 5–6%. If 3 or 6-month U.S. government Treasury bills began yielding 7–10%, that mortgage immediately lost market value. No investor (i.e. Fannie Mae) would pay full price to buy a long-duration, prepayable mortgage loan from a thrift yielding less than short-term, risk-free government bonds. To make the loan’s yield competitive, the thrift could only sell the mortgage to Fannie Mae at a steep discount.

Liability Side:

As Treasury yields rose, depositors demanded higher returns to keep their money in thrifts. Why accept 5.3% on a thrift savings account when buying a government bond gave you 6%? To retain depositors, thrifts had to raise their savings account interest rates. Thus, a thrift’s liabilities (savings deposits) were repriced upwards.

In other words, rising rates mechanically made thrifts insolvent, with declining assets and rising liabilities, even if no homeowner defaulted on their home loan.

Why Commercial Banks Survived What Killed Thrifts

Banks faced the same interest rate environment but didn’t collapse in the 1980s-1990s like thrifts did. In the 1960s, thrifts were legally restricted to mortgages and savings deposits. Banks were diversified into short-term commercial loans, consumer lending (auto, credit card), and business lines of credit.

These assets were repriced frequently. When rates rose, banks could charge higher rates on loans within months, not decades. If a bank made a 90-day commercial loan at 8% in January, the bank could roll it over to 10% if rates rose. Banks also had checking accounts, which customers kept for transaction purposes regardless of interest rates, which can’t be said for a thrift’s savings account.

The result: banks had natural hedges when interest rates rose, but thrifts did not.

This problem surfaced as early as the 1966 credit crunch and worsened throughout the late 1960s. By 1969, it landed on Richard Nixon’s desk.

Richard Nixon (1969-1974)

By 1970, 1-year treasury bond interest rates had risen from ~6% in 1968 to over 8%. The duration problem was visible:

Thrifts’ mortgage portfolios were losing value

Some deposits were fleeing to higher-yielding alternatives

The 1969-70 recession caused a credit crunch

Nixon could have let thrifts die or bailed them out. He chose the latter since thrifts were the primary engine of homeownership. In the 1970s, thrifts held ~70% of all residential mortgages. Letting thrifts fail risked panic withdrawals from even healthy banks, a replay of 1930s bank runs, and the destruction of the mortgage market. Even the New Deal institutions, Federal Savings & Loans Insurance Co. and Federal Housing Administration, would be insufficient for the destruction at that scale. In 1970, Nixon was still in his first term and didn’t want to be seen as a bad steward of the economy.

Nixon’s response was the 1970 Emergency Home Finance Act. This law focused on liquidity (giving thrifts short-term funding to not run out of cash), not solvency (dealing with the issue that thrifts’ assets, mortgages, were declining in value to fall below the value of their deposit liabilities):

The Creation of Mortgage-Backed Securities

Before 1970, mortgages were “stuck.” A thrift that originated a loan had to hold it to maturity for thirty years. Mortgage-backed securities (MBS) changed that by turning mortgages from static contracts into tradable products.

Ginnie Mae and the newly created Freddie Mac launched the first MBSs in 1970-1971 (Fannie Mae continued holding mortgages on its books until 1981).

The model worked like this: thrifts originated mortgages and sold them to a government-sponsored enterprise like Freddie Mac. These enterprises pooled thousands of loans into special-purpose vehicles (investment pools) and sold bonds backed by those pools to pension funds and insurers. Instead of 1K separate $100K mortgages at 6%, you had a single $100M instrument paying $6M a year, functioning like a bond with a monthly coupon.

Ginnie Mae and Freddie Mac acted differently though. Ginnie Mae didn’t buy loans or issue bonds. Instead, thrifts or banks bundled government-insured loans (FHA or VA) into MBS and issued them to investors. Ginnie Mae then guaranteed the loan with the full faith and credit of the U.S. government: even if the thrift or the homeowner defaulted, bondholders always got paid by U.S. government funds.

However, Freddie Mac acted as a market maker, buying loans outright and then holding them. By the 1980s, Freddie Mac pooled mortgages and issued mortgage-backed securities backed by its own (implicitly government-supported) guarantee. Together, they turned mortgages into liquid, tradable assets.

The flow: homeowner makes mortgage payment to thrift. Thrift sells mortgage to a GSE (Freddie Mac) or bundles it into an MBS backed by Ginnie Mae. The GSE or Ginnie Mae-backed thrift then pools mortgages into an MBS and sells it to an insurance company or pension fund.

This transformed thrifts from vaults (holders of mortgages) into toll booths (sell mortgages to GSEs with a fee): they originated loans but no longer bore interest-rate risk. This decoupled the act of lending from the risk of holding the loan. They passed on credit risk to the GSEs, which means the US government bears the risk of default.

This means, when a Japanese pension fund buys a Freddie Mac MBS, Freddie Mac promises “Even if the homeowner stops paying their mortgage, The U.S. government will still send you your check every month.”

There was a catch, though. Thrifts had to lend to low- and middle-income families at regulated rates (around 7%) to get their mortgages purchased by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. And Nixon's bandage worked only as long as rates stayed moderate. The real crisis would come when rates hit double digits in the early 1980s, nearly bankrupting even Fannie Mae itself. (Fannie Mae had been buying mortgages funded with two-to-five-year bonds, issuing short-term debt to hold long-term assets. When those bonds matured in a world of double digit rates, Fannie Mae was rolling over debt at ruinous costs. It eventually transitioned to the MBS model in 1981 as well to offload interest-rate risk.)

But before any of that, the financial system invented a way around Regulation Q, and the Middle East caught fire.

The Events that Broke the Model

Event #1 Creation of Money Market Mutual Funds

Between 1971 and 1974, investment firms created money market mutual funds (MMMFs). Because these funds were investment vehicles, not banks or thrifts, they were not regulated under Regulation Q.

MMMFs offered:

Market rate returns (they were invested in treasuries and commercial paper that gave higher returns)

Daily liquidity (depositors could withdraw at any time)

Check-writing (Thrifts don’t have checking accounts, only savings)

They became a perfect substitute for deposits. In the 1970s, corporations, pension funds, and wealthy households no longer needed thrifts at all. This permanently broke the thrift deposit franchise. Regulation Q only works if depositors lack alternatives. MMMFs made interest-rate caps unenforceable in practice.

Without MMMFs, thrifts might have limped along longer. With them, the business model was doomed.

Event #2 Post Yom Kippur War & the 1st Oil Shock

The final blow came from the Middle East. In 1973, Egypt, Syria, and other Arab states attacked Israel in the Ramadan/Yom Kippur War to reclaim the Sinai, Golan Heights, and possibly destroy Israel.

US and some of its allies backed Israel. The Soviet Union backed the Arabs, having supplied Egypt and Syria with advanced Soviet weaponry throughout the early 1970s. During the war itself, the Soviets conducted a massive airlift, delivering 15K tons of military equipment to keep Arab forces fighting. The U.S. responded with its own airlift to Israel, delivering 22K tons.

The Oil Weapon

King Faisal of Saudi Arabia had made a “pact” with Egypt and Syria: if the U.S. intervened to help Israel, Arab oil producers would retaliate with the “oil weapon.”

When Nixon airlifted weapons to Israel, the response was swift:

October 16, 1973: OPEC cut production to raise oil prices sharply

October 17, 1973: OAPEC (Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries) announced:

December 1973: OPEC cut production more, raising prices. In inflation-adjusted terms, oil more than doubled from ~$26 to ~$70 per barrel in 2025 prices.

Two things to understand about oil in the 1970s:

Firstly, advanced economies were “gas guzzlers”, they burned more kilowatt hours to create one dollar of wealth for manufacturing.

Two, oil had nearly zero price elasticity of demand in the short term: there were no immediate substitutes for fossil fuels as it pertained to heating, transport, or manufacturing. Solar, wind, batteries, and civilian nuclear energy weren’t mass adopted yet. When oil supply shrank, prices had to rise dramatically to ration the remaining barrels. This meant OPEC could force a massive wealth transfer from the West simply by restricting supply, acting as a global inflationary tax that rippled through every sector of the advanced economies.

Inflation Exploded

To fight inflation, the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy, removing liquidity from the banking sector. The Federal Reserve sold government securities (i.e. treasury bonds), which banks paid for with their cash reserves. The Fed also raised reserve requirements and lifted the discount rate (the rate the Fed charges banks for direct borrowing). Together, these actions made cash scarce for banks, pushing the rate at which banks lend to each other overnight (the Fed Funds Rate) from 5.5% to 13%.

As the fed funds rate rose, so did 3 month U.S. government bond, 6 month, and 1 year bond. If the rate that banks lend to each other is increasing, to make banks want to buy government debt, the government’s interest rate for borrowing increases at Treasury auction markets.

If you look at the graph below, there were now extended periods where short-term government bonds offered higher returns than thrifts’ savings rates. When that happened, savvy investors would flock away from thrifts.

Since thrifts couldn’t raise savings interest rates without permission from the Federal Home Loan bank board, they resorted to gimmicks. They tried to persuade people to deposit their money with them with free TVs or toasters. It wasn’t persuasive, and thrifts ended up in another credit freeze. When Nixon resigned in August 1974 over Watergate, Ford inherited an industry on life support.

Gerald Ford (1974-1977)

To “solve” the issue, in 1974: President Gerald Ford signed the Emergency Home Purchase Act of 1974, an expansion of Nixon’s approach. If the 1970 act was a “credit reservoir”, the 1974 was a massive firehose.

This act authorized the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) to have a one year temporary power to buy $8B of “unbuyable” (non-government insured) mortgages from thrifts, essentially having the government overpay for assets the market had written down.

These solutions were all bandages, treating liquidity symptoms (giving thrifts cash) while ignoring insolvency (falling asset values). At the end of the day, if another instrument offers higher yields, no rational investor will park their savings in a thrift. When Jimmy Carter won the 1976 election, he inherited not just a problem but a pattern: every president since Nixon had kicked the can down the road.

Jimmy Carter (1977-1981)

Carter inherited a problem where everyone was throwing cash at a dying industry. He saw the writing on the wall.

Why none of this could work

By 1978, government bond rates had completely surpassed thrifts’ Regulation Q caps, short-term bonds paid 8%. Commercial banks were steadily gaining mortgage market share, rising from 14% in 1965 to 17% by 1978.

The Carter administration allowed thrifts to offer 6-month money market certificates tied to 6-month Treasury bill rates, finally letting thrifts compete on rates to attract deposits. However, another oil shock unfolded in the Middle East.

Event #3 The 2nd Oil Shock: The Iranian Revolution, & Volcker’s Response

In 1978-1979, Iran’s revolution toppled the Shah.

Through October-December of 1978, civil servants and workers across industries, including the National Oil Company, went on strike.

While Iranian oil shut down, the Shah fled in January 1979 and Ayatollah Khomeini took power.

During the revolution, Iranian oil production collapsed. Iran went from producing 6M barrels a day to less than 3M a day, falling below even China’s output at the time. This mattered because Iran represented 7% of the world’s oil production at the time. Oil prices spiked!

Again, as oil affects all prices, inflation increased in 1979. Inflation hit double digit rates.

In 1979, Jimmy Carter appointed Paul Volcker as Fed Chair.

Paul Volcker was a die-hard inflation hawk, willing to raise rates to whatever level it took to crush inflation, even if it meant a recession. Even if it meant TWO recessions.

To combat inflation, Volcker raised the fed funds rate all the way to 20%.

As the fed funds rate rose, so did government bonds. By 1980, the government offered 14% returns on 1-year bonds.

At this point, government bonds were much higher than thrifts’ savings rates. No sophisticated investor cared for the interest rate on a thrift. If a thrift’s savings account paid 6%, while inflation ran at double digits, you were losing purchasing power every day your money sat in a thrift.

Carter’s Deregulation:

To save thrifts, Carter signed DIDMCA (Depository Institutions Deregulation and Monetary Control Act). If the New Deal under Democrat FDR was the big regulating law for thrifts, then this law under Democrat Carter was the big deregulating law for thrifts. Its key provisions:

However, Volcker’s hiked rates overpowered Carter’s law since thrifts’ assets, mortgages, were still collapsing. If a thrift issued a mortgage at 6% years ago, and short-term government bonds have rates of 12%, then if a thrift wanted to sell its mortgage, it sold at a steep discount (like a 30% loss). But if a thrift kept its 6% mortgage, it earned 6%, while inflation was double digits and paid depositors double digits. Either way, the thrift was underwater whether it kept its mortgage asset or sold it. Due to Volcker’s interest rate hikes, in one year the number of insolvent thrifts nearly tripled from 43 to 112.

By the time Ronald Reagan took office in January 1981, the industry was insolvent but legally operating. Reagan faced a choice: admit the scale of the disaster and demand a massive taxpayer bailout, or double down on deregulation and hope the problem solved itself.

He chose the latter.

Conclusion: The Stage Was Set

From Nixon to Carter, the pattern was the same: an industry structurally doomed by rising interest rates, and a string of presidents who chose band-aids over surgery.

Nixon created Freddie Mac and the MBS market to give thrifts liquidity, but never addressed their insolvent balance sheets. Ford expanded the same playbook. Carter saw the writing on the wall and tried deregulation, freeing thrifts to compete on rates and expand into new products. But Volcker’s war on inflation, necessary as it was, simultaneously destroyed thrifts’ remaining asset values. And the $100K deposit insurance increase, meant to prevent bank runs, quietly shifted all the risk from depositors to taxpayers.

By 1981 when Reagan came in, the thrift industry was a dead man walking: technically bankrupt, legally operating thanks to accounting forbearance, and now armed with new powers to gamble with government-insured money.

Lessons Learned

We still have one more post to go on the S&L crisis, but the moral is simple: delay turns manageable losses into systemic crises.

By the late 1960s, the thrift model was already broken. The losses were real and measurable.

But admitting insolvency meant visible failures, taxpayer money, and political blame. So every administration decided to “kick the can” instead:

Preserving the Illusion: Nixon and Ford treated a solvency problem like a liquidity problem, giving cash to banks that were already mathematically dead. The Insurance Trap: Carter expanded deposit insurance to $100K to prevent panics, but this accidentally removed the incentive for depositors to care about their bank’s health, shifting all the risk to the public balance sheet. Compounding Interest: Governments can be effective at preventing immediate panics, but they are historically poor at taking early losses. By refusing to let the industry fail in 1970, they ensured that when the collapse finally came in the late 1980s, the bill would be nearly six times larger than the insurance fund could handle.

Reagan didn’t inherit a healthy market that he “broke.” He inherited an industry that had been kept alive by ten years of bandages and was now primed for one last, dangerous gamble. We will conclude this series in Part III.