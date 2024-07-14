Subscribe
Africa: Guns, Germs, & Cobalt
Evaluating the Legitimacy of the "50-Year US-Saudi Petrodollar Deal"
More noise than signal
Jul 14
Yaw
The Economic & Geopolitical History of Burkina Faso Part 3: Strongman to Democracy to Terrorism Crisis
Our final Series on the Third Sahelian country ravaged by Terrorism
Jul 9
Yaw
Evaluating My Growth Predictions: Insights from the World Bank Data 2023 Update
Let's see how directionally right or wrong I am so far
Jul 5
Yaw
June 2024
The Economic & Geopolitical History of Burkina Faso, Part 2: Sankara, Separating Symbolism from Success
Was Sankara a Successful executor on government programs? Or an ambitious, idealistic guy who had more failed experiments than successes. Stay tuned.
Jun 29
Yaw
Guns, Germs & Cobalt's 6th Q&A: Petrodollars, Commodity Traders, Nigeria's population, South Korea's Development
Reserve Currency, Sovereign Holders of Treasuries, Glencore owning a Congo mine, Nigeria's population, South Korea vs. Ghana
Jun 26
Yaw
The Economic & Geopolitical History of Burkina Faso, Part 1: Pre-Sankara & His Emergence
The country's name means "The Land of Honest People"
Jun 17
Yaw
How China is Different from the Soviet Union
Chinese communism isn't the same as Soviet communism
Jun 10
Yaw
The Economic & Geopolitical History of Congo-Brazzaville
The More Successful, Equally Corrupt, and Lesser-Known Congo
Jun 3
Yaw
May 2024
Book Review #1: Insights on Dambisa Moyo's Book: "Dead Aid"
A Misunderstood book. Her contention is that African Govs should be accountable to their citizens, not to Western Donors
May 30
Yaw
Economic & Geopolitical History of Mali Part 3: The War in the Sahel
Stability Issues in the Sahel
May 26
Yaw
Steering Globalization: The Humans' Hand Behind the Trend
Markets Hold Power, But Norms Define Their Limits
May 22
Yaw
Economic & Geopolitical History of Mali Part II: Power Vacuums, Colonialism, Independence Issues, Failed Pan Africanism, & Rebellions
What happened after the Great West African Empires collapsed? We find out today
May 18
Yaw
