Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Africa: Guns, Germs, & Cobalt
Evaluating the Legitimacy of the "50-Year US-Saudi Petrodollar Deal"
More noise than signal
  
The Economic & Geopolitical History of Burkina Faso Part 3: Strongman to Democracy to Terrorism Crisis
Our final Series on the Third Sahelian country ravaged by Terrorism
  
Evaluating My Growth Predictions: Insights from the World Bank Data 2023 Update
Let's see how directionally right or wrong I am so far
  
June 2024

The Economic & Geopolitical History of Burkina Faso, Part 2: Sankara, Separating Symbolism from Success
Was Sankara a Successful executor on government programs? Or an ambitious, idealistic guy who had more failed experiments than successes. Stay tuned.
  
Guns, Germs & Cobalt's 6th Q&A: Petrodollars, Commodity Traders, Nigeria's population, South Korea's Development
Reserve Currency, Sovereign Holders of Treasuries, Glencore owning a Congo mine, Nigeria's population, South Korea vs. Ghana
  
The Economic & Geopolitical History of Burkina Faso, Part 1: Pre-Sankara & His Emergence
The country's name means "The Land of Honest People"
  
How China is Different from the Soviet Union
Chinese communism isn't the same as Soviet communism
  
The Economic & Geopolitical History of Congo-Brazzaville
The More Successful, Equally Corrupt, and Lesser-Known Congo
  
May 2024

Book Review #1: Insights on Dambisa Moyo's Book: "Dead Aid"
A Misunderstood book. Her contention is that African Govs should be accountable to their citizens, not to Western Donors
  
Economic & Geopolitical History of Mali Part 3: The War in the Sahel
Stability Issues in the Sahel
  
Steering Globalization: The Humans' Hand Behind the Trend
Markets Hold Power, But Norms Define Their Limits
  
Economic & Geopolitical History of Mali Part II: Power Vacuums, Colonialism, Independence Issues, Failed Pan Africanism, & Rebellions
What happened after the Great West African Empires collapsed? We find out today
  
