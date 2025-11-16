Hi readers, thanks for subscribing! I’m really grateful for your support. Here’s some stats I’m sharing.

Which countries or regions are my subscribers from? What have I been wrong about recently? What do I think of neocolonialism? What are my biases? How is Ethiopia doing recently?

Q1: Which countries or regions are your readers from?

Out of the 146 countries, my audience is overwhelmingly Anglo. 55% of my audience comes from US, UK, or Canada. ~70% of my audience lives in Western countries.

Besides the Western tilt, 12% of my audience comes from Sub-Saharan Africa which I am proud of.

Interestingly, my South Asian readership is larger than my Middle East and East Asian audience combined. This is surprising, considering I write way more on the Middle East and East Asia than on India.

Q2: What have you been wrong about recently?

I am not God; I get things wrong sometimes. Here are three big ones:

I thought the Israel-Iran war would last longer: In June 2025, I thought the Israel-Iran war would last a lot longer than 12 days and threaten Iran’s government more seriously. I was completely astonished by how deep Israeli intelligence penetrated Iran, where flying drones attacked Iran within Iran! I expected a prolonged conflict, not a limited military operation. NY Primary: Back in July 2025, I didn’t think Mamdani would beat Cuomo in the primary. I was completely wrong. NJ Governor’s Race: In this month, I thought the race would be tight, but it was a blow out. Mikie Sherrill won handily (57%-43%).

Q3: What do you think of neocolonialism?

If by “neocolonialism”, we mean a powerful state dominating weaker states informally (via trade, diplomacy, and hierarchy) without formally ruling them, then that idea predates 19th-century colonialism. If anything, neocolonialism is “paleo-colonialism” at worst or just normal geopolitics at best. In fact, what we call “neocolonialism” today resembles how pre-modern empires managed their peripheries. Let me give examples of “neocolonialism” in the past, to show you how old this idea is:

The idea that states use carrots (incentives) instead of sticks (occupation) to shape weaker ones is older than the Holy Bible. There’s nothing “neo” about it. If you just replace the word “neocolonialism” with the word “informal empire”, then you realize that this phenomenon has existed since time immemorial.

Personally, I think many commentators and authors talk about neocolonialism in a cartoonish fashion, but it still exists in concrete, measurable ways. Consider US financial sanctions. In 2014, the U.S. fined the French bank, BNP Paribas, $8.9 billion (one of the largest penalties ever imposed on a bank) for illegally processing billions of dollars in transactions for countries under U.S. sanctions, including Sudan, Iran, and Cuba.

During the Obama administration, Obama was sick and tired of fighting wars (Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria). So instead of fighting, Obama’s Treasury department decided to enforce America’s will using the US dollar as a weapon.

Any US dollar transaction must be cleared through an American bank, so Jack Lew, Obama’s Treasury secretary from 2013 to 2017, decided to weaponize secondary sanctions at scale.

This power would police trade that wasn’t even conducted in US dollars. Secondary sanctions threatened to block firms’ access to the US financial system if they did business with sanctioned entities. This is true even if they hadn’t done those transactions in dollars.

This power was frankly seen as unhinged, even by American allies. Lew himself admitted that secondary sanctions were viewed as “even by some of our closest allies as extra territorial attempts to apply US foreign policy to the rest of the world”.

Other examples include America fining HSBC (a British bank) $1.9B for allowing itself to be used to launder Mexican and Colombian drug money. Credit Suisse paid $2.6B for helping American citizens avoid taxes.

To me, neocolonialism is just the water you breathe. You will never have world equality because not all powers are the same. Nor will they ever be.

Q4: What are your biases?

I resist ideological labels. I wouldn’t even call myself an “objective centrist”. History consists of raw facts; historiography is how we weave those facts together. Once you engage with interpretation, you’ve entered the realm of historiography. I try to write in a way that has a higher likelihood of being true if you go back in time, but I won’t pretend that I am objective.

