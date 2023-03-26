Why is Russia such an asshole? Is it the West's fault? (Part 3) 1950-1961
Russian & USA spheres of influence, Russia helps India which annoys China and Western Europe integrates
Stalin Recap
Last time, we discussed how Stalin lied to the allies about allowing Eastern Europe to have “Free and fair elections”, forcefully annexed Estonia, Latvia, & Lithuania and ransacked Eastern Europe with communist governments to prevent democracies/monarchies from emerging in the region (Po…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.