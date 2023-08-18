Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
Sep 15, 2024

Somehow I missed this post. Just getting to it now. Very interesting and informative.

I am glad that you are continuing the series.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Yaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture