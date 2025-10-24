Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
2dEdited

Great article. While I agree with pretty much everything that you wrote, I think that there were also deeper unlaying long-term causes of the Great Enwokening. But I think that you got the proximal causes correct.

I would add that media was not the only industry threatened by the rise of internet and social media undermining their business model. Most businesses were to some extent, which explains why they shifted so suddenly in their marketing and PR.

I see it something like this:

1) Internet and social media undermine their traditional business model.

2) Executives look around desperately for another business model.

3) Somebody in marketing mentions that race, gender, climate and other ideological marketing and PR techniques are working for other businesses. Plus federal government practically forces corporations to adopt DEI hiring, firing, promoting, and training.

4) Executives say, sure lets give it a try. It really works, and executives think that they have found an entirely new marketing and PR strategy.

5) Because these policies tend to appeal to white, college-educated professionals, it helps the bottom line.

6) It all went WAY too far in 2020 with Covid, George Floyd, and the Presidential election.

7) Once the fear of Covid passed, most Americans realize that it is all really dangerous and destructive. It also really undermines American faith in their institutions. But white, female, college-educated professionals love it, so our institutions cannot fully reset.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Yaw and others
Citoyen du Monde's avatar
Citoyen du Monde
2d

Wow! Awesome article backed with data, substance, and unbiased critical analysis. Thanks Yaw!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture