This series became my longest because Nigeria is a tapestry of kingdoms, peoples, and collisions. In this piece on British Nigeria, I cover a recap, southern resistance, how the state was forged and stitched together, the 1914 amalgamation; and the north–south divide.

I. The Big Recap

Part I gave an overview of Nigeria. Parts II & III traced the northern arc: the trans-Saharan slave routes, the rise of Middle Belt states such as Nupe, Borgu, Jukun, and Igala, the militarized Hausa city-states, the Kanem-Bornu empire, and the revolutionary jihad that forged the Sokoto Caliphate from the Hausa kingdoms.

The Letter That Started a War

When High Commissioner Frederick Lugard arrived with his threadbare army (3,000 African troops on a shoestring budget), he tried diplomacy first. The Sultan of Sokoto, Abdurrahman, replied in Arabic:

Lugard treated that as a declaration of war.

The conquest proved swifter than expected. The Sokoto Caliphate was a patchwork bound by religious authority, not military unity. Each emirate kept its own forces and acted independently. From 1901 to 1903, ~300 British troops (most of them African soldiers) burned the emirates in Bida, Kontagora, and Zaria, liberating hundreds of enslaved people from the ruins. Then, they stormed Kano and Sokoto. The Caliph Attahiru I was killed; the Sokoto’s cavalry crumbled before British Maxim guns and artillery.

Lugard unilaterally installed Mohammed Attahiru II as a puppet sultan, bypassing Sokoto’s traditional council of electors composed of clerics and emirs. At the ceremony, Lugard proclaimed:

In 1904, Bornu (once mighty, long hollowed out) fell without a fight. Soon after, UK fixed northern Nigeria’s borders with France and Germany, leaving parts of old Sokoto and Bornu inside French Chad & Niger and German Cameroon.

The Southern Kingdoms

Part IV covers the southern polities in Igboland, Yorubaland, and Edoland, including Benin’s pepper and ivory trade and Warri’s slave trade with the Portuguese.

Part V follows how that trade metastasized to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Inland empires like Oyo raided and funneled captives to coastal middlemen kingdoms in Allada & Whydah, exchanging human beings for cowrie shells, guns, cloth, and gunpowder along the Bight of Benin. In the Bight of Biafra (Part VI), the pattern repeated with different players: the Aro network orchestrated raids across Igboland, selling captives to Ijaw and Efik canoe houses who ferried them to coastal cities (Bonny, Old Calabar, New Calabar) where European ships waited. There, the currency was brass manillas rather than cowries.

The Gradual Colonization

Part VII details Britain’s gradual conquest. First, the Royal Navy’s West African Squadron blockaded the coast to end the slave trade. Second, British merchants pivoted West African commerce toward palm oil and palm kernels. Third, quinine broke malaria’s grip on European explorers, opening the Niger River’s interior to missionaries and traders. By the 1840s, Britain established trade courts to settle disputes. By 1861, Britain annexed Lagos.

Part VIII introduced George Goldie, a British businessman who merged rival palm-oil trading companies and obtained a royal charter to make the Royal Niger Company. With that firm, he monopolized trade along the Niger River and pushed inland, enforcing control with Maxim guns that murdered thousands. Eventually, Britain revoked his charter, and reorganized the territories near the Niger River. It was Lugard’s wife, Flora Shaw, who gave these Niger River territories their name: “Nigeria.”

By then Britain administered three Nigerias: Southern Nigeria(Benin, Warri, Calabar, etc.), Northern Nigeria(Sokoto, Nupe, Kano), and the Lagos Protectorate (Lagos, Ibadan, Abeokuta), a mosaic with very different histories.

II. The Southern Resistance

The Southeast: Village by Village Conquest (1900-1919)

While the north fell swiftly to British firepower, southeast Nigeria (Igboland) proved far harder to subdue. Large swaths had never seen foreign rule. The Aro network, a commercial & religious network linking hundreds of acephalous Igbo villages, had controlled regional trade for two centuries through the Arochukwu oracle (“Long Juju” as the British called it). Long Juju was a shrine-cave where criminals were condemned to slavery and sold into the Atlantic trade.

