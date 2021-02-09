Why subscribe?

If you are interested in opinions and learning about Africa, trade, history, finance and etc. then you should subscribe!

Why listen to me about Africa or trade or finance?

You get to hear from the perspective of a person who has worked and family works on the Continent and has an understanding of international economics from his master’s degree in business from MIT.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.