After interviewing readers, I’ve mapped how different audiences interpret my work. I’ve organized this into a MECE (Mutually Exclusive, Collectively Exhaustive) 3×3 framework with two dimensions:

What explains global outcomes? (The Causal Dimension)

Morality/Justice: The world is unequal because of wrongdoing, violence, exploitation. Structure/Systems: The world is unequal because of systemic hierarchies (core vs. periphery, capitalism, dependency) Agency/Governance: The world is unequal because of choices. It’s good institutions, good policy, and individual initiative all the way down.

Who is the main actor? (Unit of Analysis Dimension)

Global actors (empires, great powers, multinationals): The focus is on the “core”: The United States, the IMF, corporations, or China. Local states & elites: The attention should be focused on heads of states and how they govern. The focus is on state capacity, corruption, and leadership. Individuals/Societies/Identity Groups: The attention should be focused on culture, social psychology, and entrepreneurship.

With this, I can make a 3x3 matrix:

I won’t go over all of them, but if I had to think about organizations, people, books or institutions who fit into each category, here’s what I would put:

Where I Stand

#1 Agentic-Structural Fusion over Normativity (Rows B & C)

I prefer structural and agentic approaches over normative (moral) ones. You can also call this agency under structural constraints, which acknowledges that some people/elites/states/powers have more degrees of freedom than others.

While I recognize that slavery and colonial conquest as heinous, I usually don’t moralize about history in Manichean terms. Take my Trans-Atlantic Slave trade article in Nigeria, I examine all the different players:

The Coastal Kingdoms ( Allada and Whydah ) who sold captives to Europeans for cowrie shells, guns, tobacco, and clothes.

The suppliers (the Oyo Empire) who raided enemy polities and brought captives down south, and exchanged the captives with the coastal Kingdoms for those European goods.

As I have to keep reminding people, Europeans seldom kidnapped Africans. They couldn’t survive the interior and would die to tropical diseases like malaria or yellow fever. To Europeans, Africa was known as “The White Man’s Grave”. It was not until 1820, when French chemists Pelletier and Caventou isolated quinine sulfate into a concentrated, portable form, could Europeans penetrate inland without dying of disease. By mid-century, British physicians began prescribing standardized doses as tropical disease treatment. Regular prophylactic quinine transformed European survival rates: European naval officers and missionaries who once lasted weeks could now endure months or years. Before quinine, about 25% of Europeans entering Africa’s interior died of malaria; by 1875, with widespread quinine use, mortality fell to 1.7%.

I also discuss how African polities like Oyo and other Yoruba city-states raided African polities long before the Trans-Atlantic slave trade started. Before selling slaves down to the Bight of Benin, they used to sell slaves up to Hausa States (Kano, Katsina, etc.) in exchange for horses. The Hausa got those horses from Tuareg nomads and North Africans by selling slaves to them.

I don’t write this to absolve white people from slavery. I write to show that slavery and slave trading was an endemic institution in Africa long before the Europeans arrived. If you want me to moralize, I can blame Europeans for the scale and speed they took Africans (12.5M in 350 years for the Trans-Atlantic slave trade as opposed to possibly 17M over a millennia for the Trans-Saharan & Red Sea slave trade), but I can’t blame them for slavery itself. So I find the Manichean (Black =always good, White = always bad) is simplistic and wouldn’t survive a time machine test.

So instead of talking normatively, I prefer to talk descriptively and analytically. My biases mainly avoid the moral dimension.

But, notice how I said “mainly”. Analytical precision doesn’t require moral neutrality. Slavery was evil. Genocide is grotesque. But framing Europeans as “evil masterminds” is a morality tale that obscures how these systems actually worked.

What I would rather do is talk about the power-asymmetry of the slave trade. I would say “European demand transformed existing slave-trading networks into a large-scale trading system. African elites responded to market incentives Europeans created, even as those same elites exercised agency in how they participated.”

I do think structural and agentic ways of viewing the world is a better way of looking at history because you get to look at important individuals and structural forces simultaneously.

#2 Against Hagiography

Hagiography means “writing the lives of saints.” In modern usage, it basically means writing like a fanboy. I’ll never do that. Even African heroes like Thomas Sankara, Kwame Nkrumah, and Patrice Lumumba get the “warts and all” treatment. I prefer nuance and complexity. I write about motives and incentives, not legends and morality tales.

#3 Not Everything is Planned; sometimes, things are Emergent

Instead of saying something like “The British created identities and tribes in Nigeria to divide and rule”.

I would say “The British didn’t invent Nigerian tribes out of thin air. The missionaries and colonial administrators standardized and named identities that were previously more fluid to help them evangelize and govern respectively. Once standardized, these created identities felt real to the Africans, who then utilized them for their own purpose.”

You see the difference? One makes the Europeans seem like evil masterminds who planned and schemed every detail. But if you read the dialogues, memoirs, and books of the colonial administrators, you realize that most of their decisions were made ad-hoc, impromptu, and adaptive to new realities. If Europeans were genius schemers with infinite foresight, then Congo would have not been independent until the mid 1980s.

Q5: Has your outlook on Ethiopia’s reform agenda changed? Namely, do you still believe they’re running the risk of liberalizing too fast (shock therapy vs controlled Slovenian style reform)?

It’s still too early to say.

My concern about “shock therapy” risk (this means fast free market reforms from a country that mainly has government owned companies) was valid when I first wrote about Ethiopia, but the data since then suggests the fast pace might actually be working, though not without pain or hiccups.

To recap: Abiy wanted to do Chinese-style gradual reforms over a decade (his “Home Grown Economic Reform Program” launched in 2019). The December 2023 default locked the nation out of bond markets (this means no one wants to lend to a country that can’t pay its bills). As a result, Abiy Ahmed’s government went to the IMF. In order to get IMF emergency funds, Abiy needs to do reforms on the IMF’s timeline, which means Ahmed must compress his decade-long timeline into 18 months to get investor confidence back. I worried about was classic shock therapy failure: liberalizing everything at once, causing social collapse before gains materialize (like Russia in the late 90s).

What’s my current assessment:

The managed currency float was brutal. (P.S. for those who don’t know, a “managed currency float” means instead of artificially controlling the value of a currency, you let the market decide more of the currency’s value). The Birr (Ethiopia’s currency) went from 57.7 to 150 per dollar (160% devaluation) in months by July 2025.

That’s the kind of shock that usually triggers political instability since this means imports are more expensive. But here’s what’s interesting:

Manufacturing exports from industrial parks are increasing. Productive capacity in factories jumped from 30% to 60% since companies finally have access to foreign exchange. Before the float, the gap between official and black market rates made doing business nearly impossible. Companies couldn’t repatriate profits. Smuggling was rife. The float of the currency reduced that dysfunction.

Just to explain deeper for people who don’t understand this, here’s why exchange rate distortion was killing Ethiopia’s economy:

Before reforms, foreign exchange was rationed.

Ethiopian manufacturers couldn’t import machinery parts, chemicals, or packaging abroad. Foreign suppliers demanded that Ethiopian manufacturers pay them in paid dollars, yen, or euros.

Foreign firms couldn’t repatriate profits (convert birr earnings to dollars/euros), leaving them stuck with Ethiopian birr paper profits that were depreciating.

Result: Foreign investment dried up, production stalled.

Before reforms, dual exchange rates created massive corruption.

Exporters hid dollars. If you sold something and made $1K. Why sell to an Ethiopian bank at the official rate (57K birr) when a black market trader who is starved for dollars would pay double? (114K birr). Exporters under-invoiced, smuggled goods through Somalia, or simply hoarded dollars.

Politically connected importers made fortunes: If you were an import-export firm with ties to government officials, your trading firm gets priority access from the Ethiopian Central bank at the official rate ($1 per 57 birr) while everyone else gets ($1 per 114 birr). The politically connected firm requests $100K from the central bank to import electronics (5.7M birr that the connected firm has to pay). Then the politically connected firm spends $100K abroad to buy electronics (phones, TVs, and appliances) and gets them shipped to Ethiopia. Since the black market rate is 114 birr per $1, the Ethiopian consumers and retailers price imported goods as if $1 is 114 birr. So the politically connected firm sells the electronics at 11.4M birr. The politically connected trading firm made 5.7M birr (11.4M - 5.7M = 5.7M birr). It was risk free profit.

