This is my second series on US Politics. If you want to see part one where I talk about American division, Black voter identification, “belonging beating truth”, the digital civil war, and what America gets right (and wrong) compared to Europe, check out part 1.

My main thoughts today on America have to do with:

The Education Divide

Left-Coded vs. Right-Coded Organizations

County GDP polarization

Party Shifts

Bonus on audience insights

How I Look At Politics

One thing I am consciously aware of is how US Politics is a long-running serial TV series. The first time I voted was 2012 during my freshman year of college (Obama), but the first time I actively cared about politics was in 2015 & 2016 when I voted for Hillary Clinton in the primaries and national election.

I was getting into my first political arguments, and I realized I didn’t really have a strong foundation to argue my viewpoints. Back then, I voted based on feelings and cues from ‘what smart, good people were doing,’ not on history or data. I was an aerospace engineering major in college, who used to think learning history and writing were for innumerate idiots (Boy, have I changed… Now I like writing and learning history as a hobby!) and only math people mattered.

Frankly, I still would have voted for the same people I voted for, but at least I now feel I have a stronger foundation to explain why I voted for my candidate.

Back then I felt like I was coming into a long running show, without context of the first 200 episodes.

For those of you who watch anime, it was like watching DragonBall Z in 1997 where Goku & Piccolo fought Raditz, not really grasping or knowing that the entire 153 episode series of Dragonball had already elapsed.

Left picture: Goku sacrificing himself so Piccolo can kill Raditz in Dragon Ball Z. Right Picture: Goku beating up Mercenary Tao in Dragon Ball.

That's exactly how politics works. You think you're starting fresh, but you've actually jumped into the middle of decades-long storylines. Every election, scandal, and policy debate builds on previous "episodes" you missed.

Just like how I watched all episodes of the original DragonBall on Toonami in 2001, I tried to go back and understand the backstories and political party development. This historical perspective reveals something shocking: America's political map has completely flipped in just one generation.

The Paradox

From 1980-1992, Reagan and George H.W. Bush won high economic output, professional hubs like Santa Clara (Silicon Valley), CA, Orange County, CA. Washington D.C. suburbs and some Chicago Suburbs like Lake County and DuPage also went to the GOP.

Nowadays, it is unthinkable for a Republican to win those areas. Kamala won 68% of Santa Clara and 55% of DuPage in the Chicago Suburbs. Silicon Valley has been blue since 1992 and Chicago Suburbs like DuPage has been blue since 2008.

Today, employees (not necessarily C-Suite executives or founders) at every major tech company, bank, and even oil company donate overwhelmingly to Democrats. How did America's economic powerhouses flip parties in one generation? Let’s investigate.

The answer starts in our universities, where an ideological shift has reshaped the pipeline of America's future elites.

#1 The Education Divide Creates Cultural Sorting:

At America's top 50 liberal arts colleges, Democrats outnumber Republicans 110 to 1 in interdisciplinary studies (gender studies, LGBTQ studies, ethnic studies). Even in STEM fields—one of the most balanced—it's still 5.5 to 1.

The pattern is clear: Although all fields skew left, the more mathematical the field, the more Republicans survive:

Engineering: 62% Democrat, 38% Republican (most balanced)

Economics, Physics, Math, & Computer Science: ~5 or ~6:1 Democrat advantage

Art & Sociology: 40:1 Democrat advantage

Anthropology & Communications: No Republicans

What’s interesting is that the harder the science is, the closer the ratio gets to 50-50. The softer the science, the more vulnerable the field is to be mainly left-leaning.

In the late 2000s, fields like engineering, applied math, business, and economics used to lean slightly more conservative leaning.

At some point in the 2010s, there was an inflection point. Every academic field from 2010 onwards flipped to be Democratically leaning. This inflection coincided with the Great Recession and a wave of new interdisciplinary programs (gender studies, ethnic studies), alongside cultural battles over identity and inequality that drew students and faculty leftward.

Why this happened:

Different pundits have different theories of why this happened. Here’s a non-exhaustive list of the reasons why:

Cultural Selection: Liberals have a belief that universities are naturally self-selecting for free-thinking, progressive people, so of course it would lean left. This would be especially true when interdisciplinary fields are introduced. Lastly, there are statistical correlations between high intelligence and liberalism. Self-reinforcing hiring: Conservatives have a belief that Academia is a bastion of leftist groupthink that indoctrinates students and silences conservative voices. In addition, they tend to think that liberals have a hiring bias against conservatives. This idea is not totally unfounded. In 2012, a group of Canadian and Dutch scholars were sampling American academics that were members of the Society for Personality and Social Psychology. They found that 25% to 40% of psychologists openly admitted they think their colleagues would discriminate against a conservative job applicant, grant proposal, or paper submission.

Economic incentives: STEM fields have more connections to private sector jobs (engineering, defense, computer science), which would encourage a broader political mix. The humanities and other softer social sciences rely more on government grants, cultural debates, and topics on identity, which select for liberals. The incentives could explain why engineering, which is still today liberal dominated, now has a 62-38 split.

I think there’s truth and an aspect of a “self-serving explanation” in all three of these. But the interesting aspect is that decades ago, even in late 1960s, not all professors were over 50% liberal or far left.

It’s worth remembering that universities haven’t always leaned left. During the McCarthy era in the 1950s, openly left-wing academics were purged, creating an environment where conservatives were relatively more dominant. In fact, surveys from the 1960s still showed a fairly balanced professoriate: 46% liberal, 54% non-liberal (27% moderate, 27% conservative). It was only in later decades that the ideological balance shifted steadily leftward.

McCarthyism Ads: A Communist infecting a university with “red thinkers” (communists, left wingers) from university

In the book “Why are professors so Liberal and Why Do Conservatives Care?” by Neil Gross, he pointed out the 1969 survey Ladd & Lipset demonstrating that back then most academic faculty were not even liberal.

Following up surveys were done by the Carnegie Foundation in 1975, 1984, 1989, and 1997, and it showed a trend among professors towards the left with a brief blip of right wing drift during the Reagan era in 1984. By 1997, the liberal/moderate/conservative split was 57%/20%/23%. It has only become more left wing since then, especially at elite universities. Yale is 77% Democrat, less than 3% are Republican. Harvard is 63%”very liberal or somewhat liberal”.

This is important because one could argue that universities today don’t just teach ideas, but also credential the professional managerial class (PMC) pipeline for journalists, lawyers, consultants and more that shape America’s cultural and political climate. This ends up shaping culture and politics in the workplace and national politics.

If universities shape the worldview of future elites, campaign donations show how those same elites express their politics once they enter the workforce.

#2 Which Top Organizations are “Right Coded” vs. “Left Coded”

Historically people think of finance, oil & gas, and defense as “right coded” while hospitals, clean energy, and entertainment are viewed as “Left coded”.

I was curious about this, so I went on Open Secrets to see which employees at which companies were pro-Trump vs. pro-Kamala.

Below you will see what percentage of employees at top companies donated to Kamala or Kamala’s political action campaigns like “Harris for Pres”, “American Bridge 21st” or Future Forward.

The vast majority of employees at top firms donated to Kamala. Even at industries that democrats are increasingly hostile towards:

Venture Capital: Sequoia

Oil & Gas: Exxon Mobil, Koch Industries

Hedge Funds: Renaissance Technologies, Citadel, Susquehanna

Private Equity: KKR

Big Banks: Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley

Elon’s Companies: SpaceX, Tesla

Big Tech: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon

Big Pharma: Pfizer, Merck, J&J

Trump did not get that much in employee contributions, and in fact, he was outspent in general. Kamala spent $2.7B in the 2024 campaign while Trump spent $2.1B, nearly 30% more.

Also when you look at the “Prestige, Sense Making Institutions” like - like Time Warner(CNN), NYT, and Comcast (MSNBC, NBC). A majority of employees donated to Kamala Harris.

The people who work in elite companies are overwhelmingly democrat. When you look at the pipeline of majority liberals going to university and then becoming employees at organizations, they are donating their dollars to their political beliefs. This professional managerial class has turned places like DC Suburbs, Chicago Suburbs, and Silicon Valley from red counties to blue counties.

These individual donation patterns add up to an economic realignment that becomes clear when we zoom out to look at entire counties.

#3 Polarization by GDP output

In the past three elections, most of the GDP was produced by Democrats, not Republicans. Even though Trump won the popular vote, Trump’s vote represented 38% of America’s GDP. In 2020, it was even worse, Trump represented 30% of America’s GDP.

It was not always this way. If we go back a generation and a half ago, it was Republicans carrying most of the GDP by county.

Reagan won most of the big GDP county hubs that are now solidly democrat like Santa Clara (Silicon Valley), Fairfax County, Virginia, and DuPage County of Chicago in Illinois. In the 1980s, Reagan won at ~75% of GDP.

It was even more pronounced in 1984 and 1988, where Reagan and Bush still carried large metros in suburban NY, Dallas, and even Miami-Dade and Atlanta. Bush carried the whole DC metro! In the 1980s, most of the GDP went to republicans.

But by 1990s, this changed. Clinton won nearly all the biggest economic hubs. Democrats carried most of the GDP by county.

By 2000, even though Al Gore lost, he still carried 54% of the GDP by county, and from there democratic share increased while republican share decreased.

Why did this happen?

Although people think urban cities obviously go blue now, that wasn’t always the case, the urbanization/metro realignment to the Democratic party was a recent phenomenon that only manifested in the 90s.

Metros that used to be solidly republican:

LA, Orange County, San Diego

DC suburbs (Fairfax VA)

Miami-Dade

Atlanta

All now moved to Democrats. By the 1990s, the highly diverse, highly educated, knowledge-intensive metros went Democrats. This was a realignment since college-educated voters went for Reagan (1980: 51%, 1984: 67%) both times and H.W. Bush (1988: ~56%).

Why?

A combination of factors:

Push Factor: The Christian Coalition: The Evangelical Right peaked in influence during this time, pushing the GOP on stronger stances against abortion, gay rights, and anti-evolution. These values alienated college suburbanites who were increasingly socially liberal.

Pull Factor: Clinton Rebrands the Democrats as safe for moderates: The Democratic party was basically dying after losing three elections in a row. Clinton practiced “triangulation”. Very liberal democrats that lost like Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis were very off putting to most of the country. Bill Clinton distanced himself from Jesse Jackson’s left wing Rainbow Coalition, said abortion should be “safe, legal, and rare”.

Shock Factor: 1990-1991 Recession: There was a brief 8 month recession between 1990-1991, which hurt H.W. Bush’s chance of winning the election.

This geographic sorting accelerated dramatically during the 2010s, creating the starkest class divide in modern American politics.

#4 How Parties have Changed within a Millennial’s lifetime

Now that we have established that Republicans used to dominate GDP output by metro-area and counties in the 80s, only to have that be eroded in the 90s. Let’s double click on the era between 2008 and 2018. But let’s shift from presidential campaigns to house of representative districts.

In 2018, nearly two-thirds of the nation’s GDP came from democratic districts.

In 2008, they were nearly even, with Democrats coming slightly ahead in GDP by district, but by 2018, democratic GDP district output was nearly 50% above republican district output:

If we look at the distribution. In 2008, democrats represented both the richest House districts and the poorest house districts.

But by 2018, republicans represented poorer districts and democrats increasingly represented richer districts.

Why did this happen? Since 1992, due to the push, pull, and shock factors, college grad professional managerial class workers became democrats. These knowledge economy jobs then clustered in major metropolitan areas, creating increasingly powerful Democratic strongholds in high-GDP areas.

This also demonstrates why the phrase “vote against their own interests” is very nonsensical at worst or copium at best. That phrase only makes sense, if people voted primarily on economic issues and tax rates.

But the fact is, voters care about other things besides taxes and public services. The reason why culture wars exist is because values, aspirations, and cultural identity matter significantly to voters, especially immigration and hatred of left wing social views on the republican side. If you factor that culture and values mean more to people than economic interest, then it makes sense that a well off democrat in Washington D.C. or San Fran is voting to be taxed more because he values public services. Or why a NY doctor backs Medicaid expansion even though Medicaid reimbursement rates cut into their pay. They are sacrificing self-interest for values: climate change, social justice, redistribution, and etc.

And a midwestern truck driver is voting republican because:

A) He aspires to be rich one day. These are people who think they are “temporarily inconvenienced millionaires” so he wouldn’t want to pay more taxes eventually.

B) At the time being, he doesn’t like things like declaring pronouns which appears nonsensical to him since names are usually gendered, opposes gun control, or doesn’t see the efficacy of government policies

C) He doesn’t believe in providing welfare for illegal migrants who crossed the border.

We see this in the data as well,

I ran the data myself looking at the 2016 ANES codebook. I made five models

Model A: I used solely income to predict democratic/republican votes.

Model B: I used views on immigration, race, and religion, to predict democratic/republican votes

Model C: I used political philosophy and party ID

Model D :I used political philosophy, party ID, views on immigration, race, and religion to predict democratic/republican votes.

Model E: All variables including income

I ran a logistic regression (Y variable is who you voted for, X variable are the predictors I used in each model), and here were the results:

Model A: R² was ~.0001%. Income alone had basically zero explanatory power. The idea that people vote mainly on their economic interests is wrong.

Model B: R² was 20%. Cultural views on immigration, race, and religion wasn’t strongly determinative, but had orders of magnitude more predictive power than just looking solely on income.

Model C: R² was 57%. Obviously if I know your political ideology (liberal, moderate, conservative) and political party ID, that alone explains 57% of how people vote.

Model D: R² was 61.5%. If I combine values/identity + political ideology & party affiliation, look how adding that provides more predictive power from 57% to 61.5%. It adds 4.5 percentage points or an 7.9% jump (57% * 1.0789 = 61.5%).

Model E: R² was 61.6%. Adding Income barely moved the needle at all.

You would see similar results with 2020 data. Besides my analysis other studies from Abramowitz & Saunders (2018) and Inglehart & Norris (2019) show that cultural attitudes and values shape voting patterns more than income. The 2024 data hasn’t been compiled yet. But if you look at the Democratic-aligned polling and messaging-testing firm called Blueprint, their postmortem found that many swing voters who broke for Trump did so because they rejected the cultural views of the Democratic party relating to transgender rights, policing, and immigration.

This data confirms that education polarization drives cultural values more than income. And since universities now heavily credential the professional managerial class, this explains the political sorting we see across industries. If you are part of the professional managerial class (mid level manager, doctor, corporate lawyer, consultant, professor, data scientist, product manager, or even an investment banker), then chances are you are a democrat.

Don’t believe me? Let’s look at finance, digital, or professional industries and how that has become more skewed to democrats over time.

But if I look at low-skill manufacturing (think industries that rely on little R&D investment and few technical and scientific workers: electronics assemblers, quality checkers for food & beverage manufacturing, textile machine operators) or mining jobs, many of these which don’t require a college degree, look at how that has shifted to be more republican.

The democratic party is increasingly becoming higher in income and more educated, while republicans are increasingly representing more working class people.

Conclusion

The America of Reagan's landslides—where Republicans dominated Silicon Valley and college-educated suburbs—is gone for now. What we're witnessing isn't just partisan sorting, but a fundamental realignment based on education, values, and cultural identity.

The professional managerial class, credentialed by increasingly liberal universities, has captured America's economic powerhouses while embracing progressive values. Meanwhile, working-class voters have moved toward Republicans, prioritizing cultural concerns over narrowly defined economic self-interest.

This isn't a temporary political cycle—it's a structural shift that reshapes how we think about class, geography, and power in America. The party of country clubs became the party of truck drivers. The party of union halls became the party of corporate boardrooms.

Epilogue: Audience Analysis

The results are in from the Audience Insights poll and they are quite interesting!

The audience insights confirm what I’ve sensed: this is a highly educated, globally aware readership that values nuance over slogans. You’re skeptical of easy answers, open to long-form analysis, and willing to wrestle with the tension between values and interests. That’s exactly the kind of audience I want to write for.

My audience is highly educated (83% with bachelor’s+, 42% grad degrees), largely secular, overwhelmingly male (88%), mostly under 34 (70%), and globally engaged. The audience is highly diverse in income and most of you come here for my Africa articles. Most identify with liberal or mixed ideologies but lean toward welfare capitalism and a reformed Western-led order. The audience slightly values global cooperation over national interest geopolitics.

Here are two graphs that were very interesting to me. The religious breakdown and the “worst war” breakdown:



Religious Breakdown: The audience is largely secular, reflecting educated, cosmopolitan sensibilities. with Christianity being a distant second.

As expected my audience mainly comes from the West, so despite Jews being 0.25% and Muslims being 25% of humanity, I have 3x the rate of Jewish respondents than Muslim ones.

Awareness of Conflicts: The "worst war" responses are particularly telling.

My audience thinks that Sudan is the worst crisis on earth, with Israel-Gaza as a super close second.

This does not surprise me since my most popular article ever was on Sudan and I mentioned that the Sudan Doctors Union estimated that half a million Sudanese infants died of malnutrition during the war — a figure that should shock the world. I am not surprised that Sudan was placed as the worst conflict in the 2020s by my audience. The Sudanese crisis is criminally under covered.