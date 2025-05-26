Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yaw's avatar
Yaw
3d

Jeez... strong words 😅. I dont think Nigeria will ever split though. The North would be unviable without the oil in the niger-delta.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WageSlave's avatar
WageSlave
3d

Nigeria is running a managed float not a free float. The CBN intervenes regularly and is an active participant in the FX market, often deciding what rate the FX they sell to BDC should be sold at. The last time a free float was attempted the exchange rate rose to NGN2000, basically everyone moved away from the CBNs platform and used a more organized freely accessible system (Crypto). The CBN in collaboration with NSA went after the platforms and even locked a staff of Binance hoping they could squeeze some cash. When that failed woefully, they returned to managing the float with their NAFEX. Also, the country's debt servicing has now surpassed it's revenue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yaw
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture