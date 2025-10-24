Between 2012 and 2016, American political discourse fundamentally changed. Words like ‘white supremacy,’ ‘toxic masculinity,’ and ‘microaggression’ went from academic jargon to front-page headlines. Identity became the lens through which we discussed politics. What happened?

Most people blame ‘wokeness’ or ‘political correctness run amok.’ Others point to Trump’s 2016 campaign as either cause or reaction. But I think the real story is more interesting. It starts with Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign and a simultaneous collapse in how journalism makes money.

This is my attempt to connect the dots between Obama’s 2012 campaign, the collapse of newspaper advertising, and the transformation of American political discourse.

#1 Why Obama’s 2012 Campaign Mattered

When we look back at the Obama era, I think it will be remembered less as the high point of liberal optimism and more as the prelude to everything that came after. A curtain-raiser for the realignments, the polarization, and the Trump years.

A plausible seed for the Trump era was planted at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In response to Trump’s persistent ‘birther’ conspiracy, Obama relentlessly mocked him as he sat in the audience, ridiculing the nonsensical theory that the president was not born in the U.S.

Despite Obama’s disposition as the “cool intellectual” on TV, in 2011-2012, he was politically vulnerable from all sides.

From the Right: Republicans hated everything Obama did. Much of the critique was stupid, unfounded, and insane (The tan suit, Secret Muslim, Calling him an atheist when he called himself a Christian, a closet homosexual, a native Kenyan, a Communist, and his wife was called an “Ape in Heels”.

From the Left: His progressive base also criticized him. They critiqued him on how Obama rejected public financing of campaigns, how Obama’s Department of Justice cracked down on Medical Marijuana, and how Obama tried to close the prison at Guantanamo Bay but failed to do so because no one wants to live near terrorist prisoners and Congress blocked funding.

From the Center-Left: The liberal establishment outlets such as the NYT, The Atlantic, the Brookings Institution, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Washington Post were very critical of Obama’s foreign policy such as incoherent rhetoric & actions during in the Arab Spring in Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Libya, and Syria.

I could go on, but most of Obama’s foreign policy blusters and miscalculations were in his second term. But frankly, foreign policy critiques don’t matter to most of the American public. In fact, America was largely isolationist during the Obama era due to the Bush Fatigue in the Middle East. You can definitely argue that part of Obama’s lack of engagement was just him reflecting the views of the American people.

Beyond the critiques Obama received on all sides, the most important fact of his first term that his legislative agenda was dead after two years in office. After the Tea Party crushed Democrats in the 2010 midterms, Republicans controlled the House and gained seats in the Senate. Obama’s three major achievements (the America Recovery & Reinvestment Act(an ~$800B stimulus bill), Dodd-Frank, and the Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act) weren’t popular enough to mobilize democrats by midterms. In addition, the economy was limping back to health in Obama’s 1st term after the Great Financial Crisis. Unemployment was still at 9% by 2011.

Also, economic growth was inconsistent/sluggish in his first term.

His 2008 playbook, “Hope and Change”, which aimed at independents and swing voters, would not work anymore. He needed a new strategy.

#2 What was Different in Obama’s 2012 campaign compared to 2008?

Obama’s 2012 campaign abandoned “Hope and Change.” Instead of chasing swing voters with universal messages, his team pioneered something new: microtargeted mobilization of specific identity groups.

The shift was both strategic and technological. Between 2008 and 2012, Obama had cultivated specific constituencies with targeted policies:

But the real innovation was how the campaign reached these voters.

Engineers from Twitter, Google, Facebook, Craigslist, Quora, and other firms were working hard to make Obama win re-election.

Enter Dan Wagner and Harper Reed. Wagner, Obama’s Chief Analytics Officer, and Reed, the Chief Technology Officer, built something revolutionary for American elections. They ran a data operation that worked on “personalization messaging” on different interest groups.

Reed has been making these models since Obama won the first term. He collected voter data, consumer data, voter registration records, and survey information. Then Reed segmented voters into cohorts and A/B tested on what political messaging worked best with that voter cohort. Basically, he microtargeted. They used Experiment-Informed Programs (EIP) to test different messages and see which ones resonated with specific voter segments. For example, younger women responded well to messages of contraceptive coverage, while older women were more influenced by discussions of preventative healthcare. The campaign also tested persuasion efforts through personal conversations, refining volunteer scripts, and targeting based on voter responses.

They used their model for special elections, and the R^2, predictive power, was eerily accurate. Wagner accurately predicted a special House election in upstate New York within 150 votes, well before election day. He correctly predicted Scott Brown’s upset in Massachusetts when every other pollster called it for the Democrat, Martha Coakley. Five months before the 2010 midterms, he predicted Democrats would be crushed. He was dead-on.

Today this type of modeling seems obvious but back then it was pretty revolutionary. Before this, models just took a small sample size of the population and then extrapolated it to gauge public opinion. But in the 2012 campaign, they treated every voter as a datapoint, refining projections on their likelihood to vote for Obama. Volunteers were directed to engage with specific voters based on continuously updated models, ensuring maximum efficiency in outreach.

Wagner’s team analyzed TV viewing habits of persuadable voters and bought ads in unconventional slots. Instead of broad targeting (i.e. women 35+), they pinpointed specific persuadable cohorts.

The results speak for themselves. Obama received:

Meanwhile, Romney ran a conventional campaign. Obama tarred-and-feathered him as an out-of-touch, plutocratic, businessman who was sexist (remember “Binders Full of Women” ?) and racist (Biden said “He’s going to put y’all in chains” to a black audience). The election wasn’t even close. Obama crushed Romney.

Here’s what matters: This wasn’t just about winning an election. Obama’s 2012 campaign proved that identity-based microtargeting on emerging voter groups “getting out the vote” worked better than broad coalition-building. And Silicon Valley—Google, Facebook, Twitter engineers—was all-in on helping Democrats perfect it.

Before the software industry became “more right wing”, the software industry was very much in line with the values of the democratic party. The same platforms celebrated the “Arab Spring” as technology enabling freedom before it devolved into Islamist victories and civil wars. The relationship between tech, data, and “progressive” politics seemed natural and inevitable.

What very few people realized was that these same tools would soon reshape political discourse itself. The voter-segmentation techniques perfected in 2012 mirrored the targeting systems already transforming online advertising. Within a few years, those same attention engines on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram would organize nearly all digital life, clustering people into ever-tighter communities.

#3 How did Social Media change politics?

Micro-targeting wasn’t just used by the Obama campaign. Micro-targeting created a feedback loop that transformed American discourse.

Social media platforms amplified what the campaign had discovered: identity-based messaging worked. Facebook and Twitter’s algorithms fed users content aligned with their demographics and interests. Political campaigns targeted voters by group identity, and media outlets wrote stories framed through identity lenses. Each reinforced the other.

What the right would later call “identity politics” (centering race, gender, sexual orientation as a priority in political discourse) soon spread beyond campaigns. Eventually, legacy media and political commentators followed the trend, increasingly framing issues through identity lenses. Over the years, this eventually became the dominant framework for discourse in education, media, and corporate spaces.

The data tells the story. From the 1970s through the 2000s, usage of words like “misogyny,”, “safe space”, “inclusive, “intersectionality”, “oppression”, “patriarchy”, “white supremacy,” and “hate speech” in major media was relatively flat. Then, around 2012-2015, they exploded. Take a look at this chart created from the Data Scientist David Rozado:

You see an explosion in these words by prestige outlets such as the NYT and Washington Post.

It wasn’t just in NYT and Washington Post but in most media outlets. This includes Democracy Now, Daily Beast, Huffington Post, The Intercept, Jacobin, Mother Jones, The New Yorker, The Nation, Slate, Vox, CNN, NPR, and more:

So what happened? Did America suddenly become more racist?

I would argue that there were two things happening simultaneously:

The most charitable argument I can give for this is the feeling of moral progress. The left’s “moral circle” was expanding: people were becoming more sensitive to injustices they’d previously ignored. As a result, people were getting more offended by things that they weren’t offended by 10 years before. Smartphones and social media amplified this shift by making moral outrage instantly visible and shareable. This changed race relations in the United States. In 2001, 70% of black Americans thought race relations between different ethnic groups was good or very good in the United States. By 2016, less than half of black adults thought race relations were “good” or “very good”.

Trayvon Martin’s killing (2012), Eric Garner’s death (2014), and the rise of Black Lives Matter made racial issues impossible to ignore. By 2011, most Americans used social media and by 2013 most Americans had a smartphone. The meant that moral outrage could spread quickly, visually, and emotionally, reshaping public perception. Besides race relations, there was also the usage of pronoun usage, mainstream mental health awareness, and more. This moral awakening reached its symbolic peak when the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges, legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015.

The most cynical argument I can make for this is Editorial Judgment. These “attention grabbing words” like “triggering”, “safe space”, and even “diversity” were purposely used to get clicks. To some Americans these words are very agitating and shocking, but word choices are A/B tested (two versions of a headline for the same article), in magazines so these words were chosen on purpose. Many NY startups like Chartbeat and Parse.ly made tools to measure click-through rates, scroll depth, and sharing behavior. A company like NYT would run live experiments to see which headline drives more engagement. The incentive structure in digital media, ad revenue and subscription conversions, rewards high engagement headlines, not nuance. The polarizing vocabulary are attention-grabbing, traffic-boosting words. It makes people who are left wing want to read/share the article, while people on the right want to lambaste and hate-share the article. In the 2017 paper published in the National Library of Medicine called “Emotion shapes the diffusion of moralized content in social networks” the paper looked at how posts using “moral-emotional” language spreads more on social media. The paper looked at over 500K tweets addressing gun control, LGBTQ, and climate change. The paper found that moral-emotional words increased the likelihood of a tweet being retweeted by 20% for each additional moral-emotional word in the message. This was called the “outrage economy”. The right has there own version of this too in the alternative media space.

Obviously, changing morality and editorial incentives aren’t mutually exclusive. Both can be true at the same time. Yet the latter is the world I know best: I work at a major tech firm, designing experiments and analyzing engagement data. That vantage point makes it easier for me to unpack how click-driven logic came to dominate media behavior. So that’s the thread I’ll follow next.

#4 Why were these emotional words used?

Also in the late 2000s, US media advertising revenue was collapsing.

Advertising Revenue crashed after the financial crisis and never recovered. What happened to that money? It went to Google and Facebook.

Let’s add Google and Facebook to this Chart. So you can see.

Newspaper AD revenue was $49B ($70B inflation adjusted) in 2000, then post GFC it was less than half of that. It collapsed, meanwhile Google and Facebook went vertical.

Before Google, if you wanted to reach a local audience, a business had to pay your local newspaper for classified ads or displayed ads. After Google and Facebook, advertisers could micro target people online for pennies. Also Craigslist, destroyed the classified ads business, which used to be ~40% of newspaper revenue.

But in 2000, Google had AdWords and in 2007, Facebook had Facebook Ads. Suddenly, any business could buy highly targeted ads directly. No middleman required. The value chain shifted from creative ad agencies to data targeting and analytics. No one needed newspapers anymore.

The results were catastrophic: Between 2008 to 2019, a quarter of all newsroom jobs in America disappeared.

In fact, there are fewer newsroom jobs in 2024 than there were in 2002.

Local papers in small and mid-sized cities were shut down completely or were bought out and gutted by Private Equity (i.e. Alden Global Capital). They weren’t replaced with anything, many places in America became “news deserts”. There were counties with no professional coverage at all. From 2005 to 2024, over 3000 print newspapers died. There are over 206 counties with 0 local news sources and 1561 counties with 1 source.

For decades, many newspapers had huge ad margins that funded big staffs, decent salaries, and a massive travel expense account. Post GFC and Google/Craigslist/Facebook killed this entire lifestyle. It was “Creative Destruction”.

We need to remember that the idea of “Big Tech” becoming a power center in America is a very recent phenomenon. Before, the big “metronyms” of America were:

Wall Street the metronym for American finance

Madison Avenue the metronym for American advertising agencies

Hollywood the metronym for American entertainment

Pentagon the metronym for American military power

Houston the metronym for American Energy

Detroit - the metronym for American Cars

There were many things happening in the mid 2000s and 2010s

As a result, tech destroyed the livelihoods of many Americans in the East Coast. Many local papers went bankrupt, and tech disrupted them. But most importantly, very few people think of Madison Avenue (or Detroit) as an American center of power anymore.

In the 1990s, Madison Avenue advertising agencies worked closely with TV, radio, and print media. When Google and Facebook emerged, Madison Avenue had its business model gutted. Ad buying became automated, measurable, and data-driven, there was less creative judgment and more algorithmic ad auctions.

While Madison Avenue lost prestige, the financial collapse hit newspapers much harder. Local and regional newspapers were decimated.

Meanwhile, national newspapers like NYT or WAPO adapted and survived. Ad revenue was not going to sustain firms like the NYT, so they went to a subscription model. 2011 was the year NYT built a paywall.

When I was at MIT, my professor Sinan Aral, who taught me the course “Digital Marketing and Social Media Analytics” was a “Scholar-in-Residence” at the NYT.

Here’s the syllabus of things I learned in his class:

At the NYT, Dr. Aral was essentially their data scientist consultant, and he used his techniques to help NYT build their subscription business. I’d say his efforts worked like a charm: Take a look at NYT’s revenue from ADs vs. subscription revenue below:

Left wing subscribers wanted to absorb left wing content about things like racism, misogyny, and etc, so it was a self-reinforcing feedback loop, and it worked fantastically for NYT.

There was a “Trump Bump” after the election, as the subscription revenue growth increased after Trump was elected. Even in low years, NYT' had a 4% growth rate instead of a 2% growth rate. See the graph below:

NYT’s stock price benefitted as well..

Of course, we cannot fully attribute NYT’s growth to Dr. Aral. Other aspects include NYT podcasts, NYT cooking, and etc.

#5 Closing Thoughts

Ultimately, Big Tech was taking away ad revenue from traditional media, so prestige media had to focus more on subscriptions. This meant feeding their audience a narrative they wanted to hear.

In the end, “identity politics/wokeism” wasn’t Obama’s creation but the product of intersecting forces: America’s Post-mainline Protestant Christian civil society, the legal legacy of the civil-rights era, and academic theories of identity & power migrating from universities into into mainstream life. All of this was then amplified by the algorithms and smartphones that shape how people see the world today. The phrase “politics is downstream from culture” is incomplete, because “culture itself is downstream from technology” (Coined by Balaji Balaji Srinivasan).