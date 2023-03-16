Before China entered the WTO in 2001 or the North American Free Trade Agreement came into affect in 1994, American manufacturing was already in decline. By the 1970s-1980s, the regionalism of East Asia & Europe was already eroding American firms’ market share.
When people talk about the “Rust Belt” they think of formerly booming Midwestern Cities like A…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.