Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aditya Eachempati's avatar
Aditya Eachempati
Oct 16, 2024

I can see India, Pakistan and Bangladesh integrating more with Middle East than East Asia long term.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Hampton's avatar
Mike Hampton
Sep 19, 2023

Educational. The Total Trade image is an essay in itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Yaw and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture