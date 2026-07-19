Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
2d

Fascinating read. My overall macroeconomic takeaway is that Nigeria would’ve been better off letting the Nairu float freely, or perhaps even be tied to some kind of US Dollar peg, given that earnings were nearly all from petroleum, which is priced in dollars. The same with agricultural prices. Let the market price goods.

My recollection of that era is that many newly independent African countries were smitten with the idea of socialism and top down policies. It has held back development there, as it does everywhere it’s tried. I look forward to the next installment

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Olamide Olanrewaju's avatar
Olamide Olanrewaju
2d

Woahhhh. This is a really charitable reading of Babangida. Where is the corruption? The murders? The looting?

I hope you cover that in your next article.

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