Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
Mar 8, 2024

Well written and informative as usual!

RE: China's "financial repression", America used to do the same for decades. The US used the old Regulation Q, which placed a cap on interest rates for savings accounts at a rate below the rate of inflation and thus effectively transferred wealth from savers to banks and borrowers (both public and private). That's not one of the old "New Deal Era" policies I espouse BTW, it was one of the more technocratic policies pf the era whereas the ones I'd like to bring back tend to be the populist ones. However, as far as the technocratic polices of the era went, it was one of the better ones, in my view.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yaw
Mike Hampton's avatar
Mike Hampton
Mar 6, 2024

"I also think the memes of 'debt trap diplomacy' or 'Chinese colonialism' are nonsense." - thanks for saying that, it needs repetition to overcome the propaganda.

I landed at Entebbe in 1999. On the drive to Kampala, during which my driver paid 3 bribes (something he considered normal), we past the old Entebbe airport, then abandoned after the famous hijacking (and successful counter-operation by Israel). Later, the military took it over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture