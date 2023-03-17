West Africa

Nigeria is so big that frankly it’s impossible to write one article on it. If you want to see my first article about Nigeria pre-independence in a 6 min read go here.

The region of West Africa is so unequal politically and economically, that the best way to describe the inequality is to talk more about Nigeria.