Ordinary firms were shocked: If you didn’t have political connections, firms either paid inflated black market prices for inputs or paused production entirely.

After reforms, exchange rates converged. The official rate moved toward the black market rate, collapsing the arbitrage gap. This eliminated the incentive to smuggle, allowed exporters to sell dollars legitimately, and cut off the corruption pipeline for politically connected importers.

FDI is pouring in faster than expected. Chinese firms are investing in solar ($250M) and oil refineries ($2.5B). Nigeria’s Dangote is building a $2.5B fertilizer plant in Ethiopia. The African Development Bank is lending $8B for a new airport. This isn’t “wait and see” money, this is “the reforms are credible” money.

Now, the bond market is rallying.

When bond markets rally, it means yields (interest rates) decrease. It means that investors believe that Ethiopia is less likely to miss another payment. When investors think that Ethiopia is more credible to invest in again, they buy bonds. A bond rally means “investors think Ethiopia is on the right track following the IMF reforms”.

Ethiopia’s defaulted Eurobonds have recovered significantly, signaling that investors believe the reform trajectory is sustainable.

Why the fast pace might be working (so far):

Ethiopia had extreme distortions: The official/black market exchange rate gap was so bad that liberalization produced immediate productivity gains. Sequencing luck: Currency float → immediate FX availability → manufacturing boom → more exports → more FX → positive feedback loop. If the sequencing had gone differently (say, privatization before currency float), this could have failed. Abiy maintained political control: Unlike shock therapy cases where governments collapsed, Abiy’s government stayed stable enough to push reforms through. Ironically, the Tigray war may have actually consolidated his power.

Where I’m still concerned:

The social safety net is weak. Shock therapy works in textbooks, but in reality, rapid currency devaluation hits the poor hardest (imported fuel, medicine, food all spike). While Ethiopia is trying some welfare measures to help the poor (public sector salary hikes, cash payments for people who participate in public work projects), it doesn’t have enough fiscal space to cushion this. If inflation spirals and Abiy loses political legitimacy, reforms could reverse.

Debt restructuring with private creditors is messy: You need to balance the interests of hedge funds & investment firms, the IMF & the Paris Club, and China. They all have different interests. Ethiopia wants hedge funds and investment firms like Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Franklin Templeton, VR Capital, and Farallon to get a 15% loss on the bonds. The Western investment firms said they would only agree to this plan if China agrees to a 15% loss as well. So far, since Ethiopia has not shown these investment firms the terms of their deal with China, the Western investment firms will not agree to Ethiopia’s restructuring. Their fear is that they will take losses, while China walks away with no losses at all.

Red Sea geopolitics is crazy: I am still concerned about what Egypt thinks about Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam. I hope they can have good faith discussions. In addition, Ethiopia has external issues with Eritrea and internal issues with Tigray (again), with the Oromo, and with the Amhara militias, known as Fano, are flaring up again.

Bottom line: I was worried Ethiopia was liberalizing too fast, and that concern was reasonable. But 9-12 months in, the data suggests the gamble is paying off…at least economically. The question is whether Abiy can maintain political stability long enough for gains to spread before inflation or instability trigger backlash.

Slovenia’s controlled approach would have been safer. But Ethiopia didn’t have that luxury. Given the constraints (debt default with no FX reserves), fast liberalization might have been the least-bad option. But, that doesn’t mean it was painless. It was just that the alternatives (gradual reform while bankrupt, or rejecting IMF and facing total economic collapse) were worse.

My updated view: Ethiopia is threading the needle better than I expected. But they’re not out of the woods. The next 12-18 months will determine whether this was shock therapy success or delayed shock therapy failure.

This is certainly better than their 2022 days:

Also Abiy Ahmed finally opened the Ethiopian stock market: