Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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CTRH's avatar
CTRH
1d

Really enjoyed this piece as a Canadian, thank you!

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javiergarcia's avatar
javiergarcia
16h

That job seem extremely complex given that you did not made your bachelor in data science or statistics (although the engineering background of course helps). Even more impressive for you not just being able to keep up with it but actually enjoy it.

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