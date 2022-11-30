U.S. Debt Part 1: The background Info
China owning American treasury bonds isn't going to cripple America's kneecaps anytime soon dawg....
*Random fact, the Revolutionary War was funded not only by the rebels fighting for independence, but also by bankers in Paris, Madrid, & Amsterdam. It was their way of saying “screw Britain” for taking all the good territories on earth after the 7 Years war.
Basics
According to the U.S. Treasury as of October 2022 (and still holds true in November), Amer…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.