Nigeria's Economy General Trends (1960-2021)
Nigeria started off with issues, had around 12 years of oil fueled growth, then two decades of oil price collapse
As mentioned before, Nigeria is a lower-middle country with over 200M people. It’s really hard to summarize Nigeria’s economic history in one article and do it justice. If you’d like to read my previous two articles (pre-independence and Nigeria vs. the rest of West Africa). on Nigeria read them here.
Nigeria is a petrostate, just like Gabon. Almost 90%…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.