In 1900, the British launched the Aro Expedition, wrongly imagining this trading network as a military confederacy. When the Aro resisted, entire towns burned to enforce “protection treaties.” The campaign ruined the southeast, and the Ekumeku secret societies waged guerrilla war from 1898 to 1911, forcing Britain to conquer the decentralized region village by village with Maxim guns. Even neighboring peoples (the Okpoto, Urhobo, Isoko, and Ukwuani) fought the British right up to 1914. Control was declared in 1906, but pockets of resistance continued until 1919.

The conquest was also spiritual: oracles were outlawed, shrines destroyed, and Christianity advanced.

The Southwest(Yoruba): Creating Nationalism

In 1906, Lagos was merged into Southern Nigeria.

Two years later, protests erupted in the city over newly imposed water rates, led by an emerging class of educated Nigerians. Among them was Herbert Macaulay, grandson of the first Nigerian Bishop, Samuel Ajayi Crowther. Macaulay was later known as the “father of Nigerian nationalism.”

By 1912, this ferment gave rise to the Southern Nigeria Civil Service Union (later the Nigerian Civil Servants Union), marking the beginning of organized political expression under colonial rule.

Before the 1920s, most Western educated Nigerians were “Saro”, ex-slaves or ex-slave descendants saved by Britain and shipped back to Sierra Leone before arriving home in Nigeria, like Macaulay. After 1920, the homegrown Nigerian elite grew. More Yoruba lawyers, clerks, and journalists educated in mission schools began to challenge British paternalism.

In 1920, National Congress of British West Africa was formed, and three years later the Clifford Constitution introduced limited elected African representation in colonial government from cities like Lagos. In 1925, Macaulay and other educated elites made newspapers like the Lagos Daily News and Daily Times, using them to criticize colonial officials and explain government policy to a wider audience. The literate community spoke both to the educated elite and to the masses who still relied on word of mouth for news. There were 50+ newspapers by 1937 in Ibadan, Abeokuta, Calabar, Port Harcourt and more.

III. Forging the Colonial State

Creating Tribalism

Before British rule, ethnic identity was fluid and local. If an African village experienced a drought, a slave raid, or a war, the village would move, sometimes very far, and they had to learn new languages and customs. In other words, identities and languages shaded to one another.

If we went back in time in the 1800s before colonization, an African near the Niger River would identify themselves by their village, town, kingdom, or lineage. For example, someone might say, “I’m from Oyo,” “I’m an Ife person,” or “I’m from Ijebu,” rather than “I am Yoruba.”

The British and missionaries changed that. Colonial officials wanted fixed categories they could govern, so they grouped loosely related peoples into large “tribes.” Missionaries reinforced this by translating the Bible into a few written languages, collapsing many unwritten dialects into standardized forms. Once written, these languages gave new elites a shared identity and new borders of belonging.

For example, “Yoruba”, comes from the Hausa word “Yariba”, which was used to describe the people in the Oyo Empire. In the nineteenth century, missionaries and returnee slaves in Lagos expanded it to include nearby groups (Ife, Ijebu, Abeokuta, Itsekiri, Ilesha, Ibadan, & Ekit) who spoke similar dialects.

The same process created “Igbo,” a label to describe dozens of southeastern clans and hundreds of autonomous villages that spoke mutually intelligible dialects in Awka, Nri, Onitsha, and Arochukwu.

Mission schools and city life deepened these identities. Students learned standardized Yoruba or Igbo, while migrants in cities formed home-town unions, welfare associations, and trade groups along ethnic lines.

By the early twentieth century, ethnicity had become a social reality. Groups such as Egbe Omo Oduduwa, the Society of Descendants of Oduduwa, and the Igbo Descendants Union turned these new identities into political ones. What began as a colonial classification had evolved into Nigeria’s first form of nationalism, organized around tribe. Britain then governed through them where possible.

Indirect Rule in the North

In the Islamic north, emirs retained their titles but became paid agents of British district officers stationed at their courts. They still collected taxes, enforced Sharia, and administered justice, but rebellious emirs were deposed and replaced with loyalists. Christian missionaries were restricted to prevent religious conflict, as Lugard assured the northerners that the British would not interfere with Islam or their way of life (except encouraging ending domestic African slavery). This left the north with minimal modern education or healthcare.

If the north wanted modern services, it was to be done by the willing of their Emirs at their own expense.

Indirect Rule in the Southwest

In Yorubaland, indirect rule fit existing hierarchies. The British kept the kings (Obas) and councils of chiefs but made them accountable to colonial residents. Lagos, however, was treated differently. It was a Crown Colony, and its inhabitants theoretically had the same rights as British subjects. The Oba of Lagos became largely ceremonial while Governor William MacGregor and a legislative council controlled the city. Beyond Lagos, indirect rule applied through “native councils” that were partly invented and often abused by colonial officers. Chiefs who resisted could be fined or imprisoned.

Indirect Rule in the Southeast

The system worked relatively well in the coasts. In coastal towns like Calabar, Bonny, Degema, and Buguma, the British could rely on long-established ruling houses from earlier trade relations in the 1850s.

In the hinterland, indirect rule became a disaster. The British could not find traditional rulers because most Igbo, Urhobo, and Ibibio villages were governed through councils, not kings. To fix this “problem,” the British created one. They invented “warrant chiefs,” often opportunists, outcasts, or even criminals who lacked legitimacy. To many Igbos, they were simply thieves with British backing.

The historian A. E. Afigbo later described the tragic irony of how these men were chosen. When British officers demanded that communities “produce their chiefs,” many villagers assumed the British meant to execute them or to demand slaves as tribute. To protect their village council, they presented marginal figures instead: criminals, debtors, or former slaves. The British then issued these men warrants and crowns, granting them unprecedented authority.

New boundaries handed these appointees authority over multiple communities. Answerable to colonial officers, they enforced direct taxation, labor demands, cash-crop priorities, and currency changes. Resentment and uprisings followed.

IV. Stitching Nigeria with Rails, Roads, and Paper Money

Rail & Cash Crops

Between 1896 and 1912, they built two major railway lines: the Lagos–Kano line through Ibadan and Ilorin, and the Port Harcourt–Enugu line connecting the coast to the coalfields. These rails carried cocoa from Yorubaland, palm oil from the southeast, and peanuts, cotton, and rice from the north for export. Food production fell as farmers turned to cash crops, making Nigeria dependent on imported grain.

In Yorubaland, cocoa transformed rural life. Owning a cocoa farm became the key to wealth, pushing many families to lease or sell land. During WW1, when men were conscripted, Yoruba women turned to commerce, dominating local markets in import-export trading. In Igboland, women managed cassava and yam production and built trading networks that fed towns and cities.

Nigeria’s export growth was massive when comparing 1904 to 1929:

There was barely any gold, diamonds, or other precious metals to extract. But there was tin in the Middlebelt, attracting mining firms like Ropp Tin and Naraguta Company from the Jos Plateau. Colonial Nigeria’s exports were mainly agricultural. Then rail lines were made to take cash crops from the interior to coastal ports.

Infrastructure and Health

Britain expanded transport and sanitation for the export economy. Swamps were drained to curb malaria, ports were dredged, and roads connected farms to rail stations. Veterinary injections for cattle curbed sleeping sickness in the north, protecting the animals used for farming and transport.

Currency and Labor

In 1912, Britain replaced cowries and brass manillas with a unified colonial currency through the West African Currency Board. The new coins and paper money forced Nigerians into the cash economy. People now needed cash to pay taxes, which drove them into wage labor or cash-crop farming.

Jobs and Migration

British firms hired Nigerians for low-paying jobs: mining, dock work, freight hauling, and more. Some labor wasn’t even wage labor but corvée labor, where people were conscripted to build ports, roads, and railways. People hated conscripted labor intensely. Many Nigerians fled forced labor schemes by joining the military, turning to cash-crop farming, or migrating to towns and cities where paid work was more available.

Urban migration grew rapidly. Lagos, the colony’s main port, expanded from 42,000 residents in 1901 to nearly 130,000 by 1931. The cities filled with craftspeople, tailors, barbers, market traders, and other small entrepreneurs who kept the colonial economy running.

Population growth was not just due to migration, but also to improved healthcare. The British made hospitals in the south, which lowered infant mortality and death rates while birthrates remained high. This also led to rapid population growth in the cities.

The Dual Mandate

Britain made Nigeria a high-tariff zone with one exception: British goods. This was the “Dual Mandate” coined by Lugard. The UK could benefit from Nigerian cocoa, palm oil, and peanuts, while Nigerians could enjoy British manufactured goods like shirts, suits, pots, pans, and bicycles.

V. Amalgamation and the Taxation Crisis (1914-1929)

By the early 1910s, the Northern Protectorate was bankrupt, dependent on annual subsidies of nearly £300,000 from the more prosperous south and from Britain itself.

In 1914, Lugard amalgamated the Northern and Southern protectorates into a single colony called Nigeria, despite protests from both regions.

This was done so the south’s customs revenue could finance the north.

World War I

The same year Britain created a united Nigeria, Europe descended into war. From 1914 to 1918, thousands of Nigerian troops fought for the British Empire in World War I. The Nigeria Regiment of the West African Frontier Force joined troops from the Gold Coast (Ghana), Sierra Leone, and Gambia to invade the neighboring Germany colony of Cameroon.

The campaign was brutal and slow. British and French forces advanced from multiple directions against the German troops. Both sides scorched villages, burned crops, and starved civilians. The final German outpost in Cameroon did not surrender until February 1916.

Some Nigerians also fought in the East Africa campaign. By 1918, when Lugard’s tenure ended, most chiefs were loyal to the British crown, though the king in Egbaland led a serious uprising before being subdued. After the war, Cameroon was divided between Britain and France.

The Taxation Crisis & The Woman’s War

In the north, taxation was familiar. Emirs had long collected taxes under the Sokoto Caliphate. In the south, however, people had never experienced direct taxes. Revenue there came mainly from customs duties, court fees, and fines. Even powerful Yoruba rulers like the Alafin of Oyo or the Alake of Abeokuta had never directly taxed their subjects.

Lugard insisted on introducing direct taxation across the south. He claimed it would make government more disciplined & reduced corruption, but his advisers warned it would provoke revolt. He went ahead anyway. Taxes were introduced in Benin in 1914, Oyo in 1916, Abeokuta in 1918, and finally Igboland in 1926.

The backlash was fierce. In Abeokuta, women who refused to pay were stripped naked in public. In Egbaland, angry residents destroyed railways and telegraphs.

When direct taxes reached Igboland, the British started by taxing only men but soon considered including women. That rumor ignited one of the largest protests in colonial West Africa: the Aba Women’s War of 1929. Thousands of women marched from Owerri to Calabar, confronting British officers and their warrant chiefs. They burned native courts and attacked the homes of those they saw as collaborators. British troops fired on them, killing fifty-five women and ending the revolt.

The protest failed to end taxation but succeeded in exposing the failures of the warrant chief system. In 1931-1932, Britain eventually sent anthropologists to study Igbo governance and realized a truth every Igbo villager already knew: traditional governance worked through clan and village councils, not kings.

VI. The North-South Divide

Education and Christianity in the South

Before colonialism, the Hausa, Fulani, and Kanuri in the north had been more literate than the southerners. By the 1500s, Quranic schools existed in the North, though literacy remained confined to a small male elite. Most southern societies, by contrast, lacked written language entirely, relying instead on oral traditions or simple pictographs like those in Igboland.

Christianity reversed that balance. Missionaries built schools that taught reading, writing, arithmetic, and scripture to both boys and girls in the South. Literacy spread rapidly, and mission schools gave local languages written form for the first time. Samuel Ajayi Crowther, a Yoruba former captive educated in Sierra Leone, translated the Bible into Yoruba.

From these mission schools emerged a new educated class: teachers, clerks, merchants, doctors, and minor administrators who formed the backbone of Southern Nigeria’s first middle class. They built and maintained roads, electricity lines, and telegraphs, and harbors that supported a growing export economy. They abandoned older customs such as slavery and polygamy and adopted Christian monogamy and European attire. A hat, a book, or a radio became a symbol of modern identity.

Yet Western education did not erase their Nigerian roots. Many retained their traditional names, spoke indigenous languages at home, and attended African-led churches where worship included drumming, dancing, and group baptism. These congregations blended Christianity with African rhythm and community, creating something distinct from European practice.

The mission-educated elite had the most to gain in the colonial system but also the most to resent. They filled the clerical and teaching jobs that colonial rule made available, but they also saw the limits of that rule. They led early protests against racial exclusion and demanded political recognition for Africans.

By the 1920s, the south had far outpaced the north in literacy. In 1921, there were 32,000 European-educated Southern Nigerians (0.5% of the population) and 4% were people who didn’t complete primary school (4th grade). Initially, Nigerians were restricted to 4th grade education, Christian theology, or industrial training.

By 1926, there were eighteen secondary schools, though high fees restricted access. Only a handful of southern Nigerians attended university abroad in Sierra Leone or the United Kingdom, producing a small but influential class of doctors, lawyers, and engineers. Altogether, southern Nigeria had seventy-three post-university professionals, more than anywhere else in Sub-Saharan Africa at the time.

The British government itself invested almost nothing in education. As of 1921, there were over 2,000 missionary schools in southern Nigeria, none funded by the colonial state. Only a handful of government schools existed, mostly in the north. Northern Nigeria remained dominated by Quranic schools, which served only a small group of boys from wealthy families. Northern enrollment in non-Quranic schools was less than 2% of southern levels.

In fact, the north refused to educate girls. At best they learned a few verses of the Quran from the Mallam, the learned man of the village. The Hausa believed that a literate woman would say to her husband “Why should I labor for you? I know more than you do” and would walk away and leave him.

VII. Conclusion: The Ledger of Colonialism

We have barely discussed colonialism, but we can use this to answer the time old question: Was colonialism good or bad?

Clearly the slaughter-fest to colonize the people with maxim and gatling guns was grotesque and is indefensible. The conquest aspect of burning towns and brutal pacification campaigns to subject millions to a rule they never asked for is clearly heinous. Forced labor is terrible too, though it is a step up from slavery.

Yet the colonization that followed became an interesting test case for two experiments:

In the North , Britain preserved existing institutions. Emirs stayed in power, missionaries were restricted, and Islamic law continued. The result was social continuity but economic stagnation and backwardness.

In the South, Britain tore up the old order. Missionaries replaced shrines with schools, chiefs were invented, “backwards customs” were banned (i.e. murdering slaves & concubines to join their master in the afterlife and twin killings), and literacy, Christianity, and wage labor were introduced.

The outcome was stark. The region where culture was preserved remained poor and illiterate (except a small clerical & royal class, as it has been since the medieval time). The region where culture was uprooted became more educated, urban, and politically conscious.

Ironically, education was the perfect ingredient for nationalism. As the educated southern elites in Lagos, Ibadan, and other cities developed, they realized what the British were restricting from them. The same mission schools that produced loyal clerks also produced critics who saw through Britain’s racial paternalism. Next time, we’ll finish our story of British colonialism and discuss independence.

